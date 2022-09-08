MASON, W.Va. — Alice Marie (Roach) Tripp, 94, of Mason, WV, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Arbors of Pomeroy, following a brief illness. She was born January 21, 1928, in Hartford, WV, a daughter of the late Elmer and Vina (Edwards) Roach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Tripp; son, Scottie Tripp; sister, Peggy Hutton and eight brothers, Rev. James Rankin Roach, Ray, Ralph, Randall, Robert, Russell, Sam, and Rex.

