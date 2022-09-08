Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTOP
DC police investigating homicides in SE, NW
D.C. police said they are investigating two separate homicides that occurred over the weekend within 24 hours of each other. The first homicide happened on Saturday in the 1300 block of Congress Street in Southeast D.C, near the Congress Heights Metro Station. The Metropolitan Police Department said members of the...
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping
Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
DC man pleads guilty to stabbing girlfriend once charged in infant’s death
A D.C. man pleaded guilty Friday to fatally stabbing his girlfriend, who had once faced charges of her own over the death of their baby. Carl Jones, 45, of D.C., pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter in the killing Ladonia Boggs, 39, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. The labor action includes 15,000 nurses and seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and...
WTOP
Report: DC and surrounding areas make best places to retire list
If people are looking for places to retire, D.C. and some of the surrounding areas offer some good options. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which compared the “retiree-friendliness” of more than 180 U.S. cities. The rankings were established by looking at the affordability, activities, quality of life and health care in each area.
Bowser announces ‘new era’ for agency representing children in DC’s foster system after end of 31-year old lawsuit
Mayor Muriel Bowser is marking the end of a lawsuit filed more than 30 years ago on behalf of children in D.C.’s foster care system. She calls it a “new era” for the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency. The class action lawsuit was filed in 1989...
Sportsbook betters wagered $18.7M in Maryland in August. Here’s how much they won
Maryland’s seven sportsbook wagering facilities handled $18.65 million in bets in August, including promotional wagers provided to players, and while “the house always wins,” it is not overwhelmingly so. Maryland Gaming and Lottery reports $15.42 million was paid out as winning to players, leaving wagering facilities with...
