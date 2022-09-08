Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Fall color preview: Where and when to see the best foliage in Minnesota
Many Minnesotans look forward to the changing colors of leaves as the fall season begins. This year, trees primarily between the Twin Cities and Rock County in the southwestern corner of the state have been affected by drought. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota is experiencing record, or near-record, precipitation levels, meaning some...
WDIO-TV
Body recovered from the Vermilion river
Sunday at 4:00pm, St. Louis County Rescue Squad recovered a body in the Vermillion River near Crane Lake. The body is said to be that of a 43-year-oldman who went missing Saturday after he went canoeing. Authorities say the man had been in a canoe harvesting wild rice and was...
mspmag.com
When and Where to See Fall Colors in Minnesota This Year
It happens every year—the State Fair ends, school begins, and Minnesotans instantly fling themselves into autumn mode, even if the temperature gauge isn’t fully playing along yet. And as we started dreaming of brilliant red-and-orange-speckled hikes and golden prairies spotted with early-fall flowers, we checked in with Minnesota DNR forest health program consultant Val Cervenka to see what was in store—er, forest—for our state this year.
KIMT
DNR says Minnesota pheasant numbers increase significantly from last year ahead of hunting season
MINNESOTA - Pheasant hunting across much of the Midwest is a tradition and while the hunting opener is still a month away the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is anticipating a strong hunting season. Pheasant numbers in Minnesota increased 18 percent from last year, and exceeded the 10-year average by...
lifeinminnesota.com
14 Amazing Lake Vermilion Cabins You Can Rent
When it comes to Lake Vermilion cabins, the possibilities are endless. From luxury cabins to dream-like cottages, from sipping morning coffees on the terrace to enjoying delightful dinners on the grill, from fishing off the dock to a boisterous family game night – each property offers something to treasure.
mprnews.org
Very nice on Monday; then warmer temps
It was a beautiful weekend. We had plenty of sunshine, and Twin Cities highs were 75 on Saturday and Sunday. That’s appropriate, since 75 is our average Twin Cities high temp this time of year. Temperature trends. Low temps late Sunday night and early Monday will be in the...
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
mprnews.org
A warm start to September in Minnesota
Temperatures so far this month are averaging 3 to 5 degrees warmer than normal around the state. It’s also been quite dry in many areas. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer chatted about the week in weather with Mark Seeley, a retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist. Before you...
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
New fungal disease threatening apple and juniper trees found in the Twin Cities
Japanese apple rust leaf spot. Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. A fungal disease affecting apple, crabapple and juniper trees has been found in Minnesota for the first time, the Department of Agriculture announced Friday. The agency said Japanese apple rust, a disease caused by the fungal plant pathogen...
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
mprnews.org
Showers linger Saturday morning from SE Minnesota into Wisconsin
Light winds allowed fog to form in parts of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin overnight into Saturday. A dense fog advisory continues until 9 a.m. in the gray shaded areas of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:. Rain update. As of 7 a.m. showers covered parts of south-central Minnesota and most of southeastern...
VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A massive fire that engulfed an RV in downtown St. Paul was captured on video.Mike Smith, who took the video, said the RV was fully engulfed by fire at around 1 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was parked near Rice Park. WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information, so check back for updates.
kaxe.org
Border News Roundup: An Abundance of a Variety of Mushrooms Reported Due to Heavy Rainfall
Timberjay editor and publisher Marshall Helmberger joins Heidi Holtan on the Friday Morning Show and talks about some of the stories that they covered during the week. This week they start out with a story of the unexpected death of the Timberjay’s longtime editor Keith Vandervort. Marshall talks about the great addition he was to their team and the huge loss for his family and friends, as well as the newspaper.
KIMT
Rain is expected Friday Night through Saturday Morning
Heading into the weekend, the cloudy, rainy, and cool weather continues, at least for Saturday morning. Rain chances dwindle by Saturday afternoon but temperatures will remain cool as highs are only in the middle 60s. Rainfall amounts will generally be under 1" across Iowa and Minnesota. In addition to the rain, cooler air will settle in for the weekend as highs will only be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Air quality in the Midwest gets worse as wildfires rage on
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Wildfire smoke is making its way to the Midwest from western states. Air quality in southeastern Minnesota is at a moderate level and the same is expected in western Wisconsin over the next few days. Wildfire smoke can irritate your airways and some people might feel congested. People with underlying conditions like asthma and COPD may find…
