A man was shot and killed at a stand-alone ATM on the Wells Fargo Bank property on West Valley Avenue on Sunday, according to the Homewood Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired with a person down at 12:43 p.m. to 325 West Valley Avenue, the location of the ATM. When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO