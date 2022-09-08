Read full article on original website
Woman arrested after assault using a wine bottle in Palo Alto: police
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle, the Palo Alto Police Department announced Sunday in a press release. The incident happened around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road where a third victim was […]
3 arrested after stealing over 30 Hennessy bottles in South San Francisco: police
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested after a burglary of a liquor store, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced on social media Friday. Police said the suspects stole a large amount of liquor and tobacco products from a business on the 400 block of Grand Avenue. A photo of […]
kion546.com
Salinas Police and Fire Departments come together to remember 9/11
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday Morning, Salinas Police and Fire Departments came together to pay tribute on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks. It was an intimate ceremony at Salinas Fire Station No. 1 as the community came together. Among those in attendance was Salinas Fire Chief Sam Klemek and Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice. S.
Sierra Godfrey, part of the vast Santa Cruz diaspora, writes stories about her native city in hope of finding her way back
"I think I could have set it anywhere," East Bay-based novelist Sierra Godfrey says of "A Very Typical Family," out Tuesday. "But because I poured so much of myself into this novel, Santa Cruz needed to be the setting for home, and for bringing the family back together. Probably because of my past, it feels the most like home out of anywhere I've ever lived."
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Investigating Shooting
San Jose police are investigating a shooting after a victim walked into Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Friday afternoon. Police said the victim is a man with a life-threatening injury. There currently is no other information adding no other information surrounding the shooting or a suspect, police said. Updates to...
KSBW.com
Monterey County deputies conduct early morning raid targeting motorcycle gang
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday conducted an early morning crackdown on members of a notorious motorcycle club that law enforcement leaders fear is trying to make inroads on the Central Coast. Investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle gang was...
KTVU FOX 2
Domestic violence suspect barricaded inside San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officers responded to the scene of a domestic violence suspect who was barricaded inside a home Friday afternoon. According to the San Jose Police Department, the suspect is barricaded alone inside a home in the 100 block of Rancho Drive. SJPD said the incident began at around 10:11 a.m.
Shooting victim hospitalized after walking into San Jose emergency room
SAN JOSE – A victim of an apparent shooting has been hospitalized after he walked into an emergency room in San Jose Friday afternoon.According to San Jose police, the man walked into the ER at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center around 2 p.m.Police said Friday afternoon that the man has been stabilized and is expected to survive, after initially reporting that his injuries were life threatening. Officers said there was no information on when or where the shooting took place. Information on potential suspects was not immediately available.
SFist
Victim In Domestic Violence Beheading In San Carlos Identified, Friends and Family Say She Feared for Her Life
A tragic incident that was the gruesome culmination of an abusive relationship turns more tragic and unfortunate with each new detail that comes out. And we now know the identity of the young mother who was killed by her estranged, violent boyfriend and father of one of her children. While...
NBC Bay Area
Man, San Jose Fight Over Park in Alviso
A South Bay man says he’s tired of waiting and now is trying to build a park in his neighborhood. But the city of San Jose is balking and that's triggered a war of words over dirt. It's going to take a while, but shovelful by shovelful, Mark Espinoza...
pajaronian.com
Police arrest teen suspected in Watsonville homicide
WATSONVILLE—A teenager was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Sept. 4 on Sudden Street. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said detectives worked through the week and were able to identify a 15-year-old male suspect connected to the fatal shooting. On Thursday officers tracked down...
indybay.org
WW CNA Kaiser Nurses/Patients In Danger. PG&E Newsom Leg Corruption & UPS Oven In Trucks
WorkWeek covers the protest rally of NNU CNA nurses who were protesting at the San Francisco Kaiser on September 1st. Their contract has expired and they charged that the health and safety of their patients and themselves are in jeopardy. Next we cover a protest at the office of Democratic...
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Motorcycle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported in San Jose Thursday afternoon. The official stated that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in San Mateo County. A silver Honda was traveling the wrong way at a high rate of speed. The officials stated that a drunk person crashed [..]
Coroner's office probes possible heat-related death in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- County coroner officials are investigating the death of a person this week in San Jose to be possibly related to the heat wave gripping much of California and the West.A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management told KPIX 5 Thursday the death happened in the 95116 zip code. The spokesperson said the coroner's office was still determining whether the death was heat-related and there was no other information immediately released.San Jose had a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday at the height of this week's brutal heat wave, breaking the city's record high of 108 degrees set in 2017.
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The Santa Cruz Police Department responded to a motor-vehicle crash that occurred on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The crash happened at the San Lorenzo River Railroad [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KSBW.com
Reports of shots fired leads to the arrest of two people in Salinas Friday morning
SALINAS, Calif. — Shots fired at an empty field lead to the Salinas Police department arresting 2 people. Early Friday morning at 5 a.m., a white Honda Pilot was reported stolen from Rico Street. About a hour-and-a-half later police responded to calls of shots being fired on Luther way in front of a church.
DUI driver hits multiple parked cars during Capitola police pursuit
Multiple parked cars in Capitola were hit by someone the police department said was driving under the influence. The post DUI driver hits multiple parked cars during Capitola police pursuit appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested for fatal stabbing at 24th and Mission BART station
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred outside the 24th Street Mission BART Station on August 28, BART announced Friday. Richard Henry Visor, 42, was identified as the suspect and arrested by BART police. The stabbing happened on the street-level plaza above the station, according […]
San Jose police in standoff with armed domestic violence suspect
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Friday afternoon are in a standoff with an armed and dangerous domestic violence suspect barricaded inside a home in the city's Rancho neighborhood.In a Friday afternoon tweet, police said patrol units and Special Operations personnel were in communication with a barricaded domestic violence suspect on the 100 block of Rancho Drive near the Capitol Expressway. Police said the incident started at around 10 a.m. Friday and that the male suspect was armed and dangerous. Police said the suspect is believed to be alone in the residence. Rancho Drive is closed on the block where the standoff is taking place, according to authorities. Tactical negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect. "We are working towards and hoping for a peaceful resolution to this incident," police said in the Twitter thread. Police said the scene is still active and requested that people stay away from the area.
