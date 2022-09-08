ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

abc27.com

Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

State police ID 2 men killed in fatal Dauphin County crash

Two men died in a fatal crash that closed part of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township for four hours Saturday morning, state police say. According to a police report, a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware registration was traveling at a high speed at around 5:20 a.m. along Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road, when the driver lost control and the car went off the roadway. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle as a result.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

One dead following standoff in East Hempfield Township

East Hempfield Township police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the suspect, now identified as Miguel Rodriguez, shot at police and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after hours-long standoff in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested a man who barricaded himself in an apartment where a woman was found dead on Sunday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, East Hempfield Township Police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at around 1:30 a.m. on September 11.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

83-year-old man dies after central Pa. crash: coroner

An 83-year-old man died after pulling his mini-van into oncoming traffic in Lancaster County on Thursday morning, according to officials. According to state police, a minivan turned left onto Kirkwood Pike, from Noble Road in Colerain Township, around 8:45 a.m. The minivan was hit by a tractor-trailer that was driving on Noble Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Shooting reported near Lebanon School District stadium, no injuries reported

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police say bullet casings were found after a suspected shooting near Lebanon School District Stadium on Friday night. A Lebanon School District Police officer on duty at Friday night’s football game reported what he suspected to be gunshots about 15 minutes after the game ended. Staff and police helped those who remained at the stadium exit in an orderly fashion without further incident and no injuries were reported at the stadium.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

One dead after shooting in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday, Sept 11. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Fatal crash under investigation in Dauphin County

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County. The crash closed Route 22 near Jonestown Road for more than three hours. State police say the crash occured in the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. According to...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Police investigating shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in York Sunday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the corner of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Authorities say when they arrived on scene,...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

