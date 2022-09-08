Michael Alvin “Hightower” Moreno, 47, of Newport, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Craig Hearne. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, September 10th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. There will also be a reception, for immediate family and close friends, at the Broad Creek Fire Department following the funeral service. For those unable to attend the funeral service, it can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

NEWPORT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO