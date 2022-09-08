Read full article on original website
wlip.com
Man Arrested After Shots Fired Incident
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fired a gun at a man in his apartment. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that the shots were fired following a confrontation between the two inside the residence on Market Lane in Somers shortly before 9 AM.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children
MILWAUKEE - The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee; in grave condition
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Sunday, Sept. 11 near Franklin Place and Brady Street. It occurred at approximately 11:53 p.m.,. The victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was in the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer accidentally shoots another officer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer accidentally shot another officer while on the scene of a hit-and-run crash near 59th and Center just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Police are looking into how the gun fired from his holster, wounding his fellow officer. "Still looking into this," said Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hilton Milwaukee shooting, attempted robbery case dismissed
MILWAUKEE - The case against two Milwaukee men accused in a shooting and attempted robbery at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center was dismissed without prejudice Tuesday, Sept. 6. Eric Burrell and Muse Mohamed, both 21, were charged after the incident on June 28, 2021. Mohamed had been charged with attempted...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee child abduction, $100K ransom; man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a 2020 child abduction on the city's south side. Daryl Childress, 20, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in February. As part of a plea deal, one count of fleeing/eluding officers was dismissed. According to...
16-year-old killed in shooting near 65th and Villard
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed Sunday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, life in prison for man who shot ex-girlfriend
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in 2020. A jury found Willie Jones, 53, guilty at trial on June 30 of first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint, homicide victim Cathy...
CBS 58
As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
Waukegan Police release body camera footage of officer fatally shooting man armed with knife and hammer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waukegan Police on Friday released body camera video footage showing an officer fatally shooting a man during a confrontation last month.Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Glen Court around 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 24, for reports that a man had smashed a neighbor's window and set a wooden fence on fire. Callers also told police the man had poured gasoline on the neighbor's house, and was trying to start up a chainsaw.Body camera footage released on Friday shows that the first officer who arrived on the scene spotted the burning fence and retrieved...
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Surveillance of 68th and Fairview burglary suspect
Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a business near 68th and Fairview. (Courtesy: MPD)
Zion police officer fatally shoots man during possible attempted break-in, Lake County officials say
Lake County police officials said a man was shot and killed by a police officer in Zion Thursday evening.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine teen accused; possessing 'Ghost Glock,' other guns, marijuana
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine teenager is accused of illegally possessing firearms – including what officials described as a "Ghost Glock." The accused is Jeontae Snow – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (four counts) Receiving stolen firearm. Possession with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
21st and Cherry fatal shooting; Milwaukee police seek gunman
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman following a fatal shooting near 21st and Cherry on the city's north side late Friday, Sept. 9. The shooting happened just before midnight. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police...
Days after Chicago carjacking, woman dragged by suspect pleads for help finding missing dog
"Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."
