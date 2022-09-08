Alan Jackson Recalls Merle Haggard Accidentally Bashing His Mama’s Lemon Pie: “Don’t Eat That God**mn Yella Pie!”

One of the great things about country music is the history.

For the most part, country artists can point to someone that came before them, an inspiration that got them into country music. For today’s artists, we’re talking about inspirations like George Strait, Alan Jackson and Reba. For guys like Alan Jackson… it’s none other than the great Merle Haggard.

And as it turns out, Merle actually opened up for Alan towards the end of his career.

In an interview with The Tennessean, Alan recalled the time Merle opened up for him with a hilarious story about Merle’s hatred for lemon pie:

“He opened or me, believe it or not, which was very strange. It felt weird going on after Merle. It was such a treat having him out there. He’s just so classy.”

And when it came to catering, Alan Jackson did it the right way. He often times hired a catering company to cook up some good country classics (a little cornbread and chicken perhaps?)

But one thing that wasn’t catered was “Mama Ruth’s” lemon pie. Yep, Alan brought the homemade dessert.

“My mama made this old lemon pie, a lemon icebox kinda pie. It was one of my favorites but not everybody likes it, you know.”

Like Merle Haggard…

“I just remember one time we came into catering and Merle’s sittin’ in there and the guys said, ‘Merle, how’s the food today?’

He said, ‘Oh, it’s pretty good, but don’t eat that goddamn yella pie!’

He said don’t eat that yella pie. I never did tell him that was my mama’s pie. He was just that way. He was crazy. He was funny.”

Gotta love it.

On his most recent album, Where Have You Gone, Alan honored his hero, Merle Haggard, with a cover of “That’s The Way Love Goes.”

Written by Lefty Frizzell and Whitey Shafer, “That’s The Way Love Goes” was first recorded by Johnny Rodriguez, and released in 1973 as the second single from his album, All I Ever Meant To Do Was Sing.

Merle Haggard then recorded the song as the title track for his 1983 album, That’s The Way Love Goes, and it would go on to win a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance.

“I’ve been wanting to do something for Merle ever since he died.

I think it’d been cut by a bunch of people, but I always heard Merle did “Love Goes” as a tribute to Lefty… I did it kinda the same way, as a tribute to Merle.”

Alan Jackson On The Sad State Of Country Radio

“Sweet country music, where have you gone?”

Funny you should ask, Alan…

Nineties country legend, mustache aficionado, and depending on who you talk to… the damn GOAT of country music, Mr. Alan Jackson released a fantastic album in 2021, one affectionately titled, Where Have You Gone.

What’s the something that’s missing in that title?

Classic country music.

Loretta Lynn, Martina McBride, Alan Jackson, and anybody will half a brain knows that stuff coming out of mainstream country radio, is pretty much dogshit. Don’t get me wrong, there’s some good stuff here and there, but overall… big pile of dogshit.

So much so, that Alan Jackson named his first album in years, Where Have You Gone, after the sad state of country radio.

In a 2021 interview with The Tennessean, Alan Jackson laments the current state of country music:

“I’m such a fan of country music. I just feel like it’s fading away, the real roots.

It’s always been up and down but usually there’s just a little bit of it hanging on. Now, I just feel like it’s getting further and further away, and it’s makin’ me sad.”

Sad is an understatement Alan…

And he went even further with HITS Daily Double:

“It’s not old-school, it’s the real school. And I’m kinda pissed off like you are about what’s happened to the format, or whatever they wanna call it. I know I don’t have to make my records for country radio, so I decided to really…

It’s even a little harder country than what I’ve done, but it’s what I’ve always dreamed about doing. I was driving out here in the country, where I live, listening to the mixes, and it’s so real. I actually teared up.”

Thankfully though, Alan is came to the rescue with a 21-song album of solid country gold.

The album features a couple of wedding tracks dedicated to his daughters, one dedicated to his late mother, a “That’s The Way Love Goes” tribute to Merle Haggard, “The Older I Get,” which Alan released back in 2017, and a ton more.

Alan is bringing country BACK.

Shop the ’90s Country Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop