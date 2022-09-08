Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal
An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation's third-largest prosecutor's office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is vying to...
Trump attorney who was former DOJ official questions department's appeal of special master
Trump attorney Jim Trusty, who previously served in the DOJ and as a federal prosecutor in Maryland, questioned his former employer's steadfast opposition to a special master sorting through documents seized during the Mar-a-Lago raid. Trusty recounted the court session in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he asked what the...
'Jihad against Americans' suspect in string of Seattle-area, New Jersey murders sentenced to another 93 years
A man accused of going on a killing spree as part of a "jihad against Americans" was sentenced on Friday to nearly a century behind bars in connection to three murders in Washington state in 2014. Ali Muhammad Brown, 37, had already been serving life in prison without the possibility...
Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'
Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responded Friday to a D.C. city council member over her claim on the border, warning Biden actually "created" the crisis as migrant busses continue to arrive in Democrat-run cities nationwide. Thiessen joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrat Brianne Nadeau claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona "created this crisis" and turned the city "into a border town."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon GOP gubernatorial nominee says tide is turning in race: People here 'don't recognize their own state'
Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan looks to flip Oregon red this November and bring an end to 40 years of Democratic leadership. Drazan joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to discuss her state's homeless crisis, its relentless crime wave and recent polls suggesting the race is tilting in her favor. "We are...
Arizona's Blake Masters says voters question why Washington Republicans are not investing more in his race
AVENTURA, FLA. – GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Arizona voters are wondering why national Republicans are not investing more money into his race, even as polls show the contest narrowing. Masters said during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that while...
Fox News
787K+
Followers
180K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0