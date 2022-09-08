Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Grant allows Georgetown NAACP collaboration to connect residents with resources
GEORGETOWN — A United Way grant is funding a collaborative program between the Georgetown NAACP branch and other nonprofits to help residents get by in the face of systemic problems. A flier for the program advertises emergency housing assistance, with listed services encompassing eviction counseling and mediation between landlords...
The Post and Courier
Arrest made after abuse at care facility
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit ( SCMFCU) has arrested Keontae O. Gaddist. The AG reports 22-year-old Gaddist from Ladson, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. Gaddist was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on September 7, 2022.
The Post and Courier
Southeast law firm adds Charleston office, its 2nd in SC
A large Southeast corporate law firm has expanded to Charleston by opening an office and hiring four attorneys, giving it a second South Carolina outpost. Baker Donelson of Memphis, Tenn., announced the launch of the new Lowcountry location on Sept. 12. "Charleston is a vibrant and fast-growing market that is...
The Post and Courier
Upcoming Events/September
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
The Post and Courier
Nonprofit opens thrift store in Mount Pleasant
A new thrift store opened its doors in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 10. Located next to Aldi in the East Cooper Plaza, just off of Hwy. 17, God’s Goods Thrift Store is operated entirely by volunteers and 100% of proceeds (after covering operating expenses such as rent, utilities, insurance and supplies each month) will be distributed to local, national and international missions.
The Post and Courier
Real Estate News Briefs for 09.10.2022
The Ulf Hartwig Team Joins Carolina One on Folly Beach. The Ulf Hartwig Team has recently partnered with Carolina One Real Estate on Folly Beach, SC. Ulf and Neily Hartwig bring with them nearly three decades of experience in real estate, homebuilding, vacation rentals, and property management. Carolina One’s Folly Beach office is located at 38 Center Street and is managed by Jackie Tucker, BIC, and focuses on both residential real estate and vacation rentals.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Charleston, other cities must take action to stop late-night violence
The Monday Post and Courier carried an article, “6 injured, 2 arrested in King St. shooting.”. The Wednesday paper reported that “Charleston officials are once again grappling with violence at the city’s most iconic bar-hopping destination.”. City officials’ contemplated responses included requiring more security inside of late-night...
The Post and Courier
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger
The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
The Post and Courier
Charleston rents soar nearly 18% in 12 months as renters pay $400 above national average
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston rents keep getting higher. The median rental rate for an apartment in Charleston continues to rise. Online...
The Post and Courier
Beach worship services provides needed boost for startup IOP church
ISLE OF PALMS — Churches often see a decline in attendance during the summer since families tend to go on vacation, taking advantage of the warmer weather and schools being closed. But a new Isle of Palms-based church saw its Sunday morning attendance grow dramatically this summer. That’s because...
The Post and Courier
Charleston apartment building sells for $88M in one of peninsula's priciest property deals
A newly built apartment building in downtown Charleston has changed ownership in an $88.25 million sale, making it one of the priciest property deals on the peninsula. Massachusetts-based private equity firm Northland recently paid just under $400,000 per key for the 221-unit Five Eleven Meeting Apartments at 511 Meeting St. near the Interstate 26 off-ramp, according to Charleston County land records.
The Post and Courier
Video: Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursuit of stolen Toyota sedan in North Charleston
A Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursued a stolen Toyota sedan early Sept. 7 in North Charleston. Dash camera footage released by the Sheriff's Office on Sept. 9 shows four masked suspects running after the vehicle crashes into a fence in the Waylyn neighborhood. During the foot chase, a deputy discharged his gun, but no one was hit, authorities say. Three men were arrested.
The Post and Courier
Billy Collins to visit Charleston for public poetry reading
Former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins will present a public poetry reading in the Academic Magnet High School Lecture Hall at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. The reading is sponsored by Applause, the student newspaper of the School of the Arts. Admission is free, but seating is limited. The school is located at 5109-A W. Enterprise St., North Charleston.
The Post and Courier
Man of the hour: Summerville salutes outgoing Sgt. Frank Nigro
Sgt. Frank Nigro (pictured fourth from left in photo with fellow officers) of the Summerville Police Department received a warm sendoff from his law enforcement colleagues last week, as the longtime lawman rides into retirement after 36 years of serving and protecting the community. Nigro was also honored with a Town of Summerville Resolution presented to him by Mayor Ricky Waring (pictured left) celebrating his distinguished career. The document states: "Frank has played an integral role with the Town while advancing through the ranks as a Patrolman, Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Major, Deputy Chief, and Interim Chief. His assignments during his career include Police Officer in Patrol, Investigator in Criminal Investigations, Sergeant in Patrol, the first canine handler for the police department, and Interim Chief of Police in 2016. His most recent assignment was in the field as a patrol supervisor." The Resolution further notes that the Town of Summerville featured a population of 3,000 when Nigro joined the force in 1986. Currently, Summerville boasts 57,956 residents.
The Post and Courier
Video captures law enforcement pursuit that ends in gunfire, 3 arrests in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released video footage from a Sept. 7 high-speed pursuit that ended with a deputy firing his gun and the arrest of three masked young men. No one was hit by the warning shot fired into the dirt, authorities say. One man...
The Post and Courier
Deaths and Funerals for Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022
AMERSON, Jennifer Lynn, 50, of North Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. CHASSEY, Mary Hildreth, 101, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. ELLIS, Elias George, 96, of Meggett died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. GRANT, Lillie Mae H., 80, of James Island died...
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
The Post and Courier
Clemson study finds caught-and-released alligators more likely to flee from humans
It would be natural for people to flee an approaching alligator, but what would it take to get alligators to flee approaching people?. According to new research published by Clemson University, capturing alligators and letting them go makes them much more likely to run away when people come near. From...
The Post and Courier
1205 Valley Drive, Hanahan, SC 29410
Welcome home to this updated 3 bed 1.5 bath brick home in Hanahan! Walk through the front door to notice the trendy reclaimed wood wall as well as the hardwood floors throughout. The home has been opened up to allow a beautiful flow. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that convey. Overlooking the spacious backyard is a large sunroom that is off the dining area. Step down into the study with beautiful beams and a brick fireplace that that embodies classic charm. A mudroom/laundry room can be found off the study with an entrance to the backyard. Down the hall you will find three bedrooms with hardwood floors in each. Off the sunroom step outside to enjoy a lovely deck for your morning coffee and look to the sizeable backyard. Off the deck you will also find a firepit to enjoy with family and friends. There are two large sheds in the backyard that convey. The largest outbuilding has electric run offering many uses. No HOA great schools and conveniently located near the Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station Boeing and all that Charleston has to offer. Come see your new home today! A $1 400.00 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
The Post and Courier
1120 Whitehouse Road, Summerville, SC 29486
This 1-story home in the country is a great find! Ranch on 1 acre lot situated conveniently just off of Hwy 176 with a fully fenced yard. Enjoy leisurely mornings on the front porch Sunday afternoons in the Great room and social gatherings in the backyard. This home features a formal sitting room an eat-in kitchen and a great room with a handsome brick hearth and electric fireplace. There is a lovely master suite plus two guest rooms and hall bathroom. Plus there is a laundry/utility room and patio to the rear. The 3 sheds to convey offer an abundance of storage and workspace. Make an appointment to check out this home right away! $850 credit available toward buyer's closing costs and prepaids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender.
