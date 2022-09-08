ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Signs Bay Area Legislator's Climate Bill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation from Bay Area State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) that means to address effects of climate change, including wildfires and sea-level rise by creating local resilience districts to undertake and promote conservation efforts. Dodd - who represents the 3rd Senate District that includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Firefighters Contain Fire Near Uc Santa Cruz

Firefighters stopped forward progress on a fire north of University of California, Santa Cruz near Fuel Break Road, announced Cal Fire on social media channels. Crews responded to reports of a fire burning in brush and timber shortly before 6:30 a.m. The fire was contained at 1.3 acres, Cal Fire posted on Twitter at 8:30 a.m.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Homeless Resident Sues San Jose Over Sweep

A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city's partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights--the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega's camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe

Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport

It was startling wake up call for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work, cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End

A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4

Growing pressure to close Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, the ongoing battle over the fate of Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose is getting attention from the federal government. Several years ago, a study commissioned by Santa Clara County found elevated levels of lead in the blood of children living near the airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to big rig fire on I-580 in Dublin

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a big rig truck that caught fire on I-580 in Dublin Saturday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened on the westbound part of the highway near Foothill Road. As of 6 p.m., the public is asked to avoid the area. […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic collision in Concord, lanes blocked

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic collision occurred Sunday morning, according to a tweet by Concord Police Department shortly after 9 a.m. The collision occurred at the intersection of Treat Boulevard and Oak Grove Road. Lanes are currently blocked as both Concord Police and Fire are on the scene. Commuters are advised to adjust routes […]
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

Motorcycle Wreck Claims Life Of San Jose Man

A fatal motorcycle collision claimed the life of 51-year-old San Jose man in San Jose last Thursday. The collision occurred Sept. 8 at 4:10 p.m. on the northbound off-ramp from Interstate 880 to South Bascom Avenue, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol. The motorcycle ran off...
SAN JOSE, CA

