Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, West Virginia, sets event for Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County will feature singer-songwriter Chris Haddox and artist, potter and jewelry maker Lisa Giuliani at Artist After Hours event from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg. The community is invited. Light refreshments will also be served.
WVNews
Larry Andrew Dodson
JANE LEW- Larry Andrew Dodson, 74, of Weston, passed away at United Hospital Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Larry was born on July 27, 1948, a son of the late Charles William Dodson and Doris Snyder. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert C. Dodson; one brother-in-law, Walter Boge; and one nephew, Robert G. Dodson.
WVNews
Athlete of the Week Abigail Heffernan takes first in home meet
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Each week, the River Cities Tribune wants to recognize a local athlete for superior performance on the field, track, course or court. This week, the RC Athlete of the Week goes to River Valley freshman Abigail Heffernan.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man accused of trying to back into troopers while fleeing Sept. 2 arrested & jailed
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 41-year-old Clarksburg man tried to back into troopers attempting to serve him with bench warrants, a court filing alleges. Senoir Trooper D.M. Goodman and troopers I.L. Bowman and A.P. Petrella were attempting warrant service Sept. 2 on Ryan Martin Labounty at his Glen Falls Road residence, the complaint alleges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Alice Marie (Roach) Tripp
MASON, W.Va. — Alice Marie (Roach) Tripp, 94, of Mason, WV, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Arbors of Pomeroy, following a brief illness. She was born January 21, 1928, in Hartford, WV, a daughter of the late Elmer and Vina (Edwards) Roach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Tripp; son, Scottie Tripp; sister, Peggy Hutton and eight brothers, Rev. James Rankin Roach, Ray, Ralph, Randall, Robert, Russell, Sam, and Rex.
WVNews
Marauder football conquered by Vikings, 42-6
McARTHUR, Ohio (WV News) — The Vinton County Vikings jumped out to a 14-0 first period lead and went on to defeat an injury riddled Meigs team 42-6 Friday evening at McArthur. It was the TVC opener for both teams. Meigs went into the contest with six starters out...
WVNews
White Falcons stay perfect, pull away from Ritchie County, 47-20
MASON, W.Va. — Shut down in the second half. The Wahama football team claimed a 47-20 victory over Little Kanawha Conference guest Ritchie County — the reigning Class A state champion — with the Rebel offense producing just 95 yards after halftime on Friday night at Bachtel Stadium.
Comments / 0