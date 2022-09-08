Murrysville area: Oktoberfest, corn maze, scholarships, more

Email news briefs and event listings to pvarine@triblive.com.

———

Historical festival set for Sept. 17

The Murrysville Historical Preservation Society will host its 11th annual festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Sampson/Clark Toll House, 5332 W. Pike St. in Murrysville.

“Across a Tollgate in Time” will include reenactors, period demonstrations, examples of life in an 1800s-era one-room schoolhouse, crafts, vendors, food and children’s activities. There will also be a petting zoo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free and parking is available at Triangle Lane off Route 22, between the Cozy Inn Cut-Off and Export-Harrison City Road. For more, see MurrysvilleHistory.com.

———

Recycling pop-up in Murrysville

Officials from Murrysville and Republic Services will host a glass recycling pop-up event frmo 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Veterans Field parking lot.

Residents are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to the local Loaves and Fishes Emergency Food Pantry. Volunteers will be on-site collecting donations.

The parking lot is at 4200 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

———

Rotary Oktoberfest set for Oct. 1

The Murrysville-Export Rotary Club will host its annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 1, 4-8 p.m. at the Murrysville Volunteer Fire Company pavilion, 3235 Sardis Road.

The evening will include German-style food, beer and wine from local food trucks and breweries, a dirndl and leiderhosen contest, “Wall of Beer” raffle and more and raffle for a 1986 Corvette.

The cost is $10 for adults only and includes a $2 food/drink coupon. Families and children are welcome.

For more, call 724-309-2771 or email tpauly@ventanapa.com.

———

Corn maze opens in Murrysville

The Gearhard Farms 23rd annual Corn Maze will be open on weekends through Oct. 30 at the farm, 5909 Saltsburg Road in Murrysville.

Each year, the maze is cut in a different shape, with four challenges for participants: find the exit, draw the maze’s picture design as you walk the paths, answer the 20 trivia questions posted throughout, and find all five animal pictures hidden in the maze.

The farm also has hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a small concession stand and a fall decoration sales area.

For more, see GearhardFarms.com or call 412-302-0739. Group rates are available.

———

Local Scout packs recruiting

Cub Scout packs 207 and 213 are recruiting children in kindergarten through fifth grade for the coming year.

A sign-up event will be held at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 15 at Emmanuel Reformed United Church of Christ, 3618 Hills Church Road in Murrysville.

For more information, call Mark DiPietro at 248-302-2677 (Pack 207) or Terry Snyder at 412-807-1341 (Pack 213) or visit BeAScout.org to register online.

———

Rotary offers annual scholarships

The Murrysville-Export Rotary will offer 40 scholarships for a three-credit course offered during the 2022-‘23 term at Westmoreland County Community College.

Students from Franklin Regional can apply using an online Google Doc at Bit.ly/3qmckwZ or by visiting the guidance counseling office at Franklin Regional Senior High School. All students, freshmen through seniors, are eligible to apply. The deadline is Sept. 26.

———

Car cruise set for Sept. 18

The E.C. Cruisers Car Club will host the 28th annual “Crusin’ to Help the Kids” car cruise from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department hall, 2360 Route 66 in Delmont.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., with dash plaques going to the first 100 entrants. The entry cost is a $10 per vehicle, and proceeds will benefit the Westmoreland Children First fund, which purchases winter clothing and toys for children in the county.

The afternoon will include food, refreshments, a DJ, bake sale, door prizes, ticket auction and more.

For more information, call 724-433-1593 or email cruisinforkids@gmail.com.

———

Upcoming public meetings

• Franklin Regional school board combined committee-of-the-whole/voting meeting, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Murrysville municipal building. Meetings are broadcast live on Comcast local access Channel 19 and livestreamed at Murrysville.com.