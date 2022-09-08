Read full article on original website
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11). City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM. The intersection...
White Earth leader expresses concern over proposed acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway
MAHNOMEN, Minn. – A leader from the White Earth Nation is urging federal officials to revise an analysis of the impact Canadian Pacific’s proposed acquisition of the Kansas City Southern Railway would have on the environment. Eugene Tibbetts says he disagrees with a federal agency’s conclusion that there’s...
Crime and fire report: Lawn mower fire damages garage in Audubon; Ponsford man arrested in domestic incident
7:27 a.m., near east Maple Avenue, Frazee, attempted vehicle break-in. The incident was captured on video. Three male suspects are being sought. The case is under investigation. 9:29 a.m., near 2nd Street, Frazee, vehicle break-in. A wallet and $15 cash were stolen. 10:28 a.m., at Holiday gas station, Detroit Lakes,...
Fargo National Cemetery to have indoor restrooms, work to begin soon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Senator John Hoeven says the Department of Veterans Affairs commits to building a fully developed restroom complete with running water, flushable toilets, heat and electricity, something he’s been fighting for. Work began this week on wind walls. Hoeven says construction of the restrooms and...
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN D
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT CIVIL DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OTHER CIVIL (Action to Determine Adverse Claims) Court File No: 03-CV-22-1740 Jesse McCollum and Dan Stall, Plaintiffs, vs. John K. West, the unknown heirs of John K. West; Agnes B. West, the unknown heirs of Agnes B. West; Detroit Lakes Improvement Company, a Minnesota Corporation; The Detroit Lakes and Pelican Valley Navigation Company; also all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants. SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: You, and each of you, are hereby summoned and required to serve upon plaintiffs’ attorney an answer to the Complaint which is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above named Court, within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action involves, affects, and brings in question real property situated in the County of Becker, State of Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: That part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter in Section 9, Township 138 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota which lies northeasterly of the northeasterly right of way line of Trunk Highway No. 59 as said right of way is laid out and established on the 28th day of November, 2018. EXCEPTING THEREFROM the plat of River Hills Park, said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder in said County. The object of this action is to obtain a judgment that the plaintiffs are the owners in fee of the above described property, and that none of the said defendants have any estate or interest therein or lien thereon. Notice Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 543.22 Minnesota General Rule of Practice 114.01 provides that, “All civil cases are subject to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) processes, except for those actions enumerated in Minn. Stat. 484.76 and Rules 111.01 and 310.01 of these rules.” These processes are set forth in Rules 114.01 through 114.13 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice for District Courts. This notice shall not modify or abrogate the Defendants requirement to provide a formal answer to the Complaint within the time period specified above. DATED: August 19, 2022 HANSON LAW OFFICE, P.C. BY:_\s\ Levi Liebl Levi Liebl, Attorney for Plaintiffs P. O. Box 340, Mahnomen, MN 56557 (218) 935-2266 / (218) 935-2267 FAX Atty License No: 0402573 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The undersigned and the party I represent hereby acknowledge that costs, disbursements, and reasonable attorney and witness fees may be awarded pursuant to M.S.A. 549.211, to the party against whom the allegations in this pleading are asserted. \s\ Levi Liebl Levi Liebl (Sept. 10, 17 & 24, 2022) 100094.
Notice of Public Hearing City of Lake Pa
Notice of Public Hearing City of Lake Park Minnesota The Lake Park City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the application of TurnKey Solutions & Development, LLC for the following variances from the provisions of the City Zoning Ordinance and Subdivision Ordinance Lake Park Code Section 154.29 (E) Setbacks (1), (2), (3) and (4) Front yard setback request 10 feet Front 30 feet Interior side setback request 8 feet Side 10% of lot width Street side setback request 10 feet Corner Lot 20% lot width Rear yard setback request 15 feet Rear is 40 feet Lake Park Code Section 154.29 (D) (1) (a) (3) Lot area Lot 2 Block 1 2000sf per Unit requested (Ordinance at 2,500sf per Unit) Lake Park Code Section 154.29 (D)(3) Lot Coverage (Ordinance at 80% requested 50%) Lake Park Code Section 153.072 (N) (1) ROW width (Ordinance says 55 feet requested for portion 66 feet minimum) in Lot 1 of Noben Addition relative to parcels 51.0005.004, 51.0003.005, 51.0171.001 and 51.0005.006 which are currently zoned R-2 Multi-Family Residential District (R-2). The owner intends to utilize the property for a mixed use development with multi-family apartments and single family homes. Public inspection of the application and related documents before the hearing can be made during normal business hours the Clerk’s Office in the Lake Park City Center. All Lake Park city residents are invited to attend the hearing of the city council to express their opinions on this application. The hearing will be held on: September 21, 2022 At 6:00 p.m. Lake Park City Center 2032 2nd Street Lake Park, MN 56554 (Sept. 10, 2022) 100037.
Two injured in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota
(Barnesville, MN)--A crash on Wednesday has injured two people in western Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Paul Ottto, 48, of Fargo, was traveling westbound on I-94 near Barnesville when it left the roadway, hit the rumble strips and rolled into the median. Otto along with a passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
Girls swimming and diving: Detroit Lakes edges out Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS – The Detroit Lakes girls swimming and diving team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday against Thief River Falls. The Lakers took first place in seven of the 11 events in a 90-80 victory over the Prowlers. Faith Hamm won two individual...
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
Detroit Lakes Public School District projects enrollment increase
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes Public School District’s preliminary enrollment numbers show an increase of about 32 students for the current school year. The preliminary, regular instruction enrollment to start the year totaled 2,630 in K-12, as of Wednesday, Sept. 7. That does not include enrollment at the Alternative Learning Center or Early Childhood Special Education.
Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
Search for Those Who Shot Farmer’s Cow in Clearwater Co.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting a farmer’s cow. Authorities say that on Sept. 6, a yearling heifer was shot, skinned, and butchered in a pasture near 290th Street off County Road 7 in Falk Township.
Apartment evacuated following fire, displacing residents
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several people are without a place to stay following a fire at a Fargo apartment building. Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 crews were called to the 900 block of 43rd St. S. for the fire, near West Acres Mall. Firefighters say they found flames...
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
Moorhead’s Ole’s Nursery & Landscaping plans to close
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping business that’s been a staple of the community is closing soon. Ole’s Nursery has served the F-M area for more than 50 years. Owner Vern Kroshus says all of the plants at Ole’s are on sale starting at 20 to...
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
Dent man charged with felony DWI
Daniel Arthur Adkins, 39 of rural Dent has been charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of felony DWI. According to court records, on the afternoon of July 16, a trooper on patrol east of Detroit Lakes pulled him over after clocking his Ford Explorer going 82 mph in a 65 mph zone.
