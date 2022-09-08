ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Sue Edmundson, 84; service September 17

Sue Wooten Edmundson, 84, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Taylor Mills.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 9, 10 & 11

Randolph O. Grady, Sr., 93, of Harkers Island, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory. Terry Townsend, Beaufort. Terry Townsend, 60 of Beaufort, passed away Friday September 9, 2022, at Carolina East Medical...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Edward Roach Jr., 78; incomplete

Edward J. Roach Jr., 78, of Emerald Isle, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WITN

9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11. The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Cape Carteret, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Morehead City, NC
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Leo Midgett, 85; service later

Leo Robert Midgett, 85, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. He was born September 22, 1936, in Swansboro a son of the late Johnie and Eleanor Dennis Midgett. After 2 years in the Army, Leo faithfully served his country in the US Coast Guard for...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sue Edmundson, 84; incomplete

Sue Wooten Edmundson, 84, of Beaufort, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Michael Moreno, 47; service September 11

Michael Alvin “Hightower” Moreno, 47, of Newport, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Craig Hearne. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, September 10th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. There will also be a reception, for immediate family and close friends, at the Broad Creek Fire Department following the funeral service. For those unable to attend the funeral service, it can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Nancy McCausley, 75; service September 12

Nancy Marcelle McCausley, 75, of Hubert, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society at cancer.org.   Arrangements are by Jones...
HUBERT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
WITN

New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

$100,000 prize arrives just before Craven County man’s first child

RALEIGH, N.C. – Douglas Hurlock of Havelock, a soon-to-be-father for the first time, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. “Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said. Hurlock said he bought a Spectacular Riches ticket because his first choice was sold out. “I gave […]
HAVELOCK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#The Old Bear Lodge#First Baptist Church
wcti12.com

New Bern police looking for missing person

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is looking for a missing woman named Adriana Ilvento. Ilvento was last seen wearing a white head band, green shirt, blue sweatshirt and bleached-stained black pants. Ilveno's last known location was in the area of Craven Community College around...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Robert Hill, 70; incomplete

Robert Earl Hill, 70, Havelock. Arrangements will be announced by Oscar's Mortuary. https://oscarsmortuary.com.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules Tuesday

MANNS HARBOR – The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new...
OCRACOKE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Janet Fish, 78; service September 9

Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. As a long-time resident of Carteret County, Janet and her husband have been active members of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church. Janet spent many years working in the jewelry business. Janet loved spending time with her family. Her beautiful spirit and kind and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
WandaVision
carolinacoastonline.com

EDITORIAL: Beaufort’s land use plan needs more planning

Beaufort Town Council members are scheduled to discuss and possibly approve a major update to the town’s Land Use Plan but in so doing they may be overlooking one very important component - the impact on residents, visitors and the economic future of the town. Carteret County towns as...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret to eye hiring planning director, assistant to manager

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret might have a planning director by the end of this year, for the first time since Brandon Hawke left about seven years ago. Town commissioners are expected to consider the idea during their meeting Monday night in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting. The session will begin at 6 p.m.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WITN

D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County. Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening. They said...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy