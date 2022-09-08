Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
An early look at the 2022 Indiana volleyball season
This year, Indiana volleyball began its 48th season and its fifth season with head coach Steve Aird. The team has high aspirations for the 2022 season and is ready to display its adjustments and improvements made in the offseason. The team is scheduled to play 32 regular season matches with...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana cross country women place second, men place third at Redhawk Rumble to open season
Indiana cross country started its season with promising results as two Indiana runners finished in the top three at the Redhawk Rumble on Sept. 3 in Oxford, Ohio. Fourteen Indiana runners competed in the competition that included host Miami University and the University of Cincinnati. The Hoosiers placed third overall...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer extends clean sheet streak thanks to Jamie Gerstenberg
While the Bloomington weather was unpredictable Sunday afternoon for Indiana women’s soccer’s non-conference clash against the University of Memphis, one constant remained the same: sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg not allowing any goals. The Hoosiers successfully extended their defensive scoreless streak against the reigning American Athletic Conference Tournament champions...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Club Ice Hockey aims to defend the Tri-State Collegiate Hockey League Championship
After ending last season with three straight losses at the American Collegiate Hockey Association Nationals immediately following a 15-game win streak and Tri-State Collegiate Hockey League Championship, Club Ice Hockey at Indiana enters the 2022-2023 season looking to repeat and build on its success from a year ago. Andrew Weiss...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana field hockey wins all three games over weekend in California
When Indiana field hockey left for its West Coast road trip last week, they had yet to win a game this season after two games. However, Indiana left the weekend adding three wins to its season tally. After battling to two overtime victories against Stanford University and the University of...
Indiana Football Wakes Up in Second Half to Defeat Idaho 35-22
Indiana faced a 10-0 halftime deficit at home against Idaho, but used a 23-point third quarter to defeat the Vandals 35-22. “We just can’t wait until halftime to start playing football," Indiana coach Tom Allen said.
thedailyhoosier.com
In downpour, some dedicated IU students stayed past miserable first half: “I paid the money, I might as well stick it out”
Indiana opened its 35-22 win over Idaho in a torrential downpour. Ponchos and rain jackets of assorted colors covered the normally crimson-clad stands, as the Hoosier faithful tried their best to stay dry in the midst of unbearable rain. While rain jackets covered the seats of the fans who toughed...
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
WLFI.com
Omarion Dixon released from hospital
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana will tax student loan forgiveness. What does this mean for Bloomington residents?
President Joe Biden announced in August 2022 that the U.S. government will forgive federal loan debt of up to $10,000 for individuals making less than $125,000 a year. However, the Indiana Department of Revenue has confirmed they will be taxing student loan debt into a taxpayer’s income to pay state and local income taxes.
State rep., sheriff among 6 Indiana officials identified on leaked Oath Keeper membership list
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana elected officials, including a sheriff and a state representative, have appeared on leaked membership lists of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 38,000 names were included on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, which […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sassy’s Salon Player Of The Game For HLTV
Clinton Prairie quarterback Steven Dunford was the Sassy’s Salon in Delphi Player Of The Game Friday night. We don’t have official results yet on stats. Congratulations Steven.
Inside Indiana Business
Krueger on Indianapolis’ Massive Medical Corridor Plan
A massive multi-billion-dollar medical corridor in downtown Indianapolis. How innovation at 16 Tech fits into the plan. 16 Tech Community Corp. President & CEO Emily Krueger had more.
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
WTHR
Operation Football scores: Sept. 9, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022:
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: IU should display this heart-breaking exhibit for longer than a month
Tom Fox dedicated his last month alive to showing what a man living with AIDS looks like. He gave up a month of privacy and serenity to bring light to the disease that was running rampant through the gay community in the ‘80s. His hope was to help just one person open their mind.
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health
INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
