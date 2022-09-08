ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ student athlete collapses during practice at high school

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Warren) — A ninth-grade student athlete collapsed during practice Wednesday afternoon at Warren Hills Regional High School. Warren Hills Regional School District Superintendent Earl C. Clymer III said coaches and athletic trainers immediately responded with medical attention per district protocol and the student was taken to Morristown Medical Center via medical helicopter.
WASHINGTON, NJ
