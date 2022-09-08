Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
KXLY
Dust Storm Warning issued along I-90 west of Ritzville
SPOKANE, Wash.– A dust storm responsible for car accidents in Grant County earlier in the day is moving into the I-90 corridor Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning through 3:45 p.m. for parts of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln Counties. Weather satellites are picking...
ifiberone.com
Air tainted by wildfire smoke creating hazardous to unhealthy conditions west of Ephrata
Excessive wildfire smoke is being sent downwind from blazes burning in the Okanogan County wilderness as of Thursday. Authorities put the public on notice about compromised air quality early Thursday, particularly for Chelan County. According to real-time data put out by the air quality, fire and smoke map on the...
54-Year-Old Gerald Zacherle Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Omak (Omak, WA)
The officials reported that 54-year-old Gerald Zacherle of Omak was traveling southbound when it drove through a guard rail and rolled down an embankment. The victim was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2011 GMC Canyon pickup truck. The officials reported that the passenger, 35-year-old Louis Zacherle...
Crashes cleared, Highway 2 reopens near Hartline
HARTLINE, Wash. — A dust storm and poor visibility caused multiple crashes along Highway 2 near Hartline Thursday. The highway was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
KXLY
Car crashes through guard rail, killing passenger in Okanogan
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash.– A person was killed Thursday night when a car drove through a guardrail near Okanogan. Around 11:30 p.m, a man drove through the guardrail, sending the car rolling down the embankment. A passenger was then thrown out. The car stopped rolling, landing on the driver’s side....
ifiberone.com
New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee
PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
kpq.com
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
ifiberone.com
One dead after fatal hit-and-run near Othello
OTHELLO - Authorities are asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for hitting and killing a bicycle rider near Othello late Friday. Adams County Sheriff's officials say 59-year-old Artemio Cortez-Cortez was found dead with his bike in the area of Taylor Rd. and Hampton Rd. at around 8:30 p.m.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
ifiberone.com
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected
OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
ncwlife.com
Omak man killed in rollover crash
A 54-year-old Omak man was killed late Thursday night after a pickup rolled down an embankment off Highway 155 about 12 miles south of Omak. The Washington State Patrol said Zacherle was one of two people in a 2011 GMC Canyon pickup that was southbound on the highway about 11:15 p.m. at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, went through a guardrail and rolled.
ifiberone.com
Firefighters on scene of wildfire burning south of Beverly Sand Dunes
BEVERLY — Fire crews are on scene of a wildfire burning in an area south of the Beverly Sand Dunes in Grant County. Royal Slope Fire and Grant County Fire District 8 have responded, according to the sheriff’s office. Air resources are also on scene assisting crews on...
kpq.com
Grant County Brush Fire ‘Under Control’
Crews are still monitoring activity after a wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in an area south of the Beverly Sand Dunes in Grant County. The Sheriff's Office said the fire was being managed and was under control after being reported to be burning about 40 acres. Local and federal crews...
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
kpq.com
Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
Three-vehicle collision kills two people on eastbound I-90 in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 in Grant County resulted in the death of two men. The crash took place 11 miles east of Moses Lake just one mile west of the Adams County Line. According to a Washington State Patrol report, a driver was...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Driver dies, brother survives in Grant County crash
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 3:40 p.m. The driver has been identified by the Grant County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Eduardo Diaz Magana, from Quincy. He was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger with his 46-year-old brother, Noel Diaz Magana, in the passenger seat. Eduardo Diaz Magana...
