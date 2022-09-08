Read full article on original website
San Jose mayor blasts PG&E for heat wave power outages
The mayor of San Jose said he is losing faith in PG&E's ability to serve the city during major heat waves after more than 100,000 residents lost power when temperatures soared above 100 degrees this week.
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Residents Demand Answers After Four Nights of Power Outages
The sweltering heat triggered a number of power outages around the Bay Area this week. The South Bay has been hit the hardest and after four nights of outages, the city of Morgan Hill is demanding answers. Mobile stop signs near intersections were still out Friday. They were put there...
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Signs Bay Area Legislator's Climate Bill
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation from Bay Area State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) that means to address effects of climate change, including wildfires and sea-level rise by creating local resilience districts to undertake and promote conservation efforts. Dodd - who represents the 3rd Senate District that includes...
Thousands lose power in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SFGate
Firefighters Contain Fire Near Uc Santa Cruz
Firefighters stopped forward progress on a fire north of University of California, Santa Cruz near Fuel Break Road, announced Cal Fire on social media channels. Crews responded to reports of a fire burning in brush and timber shortly before 6:30 a.m. The fire was contained at 1.3 acres, Cal Fire posted on Twitter at 8:30 a.m.
indybay.org
WW CNA Kaiser Nurses/Patients In Danger. PG&E Newsom Leg Corruption & UPS Oven In Trucks
WorkWeek covers the protest rally of NNU CNA nurses who were protesting at the San Francisco Kaiser on September 1st. Their contract has expired and they charged that the health and safety of their patients and themselves are in jeopardy. Next we cover a protest at the office of Democratic...
Backup generators fail at SJ hospital during blackouts, leaving workers scrambling for hours
"Our patients that are in the Surgical ICU and the Trauma ICU have zero lights, zero electricity. Patients on ventilators are on the ventilators running on batteries that only last about 30 minutes," said Dr. Chao.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Homeless Resident Sues San Jose Over Sweep
A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city's partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights--the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega's camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.
Air filters in high demand as smoky skies move into the Bay Area after extended heat wave
The smoky haze spreading across the Bay Area Friday is bringing back memories of the heavy, orange smoke that shrouded the area two years ago to the day because of massive wildfires.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe
Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport
It was startling wake up call for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work, cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
San Bruno BART station temporarily closes after man found dead on platform
No foul play was suspected, officials said.
Tiny homes offering possible solution to homelessness, climate change
They may be tiny in size, but these homes are offering up some pretty big solutions. Here's a look at Tinyfest happening this weekend at the Alameda County Fairgrounds:
How to really fix San Francisco's government
"Our system is broken - let's live up to our reputation as the City That Knows How and fix it."
KRON4
Growing pressure to close Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, the ongoing battle over the fate of Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose is getting attention from the federal government. Several years ago, a study commissioned by Santa Clara County found elevated levels of lead in the blood of children living near the airport.
Crews respond to big rig fire on I-580 in Dublin
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a big rig truck that caught fire on I-580 in Dublin Saturday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened on the westbound part of the highway near Foothill Road. As of 6 p.m., the public is asked to avoid the area. […]
Traffic collision in Concord, lanes blocked
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic collision occurred Sunday morning, according to a tweet by Concord Police Department shortly after 9 a.m. The collision occurred at the intersection of Treat Boulevard and Oak Grove Road. Lanes are currently blocked as both Concord Police and Fire are on the scene. Commuters are advised to adjust routes […]
SFGate
Motorcycle Wreck Claims Life Of San Jose Man
A fatal motorcycle collision claimed the life of 51-year-old San Jose man in San Jose last Thursday. The collision occurred Sept. 8 at 4:10 p.m. on the northbound off-ramp from Interstate 880 to South Bascom Avenue, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol. The motorcycle ran off...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County will begin offering the omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster vaccines Friday at its vaccination clinics, county health officials said Thursday. Federal regulators approved the boosters manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and...
