After a series of crushing defeats against Russian forces in Ukraine over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin went into retreat himself.The Russian president postponed a planned meeting with his top military brass and representatives of the defense industry in Sochi, in a sign that Putin is caught in the lurch after Ukrainian forces reclaimed a slew of territory that Russian armed forces had seized earlier in the war, according to TASS. It is thought to be the largest Russian defeat since the beginning of the war.“The Sochi meetings are in demand, they will continue,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said,...

POLITICS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO