Two men died in a fatal crash that closed part of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township for four hours Saturday morning, state police say. According to a police report, a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware registration was traveling at a high speed at around 5:20 a.m. along Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road, when the driver lost control and the car went off the roadway. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle as a result.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO