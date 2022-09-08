CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waukegan Police on Friday released body camera video footage showing an officer fatally shooting a man during a confrontation last month.Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Glen Court around 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 24, for reports that a man had smashed a neighbor's window and set a wooden fence on fire. Callers also told police the man had poured gasoline on the neighbor's house, and was trying to start up a chainsaw.Body camera footage released on Friday shows that the first officer who arrived on the scene spotted the burning fence and retrieved...

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO