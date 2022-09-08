ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Comments / 1

Related
kion546.com

Salinas Police and Fire Departments come together to remember 9/11

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday Morning, Salinas Police and Fire Departments came together to pay tribute on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks. It was an intimate ceremony at Salinas Fire Station No. 1 as the community came together. Among those in attendance was Salinas Fire Chief Sam Klemek and Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice. S.
SALINAS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Sierra Godfrey, part of the vast Santa Cruz diaspora, writes stories about her native city in hope of finding her way back

"I think I could have set it anywhere," East Bay-based novelist Sierra Godfrey says of "A Very Typical Family," out Tuesday. "But because I poured so much of myself into this novel, Santa Cruz needed to be the setting for home, and for bringing the family back together. Probably because of my past, it feels the most like home out of anywhere I've ever lived."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Investigating Shooting

San Jose police are investigating a shooting after a victim walked into Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Friday afternoon. Police said the victim is a man with a life-threatening injury. There currently is no other information adding no other information surrounding the shooting or a suspect, police said. Updates to...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Domestic violence suspect barricaded inside San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officers responded to the scene of a domestic violence suspect who was barricaded inside a home Friday afternoon. According to the San Jose Police Department, the suspect is barricaded alone inside a home in the 100 block of Rancho Drive. SJPD said the incident began at around 10:11 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting victim hospitalized after walking into San Jose emergency room

SAN JOSE – A victim of an apparent shooting has been hospitalized after he walked into an emergency room in San Jose Friday afternoon.According to San Jose police, the man walked into the ER at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center around 2 p.m.Police said Friday afternoon that the man has been stabilized and is expected to survive, after initially reporting that his injuries were life threatening. Officers said there was no information on when or where the shooting took place. Information on potential suspects was not immediately available.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Santa Cruz#Police
NBC Bay Area

Man, San Jose Fight Over Park in Alviso

A South Bay man says he’s tired of waiting and now is trying to build a park in his neighborhood. But the city of San Jose is balking and that's triggered a war of words over dirt. It's going to take a while, but shovelful by shovelful, Mark Espinoza...
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Police arrest teen suspected in Watsonville homicide

WATSONVILLE—A teenager was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Sept. 4 on Sudden Street. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said detectives worked through the week and were able to identify a 15-year-old male suspect connected to the fatal shooting. On Thursday officers tracked down...
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Coroner's office probes possible heat-related death in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- County coroner officials are investigating the death of a person this week in San Jose to be possibly related to the heat wave gripping much of California and the West.A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management told KPIX 5 Thursday the death happened in the 95116 zip code. The spokesperson said the coroner's office was still determining whether the death was heat-related and there was no other information immediately released.San Jose had a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday at the height of this week's brutal heat wave, breaking the city's record high of 108 degrees set in 2017.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for fatal stabbing at 24th and Mission BART station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred outside the 24th Street Mission BART Station on August 28, BART announced Friday. Richard Henry Visor, 42, was identified as the suspect and arrested by BART police. The stabbing happened on the street-level plaza above the station, according […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police in standoff with armed domestic violence suspect

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Friday afternoon are in a standoff with an armed and dangerous domestic violence suspect barricaded inside a home in the city's Rancho neighborhood.In a Friday afternoon tweet, police said patrol units and Special Operations personnel were in communication with a barricaded domestic violence suspect on the 100 block of Rancho Drive near the Capitol Expressway. Police said the incident started at around 10 a.m. Friday and that the male suspect was armed and dangerous. Police said the suspect is believed to be alone in the residence. Rancho Drive is closed on the block where the standoff is taking place, according to authorities. Tactical negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect.    "We are working towards and hoping for a peaceful resolution to this incident," police said in the Twitter thread.  Police said the scene is still active and requested that people stay away from the area. 
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy