Minnesota State

KAAL-TV

Fall color preview: Where and when to see the best foliage in Minnesota

Many Minnesotans look forward to the changing colors of leaves as the fall season begins. This year, trees primarily between the Twin Cities and Rock County in the southwestern corner of the state have been affected by drought. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota is experiencing record, or near-record, precipitation levels, meaning some...
WDIO-TV

Body recovered from the Vermilion river

Sunday at 4:00pm, St. Louis County Rescue Squad recovered a body in the Vermillion River near Crane Lake. The body is said to be that of a 43-year-oldman who went missing Saturday after he went canoeing. Authorities say the man had been in a canoe harvesting wild rice and was...
mspmag.com

When and Where to See Fall Colors in Minnesota This Year

It happens every year—the State Fair ends, school begins, and Minnesotans instantly fling themselves into autumn mode, even if the temperature gauge isn’t fully playing along yet. And as we started dreaming of brilliant red-and-orange-speckled hikes and golden prairies spotted with early-fall flowers, we checked in with Minnesota DNR forest health program consultant Val Cervenka to see what was in store—er, forest—for our state this year.
lifeinminnesota.com

14 Amazing Lake Vermilion Cabins You Can Rent

When it comes to Lake Vermilion cabins, the possibilities are endless. From luxury cabins to dream-like cottages, from sipping morning coffees on the terrace to enjoying delightful dinners on the grill, from fishing off the dock to a boisterous family game night – each property offers something to treasure.
mprnews.org

Very nice on Monday; then warmer temps

It was a beautiful weekend. We had plenty of sunshine, and Twin Cities highs were 75 on Saturday and Sunday. That’s appropriate, since 75 is our average Twin Cities high temp this time of year. Temperature trends. Low temps late Sunday night and early Monday will be in the...
mprnews.org

A warm start to September in Minnesota

Temperatures so far this month are averaging 3 to 5 degrees warmer than normal around the state. It’s also been quite dry in many areas. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer chatted about the week in weather with Mark Seeley, a retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist. Before you...
740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
Sasquatch 107.7

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
mprnews.org

Showers linger Saturday morning from SE Minnesota into Wisconsin

Light winds allowed fog to form in parts of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin overnight into Saturday. A dense fog advisory continues until 9 a.m. in the gray shaded areas of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:. Rain update. As of 7 a.m. showers covered parts of south-central Minnesota and most of southeastern...
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump

UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
kaxe.org

Border News Roundup: An Abundance of a Variety of Mushrooms Reported Due to Heavy Rainfall

Timberjay editor and publisher Marshall Helmberger joins Heidi Holtan on the Friday Morning Show and talks about some of the stories that they covered during the week. This week they start out with a story of the unexpected death of the Timberjay’s longtime editor Keith Vandervort. Marshall talks about the great addition he was to their team and the huge loss for his family and friends, as well as the newspaper.
KIMT

Rain is expected Friday Night through Saturday Morning

Heading into the weekend, the cloudy, rainy, and cool weather continues, at least for Saturday morning. Rain chances dwindle by Saturday afternoon but temperatures will remain cool as highs are only in the middle 60s. Rainfall amounts will generally be under 1" across Iowa and Minnesota. In addition to the rain, cooler air will settle in for the weekend as highs will only be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE

