BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 62-year-old woman on Sunday morning, according to authorities.State troopers learned that there had been a crash in the area of eastbound I-70 near the 64-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., police said.That's where they found Margaret Yonge inside of a Toyota RAV4 after she had crossed over from her westbound lane into the eastbound lane and collided with a Ford Escape, according to authorities.The driver of the Ford Escape, 61-year-old Guanghao Zheng, was injured during the crash and taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center so that he could receive treatment for his injuries, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Yonge dead at the site of the crash. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform an autopsy on her body, according to authorities. Both Yonge and Zheng are from Frederick, Maryland, police said.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who saw the crash or who has information about it should contact investigators at 301-600-4151.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO