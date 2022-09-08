ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

kpq.com

Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington

Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Dust Storm Warning issued along I-90 west of Ritzville

SPOKANE, Wash.– A dust storm responsible for car accidents in Grant County earlier in the day is moving into the I-90 corridor Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning through 3:45 p.m. for parts of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln Counties. Weather satellites are picking...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
County
Grant County, WA
City
Hartline, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
Grant County, WA
Government
State
Washington State
KXLY

Car crashes through guard rail, killing passenger in Okanogan

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash.– A person was killed Thursday night when a car drove through a guardrail near Okanogan. Around 11:30 p.m, a man drove through the guardrail, sending the car rolling down the embankment. A passenger was then thrown out. The car stopped rolling, landing on the driver’s side....
OKANOGAN, WA
ifiberone.com

New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee

PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School

Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

One dead after fatal hit-and-run near Othello

OTHELLO - Authorities are asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for hitting and killing a bicycle rider near Othello late Friday. Adams County Sheriff's officials say 59-year-old Artemio Cortez-Cortez was found dead with his bike in the area of Taylor Rd. and Hampton Rd. at around 8:30 p.m.
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected

OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
OTHELLO, WA
ncwlife.com

Omak man killed in rollover crash

A 54-year-old Omak man was killed late Thursday night after a pickup rolled down an embankment off Highway 155 about 12 miles south of Omak. The Washington State Patrol said Zacherle was one of two people in a 2011 GMC Canyon pickup that was southbound on the highway about 11:15 p.m. at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, went through a guardrail and rolled.
OMAK, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Brush Fire ‘Under Control’

Crews are still monitoring activity after a wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in an area south of the Beverly Sand Dunes in Grant County. The Sheriff's Office said the fire was being managed and was under control after being reported to be burning about 40 acres. Local and federal crews...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake

Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Driver dies, brother survives in Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 3:40 p.m. The driver has been identified by the Grant County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Eduardo Diaz Magana, from Quincy. He was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger with his 46-year-old brother, Noel Diaz Magana, in the passenger seat. Eduardo Diaz Magana...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

