Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Sue Edmundson, 84; service September 17
Sue Wooten Edmundson, 84, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Taylor Mills.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 9, 10 & 11
Randolph O. Grady, Sr., 93, of Harkers Island, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory. Terry Townsend, Beaufort. Terry Townsend, 60 of Beaufort, passed away Friday September 9, 2022, at Carolina East Medical...
carolinacoastonline.com
Edward Roach Jr., 78; incomplete
Edward J. Roach Jr., 78, of Emerald Isle, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
WITN
9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11. The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Leo Midgett, 85; service later
Leo Robert Midgett, 85, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. He was born September 22, 1936, in Swansboro a son of the late Johnie and Eleanor Dennis Midgett. After 2 years in the Army, Leo faithfully served his country in the US Coast Guard for...
carolinacoastonline.com
Sue Edmundson, 84; incomplete
Sue Wooten Edmundson, 84, of Beaufort, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Moreno, 47; service September 11
Michael Alvin “Hightower” Moreno, 47, of Newport, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Craig Hearne. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, September 10th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. There will also be a reception, for immediate family and close friends, at the Broad Creek Fire Department following the funeral service. For those unable to attend the funeral service, it can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Nancy McCausley, 75; service September 12
Nancy Marcelle McCausley, 75, of Hubert, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Arrangements are by Jones...
RELATED PEOPLE
Reward raised to $25,000 in death of 2 North Carolina brothers
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A reward has been increased for information in a double homicide investigation involving two brothers who were found dead more than a month ago, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said. Phillip and William Fulcher were killed more than a month ago in Atlantic, and Sheriff Asa Buck said during a news […]
carolinacoastonline.com
County sees significant drop in commercial fishing during last 2 decades
— Commercial fishermen in Carteret County have generally landed between 5 million and 9 million pounds of fish and shellfish per year for the past 15 years, including 7.4 million pounds in 2020, the latest year available. But there was a long period of time, including as recently as the...
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
$100,000 prize arrives just before Craven County man’s first child
RALEIGH, N.C. – Douglas Hurlock of Havelock, a soon-to-be-father for the first time, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. “Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said. Hurlock said he bought a Spectacular Riches ticket because his first choice was sold out. “I gave […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
New Bern police looking for missing person
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is looking for a missing woman named Adriana Ilvento. Ilvento was last seen wearing a white head band, green shirt, blue sweatshirt and bleached-stained black pants. Ilveno's last known location was in the area of Craven Community College around...
carolinacoastonline.com
Robert Hill, 70; incomplete
Robert Earl Hill, 70, Havelock. Arrangements will be announced by Oscar's Mortuary. https://oscarsmortuary.com.
carolinacoastonline.com
Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules Tuesday
MANNS HARBOR – The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new...
carolinacoastonline.com
Janet Fish, 78; service September 9
Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. As a long-time resident of Carteret County, Janet and her husband have been active members of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church. Janet spent many years working in the jewelry business. Janet loved spending time with her family. Her beautiful spirit and kind and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
EDITORIAL: Beaufort’s land use plan needs more planning
Beaufort Town Council members are scheduled to discuss and possibly approve a major update to the town’s Land Use Plan but in so doing they may be overlooking one very important component - the impact on residents, visitors and the economic future of the town. Carteret County towns as...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret to eye hiring planning director, assistant to manager
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret might have a planning director by the end of this year, for the first time since Brandon Hawke left about seven years ago. Town commissioners are expected to consider the idea during their meeting Monday night in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting. The session will begin at 6 p.m.
Former Engineering Executive Sentenced For Rigging Bids, Defrauding North Carolina DOT
A former executive of Contech Engineered Solutions LLC (Contech) was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment on Thursday in New Bern, North Carolina, for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). Following a week-long trial in the
WITN
D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County. Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening. They said...
Comments / 0