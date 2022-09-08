Read full article on original website
tspr.org
CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’
Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
One of downstate’s largest liquor stores coming soon to Galesburg
Galesburg soon will be home to one of the largest retail liquor stores in downstate Illinois. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving at 1576 N. Henderson St., the former site of Northgate Lanes bowling center. Original...
Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police
Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
wlds.com
Former Republican IL Secretary of State Candidate Behind Threatened Litigation to County Clerks
A woman disqualified to run as a Republican in the Illinois June primary appears to be behind some of the recent threats of litigation against state election authorities. In a record obtained from the Morgan County Clerk’s Office, James & Michelle Turney are behind a notice of prospective litigation and a demand for record retention of all election material after December 31, 2019 from Morgan County. The Turneys’ letter has turned up in a number of other counties. As KSDK-St. Louis reported and in a WLDS News follow-up yesterday, multiple county clerks across the state have been inundated with frivolous Freedom of Information Act requests pertaining to ballot information in an effort to support baseless claims of rampant voter fraud.
Central Illinois Proud
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
09/08/22 - 1:00 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Candace Jade Guihan, 36, of West Burlington in the 2000 block of Avenue E on a charge of driving under suspension. 09/08/22 - 1:20 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Stanley Joe Davis, 32 of Fort Madison in the 600 block of 10th Street on an active warrant. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held.
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
wcbu.org
Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria
Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
tspr.org
Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage
Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
Woman indicted for providing a gun to a felon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Federal grand jury indicted two people for gun offenses on Aug. 9. Audrey Ohenmus, a 25-year-old of Quincy, is charged with transferring a gun to a felon.Officials said Ohenmus transferred the weapon to Murquise D. Wooden, also of Quincy, on Jul. 17. Ohenmus faces possibly up to 15 years in […]
khqa.com
ISP: Quincy Roadside Safety Check results
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Roadside Safety Check conducted from late at night on Wednesday, August 31 to early morning Thursday, September 1 resulted in drivers' receiving citations, warnings, and arrests. The Illinois State Police established the check point at the intersection of State Street and 30th Street in...
WAND TV
One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle crash Thursday evening in Morgan County. According to police, James W. Farmer, 60, of Waverly, Illinois was traveling east on Illinois 104, just west of Ginder Lane, at the same time Aaron T. Marshall, 48, of Franklin, Illinois was traveling in the same direction behind Farmer.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning Peoria motorcycle accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say one person was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Harrison streets. First-responders attempted lifesaving measures on the victim, but they were pronounced dead on the scene. The Peoria County...
aledotimesrecord.com
Real estates transactions for Mercer County Aug. 12-19
Date Recorded: 8-12 Address: 413 NE 2nd Ave., Aledo. Address: 1701 13th St., Viola, 1701 1/2 13th St., Viola, 1703 13th St., Viola, 1705 13th St., Viola, 1705 1/2 13th St., Viola, 1208 17th Ave., Viola. Seller: Gwendolyn Millikan. Buyer: Dogwood Farm; Ranch LLC. Amt. $80,000. Date Recorded: 8-17 Address:...
Pen City Current
It's who ya know.... and who you don't
I don't know what's more amazing, the number of people I know when I walk Avenue G during the Rodeo Parade... Or the number of people I don't. I live about three blocks from the parade route so I use my scanner to judge when police start to roll down the route, give myself a little time, and then head down 6th Street to Avenue G to throngs down the hill.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 7, 2022
David D Forshey (66) Barry Il for Improper Turn at 14th & Vermont PTC 128. William H Kisse (67) 532 Grant for Disobey Traffic Signal at 8th & State PTC 121. Ryley C. Lenane (21) 5604 Melrose S, Apt 15, Quincy for improper lane usage and driving under the influence. NTA 135.
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
hoiabc.com
Family wants weekend homicide victim remembered as more than just a statistic
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - He’s the 17th homicide victim in Peoria this year, but his family wants him to be remembered as a young man who deserved better. The 24-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend. Peoria Police say 24-year-old Jamarion Lee was shot multiple times...
