A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city's partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights--the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega's camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO