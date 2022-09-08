LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Nowhere in North Texas are hearts heavier over Queen Elizabeth's passing than the London Baker in Lewisville.It's where the Queen and her legacy live on, thanks to a bakery owner who told CBS 11 why we should all celebrate her life. "She is England, you know, she's Britain and she's not there anymore," said London Baker owner Elizabeth Rowe.Rowe has been baking award winning cakes for 20 years in North Texas, but today, her heart is back in Britain after her staff broke the sad news. "They were like 'the Queen's just died' and I was like, you...

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO