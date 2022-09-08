Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
WGAL
Work will shut down part of Route 501 in Lancaster County all week
A stretch of Route 501/Broad Street will be closed all week in Lancaster County. Route 501 will be closed from Monday, Sept. 12, to Friday, Sept. 16, between Kleine Street and North Lane in Lititz. Crews from Norfolk Southern will be working on the railroad crossing in that area. "A...
WGAL
Stolen car flees troopers, crashes, killing two people, Pennsylvania State Police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A stolen car crashed on Saturday in Harrisburg, killing two people, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Route 22/Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road. Pennsylvania State Police said a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware tag was traveling at a high...
Two men died in a fatal crash that closed part of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township for four hours Saturday morning, state police say. According to a police report, a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware registration was traveling at a high speed at around 5:20 a.m. along Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road, when the driver lost control and the car went off the roadway. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle as a result.
WGAL
One dead following standoff in East Hempfield Township
East Hempfield Township police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the suspect, now identified as Miguel Rodriguez, shot at police and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments.
Woman found dead in Lancaster County home after standoff
A woman was found dead following the standoff in East Hempfield Township early Sunday morning that ended with a wounded suspect being taken into custody, according to authorities. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said in a release Sunday afternoon that a female victim was found with a gunshot wound...
WGAL
Woman's body found in East Hempfield Township apartment after standoff
A man barricaded himself in a Lancaster County apartment on Sunday and opened fire on officers, police say. When it all came to an end, the suspect had been shot, and police found a woman's body inside the residence. Police were called to the Park City Apartment complex on Swarr...
abc27.com
One dead after hours-long standoff in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested a man who barricaded himself in an apartment where a woman was found dead on Sunday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, East Hempfield Township Police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at around 1:30 a.m. on September 11.
1 injured in crash with central Pa. school van: report
At least one person was transported to a local hospital after a crash involving a school van in Lebanon County on Thursday, according to reports. County dispatch told WGAL that the crash involved the van and another vehicle around 3:30 p.m. near Lehman and North 12th streets in Lebanon. CBS...
83-year-old man dies after central Pa. crash: coroner
An 83-year-old man died after pulling his mini-van into oncoming traffic in Lancaster County on Thursday morning, according to officials. According to state police, a minivan turned left onto Kirkwood Pike, from Noble Road in Colerain Township, around 8:45 a.m. The minivan was hit by a tractor-trailer that was driving on Noble Road.
abc27.com
Shooting reported near Lebanon School District stadium, no injuries reported
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police say bullet casings were found after a suspected shooting near Lebanon School District Stadium on Friday night. A Lebanon School District Police officer on duty at Friday night’s football game reported what he suspected to be gunshots about 15 minutes after the game ended. Staff and police helped those who remained at the stadium exit in an orderly fashion without further incident and no injuries were reported at the stadium.
Cumberland County woman assaults driver, deliberately causes crash: police
A Cumberland County woman assaulted a driver and deliberately crashed the car she was a passenger in, according to West Shore Regional Police. According to the police report, at about 12:38 a.m. Sept. 4, a West Shore officer came across a motor vehicle that appeared to have been in a crash.
abc27.com
One dead after shooting in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday, Sept 11. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your...
WGAL
State Police investigating Lancaster crash that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Lancaster County on Friday, Sept. 9. The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township at 8:45 a.m. According to police reports, the crash involved one car...
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
FOX43.com
Police investigating shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in York Sunday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the corner of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Authorities say when they arrived on scene,...
local21news.com
SUV towing a boat crashes and catches fire in Lancaster County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Fire Rescue responded to a crash this morning at 5:30AM that involved an SUV that was towing a small boat. Officials say that the crash occurred when the driver had been travelling north on Lititz Pike and lost control of the vehicle.
local21news.com
abc27.com
