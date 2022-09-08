ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

WTOP

DC police investigating homicides in SE, NW

D.C. police said they are investigating two separate homicides that occurred over the weekend within 24 hours of each other. The first homicide happened on Saturday in the 1300 block of Congress Street in Southeast D.C, near the Congress Heights Metro Station. The Metropolitan Police Department said members of the...
WTOP

2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping

Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
WTOP

DC man pleads guilty to stabbing girlfriend once charged in infant’s death

A D.C. man pleaded guilty Friday to fatally stabbing his girlfriend, who had once faced charges of her own over the death of their baby. Carl Jones, 45, of D.C., pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter in the killing Ladonia Boggs, 39, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
WTOP

Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. The labor action includes 15,000 nurses and seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and...
WTOP

Report: DC and surrounding areas make best places to retire list

If people are looking for places to retire, D.C. and some of the surrounding areas offer some good options. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which compared the “retiree-friendliness” of more than 180 U.S. cities. The rankings were established by looking at the affordability, activities, quality of life and health care in each area.
