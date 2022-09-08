Welcome home to this updated 3 bed 1.5 bath brick home in Hanahan! Walk through the front door to notice the trendy reclaimed wood wall as well as the hardwood floors throughout. The home has been opened up to allow a beautiful flow. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that convey. Overlooking the spacious backyard is a large sunroom that is off the dining area. Step down into the study with beautiful beams and a brick fireplace that that embodies classic charm. A mudroom/laundry room can be found off the study with an entrance to the backyard. Down the hall you will find three bedrooms with hardwood floors in each. Off the sunroom step outside to enjoy a lovely deck for your morning coffee and look to the sizeable backyard. Off the deck you will also find a firepit to enjoy with family and friends. There are two large sheds in the backyard that convey. The largest outbuilding has electric run offering many uses. No HOA great schools and conveniently located near the Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station Boeing and all that Charleston has to offer. Come see your new home today! A $1 400.00 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.

HANAHAN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO