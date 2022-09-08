Read full article on original website
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
Oregon utilities shut power amid high dry winds, fire danger
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon utilities shut down power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region in the hopes that it would lessen the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions. Power shut-offs due to extreme fire weather,...
U.S. reaches medical milestone with millionth organ transplant
(ABC 6 News) – The U.S. counted its millionth organ transplant on Friday, a milestone that comes at a critical time for Americans still desperately waiting for that chance at survival. A milestone not only for the lives saved from organ donations but also on the medical front as...
Disease affecting apple trees discovered in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – Japanese apple rust, a disease affecting apples, crabapples, and junipers has been confirmed in Minnesota for the first time, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). The disease is caused by the fungal plant pathogen Gymnosporangium yamadae. It is native to parts of Asia...
The Cooldown is Near
For the first time in just over three months, we are looking at lows below 50°F widespread across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. This will not last as we do warm up later on in the week. However, we are starting to get a taste of Fall weather, and expect this to continue as we get closer to the beginning of Fall later this month.
Soggy start, not as much to end
The conditions will be quite soggy for Friday night through early Saturday afternoon. While clouds generally hold through the rest of the day, it will be drier. Persistent bands of showers will drift through. An easy rumble of thunder is also possible early, but generally this is light rain. Persistence is key and will allow amounts to range into the 1/2″ to 1″ range for most. There will be a few exceptions.
Fall color preview: Where and when to see the best foliage in Minnesota
Many Minnesotans look forward to the changing colors of leaves as the fall season begins. This year, trees primarily between the Twin Cities and Rock County in the southwestern corner of the state have been affected by drought. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota is experiencing record, or near-record, precipitation levels, meaning some...
