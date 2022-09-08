ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

WRAL

Man charged with murder in Minnesota shooting that killed 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked into...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WRAL

Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes

BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of a...
MONTANA STATE
WRAL

Planned Parenthood maps strategy to protect abortion rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California's capital Friday to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL

US to award $35M in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Most people in Santa Clara Pueblo in northern New Mexico know each other. So when a tribal member needs mental health services or help for substance abuse, calling a tribal office might lead to an aunt, cousin or other relative. Confidentiality is important, pueblo Gov. Michael...
ALASKA STATE
WRAL

Kansas ex-sec. of state resigns from 'We Build the Wall'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border. Kris Kobach resigned from the...
KANSAS STATE
WRAL

Pennsylvania launching free school breakfast program

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday. The $21.5 million plan will be paid for with money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL News

Roller coaster in NC mountains adds adventure climbing course

Banner Elk, N.C. — A popular roller coaster in North Carolina's mountains has added a new climbing attraction. The Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk now features a climbing adventure course so guests can explore, swing and dangle among the trees. The Wilderness Run Adventure Course opened in...
BANNER ELK, NC

