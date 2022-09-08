Raiders dominate Cougars in Northfield

The Northfield High School boys soccer team opened its 2022 Big 9 Conference season with a 3-0 victory over Mankato East Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Memorial Field in Northfield.

The Raiders dominated play, as they outshot the Cougars 21-9, which included a 10-4 margin in shots on goal.

Senior striker Leo Runestad took center stage in the game as he notched the game winning goal for the Raiders with 4:18 left in the first half to give NHS a 1-0 lead. Runestad was assisted on the play by senior midfielder Stephen Kallestad.

“I get played a ball from Stephen (Kallestad) on a throw in. I beat a defender up the line and then I slotted it between the close cross bar and the keeper,” Runestad said about his game winning goal.

The goal came less than two minutes after a NHS turnover in the backfield resulted in a scoring opportunity for Mankato East. The turnover allowed Mankato East’s Will Swanson to score but the play was ruled offsides and the goal was called off - allowing the game to remain tied at 0-0.

Northfield continued to control play in the second half and managed to gain a 2-0 lead after Runestad was taken down inside the box, which allowed for a penalty kick with 34:24 left in the second half. On the penalty kick, Runestad connected on his second goal of the evening as he went right to beat the Mankato East goalkeeper Owen Quist.

The inspired Raiders iced the contest with 34:11 left in the second half as junior striker Emmanuel Ramirez scored with an assist from Pablo Orrego Zapata, which made the final tally 3-0.

Northfield goalkeeper Zachary Breiland earned the shutout as he faced 10 shots and made four saves in the contest. He has only allowed one goal in two games played this season, which includes a season opening 1-1 tie against Farmington on Aug. 30.

Runestad provided his assessment of Breiland’s shutout performance versus the Cougars.

“Zach (Breiland) was playing really well tonight. He had a lot of good saves, especially one in the first half on a free kick,” Runestad said. “He’s a great distributor and can play both feet. There were a ton of times tonight when he played beautiful balls up and out and really helped us change the side of the field.”

Head coach Cale Steinhoff said his team enhanced its defensive scheme in the second half of the game to help gain the victory over Mankato East.

“We talked at halftime that the biggest thing defensively was for us to be aggressive on balls in the air and we did a lot better job with that in the second half,” Steinhoff said. “We kept Mankato East locked into their half of the field and put the pressure on them that way.”

On offense, Steinhoff was also happy with his team’s performance throughout the contest.

“I think we were dangerous right off the bat. Leo and Manny (Ramirez) are both super dangerous with the ball at their feet and we did a good job of using the width and getting up and supporting the attack,” Steinhoff said. “We created a shell around their back line and Juan (Rosas Gomez) was hitting shots from distance and so was Pablo (Orrego Zapata). I think, when we keep the ball locked in and are putting pressure on the other team, we are hard to stop.”:

Runestad added his insight into the keys to the Raiders’ success against Mankato East.

“We knew their stronger players were in the midfield, so we worked on shutting them down and kept our man markings and really worked on staying together as a team,” Runestad said “We also played out through the wide channels as much as we could, because we knew that’s where our strongest points were and then try to play in from there. Our third goal came from going out wide and then getting a nice shot from Manny.”