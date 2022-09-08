ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

An early look at the 2022 Indiana volleyball season

This year, Indiana volleyball began its 48th season and its fifth season with head coach Steve Aird. The team has high aspirations for the 2022 season and is ready to display its adjustments and improvements made in the offseason. The team is scheduled to play 32 regular season matches with...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s soccer extends clean sheet streak thanks to Jamie Gerstenberg

While the Bloomington weather was unpredictable Sunday afternoon for Indiana women’s soccer’s non-conference clash against the University of Memphis, one constant remained the same: sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg not allowing any goals. The Hoosiers successfully extended their defensive scoreless streak against the reigning American Athletic Conference Tournament champions...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana field hockey wins all three games over weekend in California

When Indiana field hockey left for its West Coast road trip last week, they had yet to win a game this season after two games. However, Indiana left the weekend adding three wins to its season tally. After battling to two overtime victories against Stanford University and the University of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLFI.com

Omarion Dixon released from hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Sassy’s Salon Player Of The Game For HLTV

Clinton Prairie quarterback Steven Dunford was the Sassy’s Salon in Delphi Player Of The Game Friday night. We don’t have official results yet on stats. Congratulations Steven.
FRANKFORT, IN
FOX59

Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, IN
102.5 The Bone

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fall-like temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

