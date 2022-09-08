Read full article on original website
Apple iOS 16 Released: Here's Everything New on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is getting a major upgrade. Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16, on Monday and you can now download it to your iPhone -- as long as it's on the list of compatible devices.
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Mad at iPhone's New Search Button in iOS 16? Here's How to Get Rid of It
You can now download iOS 16, and much like every new major software update to the iPhone, there are features and settings that you'll absolutely love -- and others that you might not be so fond of. If you've getting the new iPhone 14, this will apply to you too.
The Best AirPods Deals of September 2022 — $99 AirPods Available for a Little While Longer
Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon constantly compete to offer...
The Battery Icon Is Back With iOS 16, But Not For All iPhones
Apple's latest significant software update, iOS 16, came with an impressive set of features, including the return of the battery life icon to the status bar. Most iPhones, including the new iPhone 14, sport the default feature, as do all iPads once you download the new iOS16 update. However, not all iPhones support the new battery icon feature, even if your phone is compatible with the software update.
Apple's iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Google Pixel 6 vs. OnePlus 10T: Comparing Flagships, Spec by Spec
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 maintains the $799 price that the iPhone 13 previously had, while adding new features like car-crash detection, image processing through Apple's Photonic Engine, satellite connectivity for emergencies and -- in the US -- the removal of the physical SIM card slot by moving fully to the eSIM. Notably, international models will keep the SIM card slot and have slightly higher prices starting at £849 in the UK and AU$1,399 in Australia.
Ditch Your iPhone Password. Apple's New iOS 16 Feature Is Even More Secure
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's new iPhone 14 models will come technology called passkeys designed to be as easy to use as passwords but much more passwords. It comes with iOS 16, but Google is building passkeys into its phone and browser software, too.
Paramount Could Be Shuttering Showtime App
The Showtime app could be coming to an end, with a report Tuesday saying there are plans to make it accessible only via the Paramount Plus streaming app. Currently, movie streaming service Showtime is available as a stand-alone app. But as of last month, you could already access Showtime content in Paramount Plus with a bundled discount rate of $8 per month, ad-supported, or $13 a month for the ad-free Premium Plan.
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. SE: Biggest Differences After Using Both Watches
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is launching three new Apple Watches: the $399 Apple Watch Series 8, the $249 Apple Watch SE and the all-new $799 Apple Watch Ultra. Unless you're an avid scuba diver or rock climber -- or want to look like one -- you're probably deciding between the SE and the Series 8. Both watches support the new WatchOS 9 software, run on Apple's newest chip and are among the first to detect car crashes. That's in addition to the functionality Apple Watches have offered for years, like the ability to track workouts, detect hard falls and mirror iPhone alerts.
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Best T-Mobile Deals Available Now
There are so many great deals on phones and phone plans available, but if you're a T-Mobile user and want to take advantage of the absolute best T-Mobile deals happening now, we've got you covered. Since the majority of people want to upgrade the phones they currently have on the plans they already subscribe to, we aren't highlighting offers that require you to add a new line. Because who wants a bunch of extra lines they don't need? Instead, we're focusing on deals that are available for current T-Mobile customers.
Easily Stop Third-Party iPhone Apps From Accessing Your Data
When you use an iPhone app for the first time, you might be asked to give the app access to other features on your phone like your camera. If you're like me and just want a new app to work you've probably tapped "Allow" without a second thought. However, you might not realize that tapping "Allow" gives the app access to other information on yourself and those closest to you.
