ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alan Jackson Recalls Merle Haggard Accidentally Bashing His Mama’s Lemon Pie: “Don’t Eat That God**mn Yella Pie!”

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLvIS_0hnYRbSZ00

One of the great things about country music is the history.

For the most part, country artists can point to someone that came before them, an inspiration that got them into country music. For today’s artists, we’re talking about inspirations like George Strait, Alan Jackson and Reba. For guys like Alan Jackson… it’s none other than the great Merle Haggard.

And as it turns out, Merle actually opened up for Alan towards the end of his career.

In an interview with The Tennessean, Alan recalled the time Merle opened up for him with a hilarious story about Merle’s hatred for lemon pie:

“He opened or me, believe it or not, which was very strange. It felt weird going on after Merle. It was such a treat having him out there. He’s just so classy.”

And when it came to catering, Alan Jackson did it the right way. He often times hired a catering company to cook up some good country classics (a little cornbread and chicken perhaps?)

But one thing that wasn’t catered was “Mama Ruth’s” lemon pie. Yep, Alan brought the homemade dessert.

“My mama made this old lemon pie, a lemon icebox kinda pie. It was one of my favorites but not everybody likes it, you know.”

Like Merle Haggard…

“I just remember one time we came into catering and Merle’s sittin’ in there and the guys said, ‘Merle, how’s the food today?’

He said, ‘Oh, it’s pretty good, but don’t eat that goddamn yella pie!’

He said don’t eat that yella pie. I never did tell him that was my mama’s pie. He was just that way. He was crazy. He was funny.”

Gotta love it.

On his most recent album, Where Have You Gone, Alan honored his hero, Merle Haggard, with a cover of “That’s The Way Love Goes.”

Written by Lefty Frizzell and Whitey Shafer, “That’s The Way Love Goes” was first recorded by Johnny Rodriguez, and released in 1973 as the second single from his album, All I Ever Meant To Do Was Sing.

Merle Haggard then recorded the song as the title track for his 1983 album, That’s The Way Love Goes, and it would go on to win a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance.

“I’ve been wanting to do something for Merle ever since he died.

I think it’d been cut by a bunch of people, but I always heard Merle did “Love Goes” as a tribute to Lefty… I did it kinda the same way, as a tribute to Merle.”

Alan Jackson On The Sad State Of Country Radio

“Sweet country music, where have you gone?”

Funny you should ask, Alan…

Nineties country legend, mustache aficionado, and depending on who you talk to… the damn GOAT of country music, Mr. Alan Jackson released a fantastic album in 2021, one affectionately titled, Where Have You Gone.

What’s the something that’s missing in that title?

Classic country music.

Loretta Lynn, Martina McBride, Alan Jackson, and anybody will half a brain knows that stuff coming out of mainstream country radio, is pretty much dogshit. Don’t get me wrong, there’s some good stuff here and there, but overall… big pile of dogshit.

So much so, that Alan Jackson named his first album in years, Where Have You Gone, after the sad state of country radio.

In a 2021 interview with The Tennessean, Alan Jackson laments the current state of country music:

“I’m such a fan of country music. I just feel like it’s fading away, the real roots.

It’s always been up and down but usually there’s just a little bit of it hanging on. Now, I just feel like it’s getting further and further away, and it’s makin’ me sad.”

Sad is an understatement Alan…

And he went even further with HITS Daily Double:

“It’s not old-school, it’s the real school. And I’m kinda pissed off like you are about what’s happened to the format, or whatever they wanna call it. I know I don’t have to make my records for country radio, so I decided to really…

It’s even a little harder country than what I’ve done, but it’s what I’ve always dreamed about doing. I was driving out here in the country, where I live, listening to the mixes, and it’s so real. I actually teared up.”

Thankfully though, Alan is came to the rescue with a 21-song album of solid country gold.

The album features a couple of wedding tracks dedicated to his daughters, one dedicated to his late mother, a “That’s The Way Love Goes” tribute to Merle Haggard, “The Older I Get,” which Alan released back in 2017, and a ton more.

Alan is bringing country BACK.

Shop the ’90s Country Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Dwight Yoakam Says The Best Part Of Merle Haggard’s Story Is “His Struggle To Escape From Emotional Prison”

Gear up folks, a new Merle Haggard biography, The Hag: The Life, Times, and Music of Merle Haggard, has finally hit the shelves. Written by author Marc Eliot who has penned biographies on Bruce Springsteen, The Eagles, and Clint Eastwood, the biography documents the full-throttle, rollercoaster life of one of the greatest country singers of all time. According to USA Today, Eliot knew Merle for about 25 years up until his death in 2016, and he grew up listening to him with his […] The post Dwight Yoakam Says The Best Part Of Merle Haggard’s Story Is “His Struggle To Escape From Emotional Prison” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Whiskey Riff

Lainey Wilson Crushes Covers Of Merle Haggard’s “Okie from Muskogee” And “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink” At The Opry

I would listen to Lainey Wilson sing the phone book…. And the girl can sing the hell outta some Merle Haggard, too. She crushed two covers of some of the The Hag’s signature #1 tunes, his 1969 “Okie from Muskogee” and 1980 “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink,” as part of the Grand Ole Opry’s Merle Haggard tribute show which took place a few months ago.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Johnny Rodriguez
Person
Loretta Lynn
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June

Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings Recall Spending Over $1,000 A Day On Drugs During 1985 Interview

Always keeping it real. Way back in 1985, both Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash stopped by Late Night With David Letterman, and while the conversation started out pretty jovial at first, it quickly turned into a heavy one. Letterman recalls that the last time Waylon was on his show, Johnny was sick. Johnny, with a bit of a smirk, asked: “Under the weather? Was that when I was in alcohol and drug treatment center?”  To which Waylon replied: “No, you […] The post Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings Recall Spending Over $1,000 A Day On Drugs During 1985 Interview first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Had To Move “Mama’s Broken Heart” To The End Of Her Set Because Girls Kept Fighting Through The Show

Miranda Lambert always brings it at her live shows… And apparently, so do her fans. She sat down for a recent feature with Cowboys & Indians magazine, and talked a little bit about the order of her concerts and how she plans to translate that to her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which kicks off at the end of this month. She spoke a little bit about how some of her first hits, “Kerosene” and “Gunpowder & Lead,” are still part of […] The post Miranda Lambert Had To Move “Mama’s Broken Heart” To The End Of Her Set Because Girls Kept Fighting Through The Show first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Yella#Wedding#Classic Country#Tennessean
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Tyler Childers, Turnpike & More To Play Stagecoach Festival 2023

Stagecoach is BACK. The largest country music festival in the world is returning to the Coachella Valley once more this coming spring to celebrate its 15th year Featuring headlining performances from Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton, the festival is slated for April 28th through the 30th, 2023, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Luke Bryan said the experience gets better every year: “Every time I’ve played at Stagecoach it’s even better than the time before. They have […] The post Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Tyler Childers, Turnpike & More To Play Stagecoach Festival 2023 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
INDIO, CA
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (AKA Kayce Dutton) Confirms He’s Working On A Country Album

The Kayce Dutton music era is officially upon us. Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes, AKA Kayce Dutton, confirmed in an interview with Country Living that he’s currently in the process of working on a country album. During an explanation about why he always carries around an acoustic guitar, he slipped in there that he’s actually been working on an album: “The first place I moved after Ohio was New York City. Having a drum set in New York is impossible—your neighbors would kill […] The post Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (AKA Kayce Dutton) Confirms He’s Working On A Country Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Releases Official Studio Version Of “Burn, Burn, Burn”

New music Thursday? I’m here for it… Not only do we have the great Tyler Childers making a comeback and dropping a new song, “Angel Band,” in addition to announcing a new gospel record Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven, Zach Bryan just dropped a new tune called “Burn, Burn, Burn.” He’s been teasing it for a while now, and after a fan tweeted him asking if he could released it, he obliged, responding with a simple: “sure.” He […] The post Zach Bryan Releases Official Studio Version Of “Burn, Burn, Burn” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Ashley McBryde, & More To Play ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’

After the tragic passing of Naomi Judd, Wynonna announced that she would still carry on with the final tour, in an effort to carry on her mother’s legacy. With that being said, Wynonna Judd has announced the star studded performers who will be hitting the road with them for The Judds: The Final Tour, featuring the likes of Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, and Faith Hill.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Whiskey Riff

Hardy’s Unreleased “.30-06” Is Giving Me Taking Back Sunday Vibes… & I Like It

In the south, we appreciate a good redneck anthem, and Hardy loves to deliver. Previous favorites like “Rednecker” and “Sold Out” feature all of the right redneck ingredients, and are often some of the hands-down favorites at live performances. To put it simply, Hardy just has “a little more kick in his drawl and a little more spit in his chaw” than many of today’s country artists. And for the sake of being rednecker, Hardy likes to ensure his fans […] The post Hardy’s Unreleased “.30-06” Is Giving Me Taking Back Sunday Vibes… & I Like It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

188K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy