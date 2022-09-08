Read full article on original website
Doggy day care in Birmingham evacuated due to possible Haz-Mat leak
A building in downtown Birmingham was evacuated Monday morning due to a possible hazardous materials leak. According to the Birmingham Fire Department, the possible leak is at Dog Days of Birmingham, 112 18th Street North. Two people have had difficulty breathing, and approximately 40 dogs were evacuated as well. Captain...
110 story climb remembers and honors lives lost on 9/11
On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people died after a series of coordinated attacks against the United States by terrorists who hijacked four planes. In Hoover, there was a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony and stair climb at Riverchase Galleria on Saturday. "I pray that you just be with us this...
Legion erases three-goal deficit but drops crucial points in Indianapolis
A roller coaster of a game saw the Three Sparks lose in Indianapolis 4-3. The home side scored three in the first half, and although Birmingham fought valiantly to tie it up, Indy found a game winner in the 78th minute to take all three points. The first half saw...
Turnovers doom UAB in road loss to Liberty
Four costly fumbles ultimately led to the UAB football team suffering a 21-14 loss to Liberty on Saturday night at Williams Stadium. Despite rushing for 241 yards as a team, the Blazers were outscored 14-7 in the second half as UAB fell to 1-1 on the season and Liberty improved to 2-0.
'Nightmare move,' Hoover couple reports lost valuables and damaged property
HOOVER, AL (WBMA) - From damaged property to special mementos lost forever, a Hoover couple describes a nightmare experience. It was initially supposed to be a quick move for Madelyn and Edward Kramer from Reno to Hoover. They found True American Van Lines online. Reviews seemed to be good and...
Man shot, killed at ATM on West Valley Avenue in Homewood
A man was shot and killed at a stand-alone ATM on the Wells Fargo Bank property on West Valley Avenue on Sunday, according to the Homewood Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired with a person down at 12:43 p.m. to 325 West Valley Avenue, the location of the ATM. When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
