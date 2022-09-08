Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Jean Leon Jauregui (February 20, 1931 – September 5, 2022)
Jean Leon Jauregui, 91, passed away peacefully at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, Colorado on September 5, 2022, after a brief illness. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Internment will be conducted in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
RSHS student Alaina Kothe is holding a Cystic Fibrosis Fundraiser tomorrow
Rock Springs- Rock Springs High School student Alaina Kothe is holding a Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser tomorrow afternoon. It all started when she needed to do a project so was interested in for her American Government class. She decided she had to do something with Cystic Fibrosis because it is a very important subject that needs more awareness.
wyo4news.com
Obituaries
This Wyo4news category contains obituaries for the residents of Sweetwater County, Wyoming. Starting June 1, 2022, the cost to submit an obituary is $50.00, prepaid. The cost for any changes to the original obituary submission will be $25.00. Wyo4news Obituaries should be no longer than 500 words. Please attach, do not embed within the obit text, a large jpeg photo.
wyo4news.com
Saturday area high school sports results
Mountain View 2 – Lander 0 (at Rawlins) Mountain View 2 – Pinedale 0 (at Rawlins) Mountain View 2 – Douglas 0 (Championship game at Rawlins) Pinedale 2 – Lyman 0 (at Rawlins) Lyman 2 – Lander 0 (at Rawlins) Lyman 2 – Moorcroft 1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
Trona mine still going strong after 60 years
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – Sisecam’s underground trona mine has been operating since 1962 and has many more years of mine life, while the plant on the surface continues to process the trona into soda ash for a demanding market. “There are two layers of trona under us, and...
sweetwaternow.com
James Kaste Appointed as Third District Court Judge
CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed James Kaste to be a District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District serving Lincoln, Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. Kaste’s appointment fills a new vacancy created by the addition of a fourth District Court Judge, which was authorized and funded by the 2022 legislature and signed into law by Governor Gordon in March.
wyo4news.com
ARTember taking place today in Bunning Park
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Steven Davis. Dr. Megan Beavers – Wildlife acrylics/watercolors/drawings. Jason Smith/Big Guy – Tie-dye, wearable clothing. Helena Albers, Sweetwater Pebble Art – pebble art. David Gutierrez – photography. Andrew Kneeland, Kneeland Fine Art – acrylic, oil, ceramics. Howard...
wyo4news.com
BLM seeks public input on oil and gas project in Vermillion Basin
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is launching a 30-day public scoping period prior to preparing an environmental assessment regarding a Plan of Development for the Vermillion Basin Infill Project. Details of the proposed infill project include adding approximately 150 wells to...
RELATED PEOPLE
sweetwaternow.com
Commission to Hear Update on Gateway West Project
SWEETWATER COUNTY — In May 2007, PacifiCorp launched the Energy Gateway Transmission Expansion, which is a multi-year investment plan to add approximately 2,000 miles of new transmission lines across the West. Gateway West transmission expansion includes several segments including Segment D, which partially runs through Sweetwater County. The Sweetwater...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 11, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest. Monday – Sunny, with a high near...
wyo4news.com
September 11 early morning crash in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page, on the morning of September 11, 2022, around 1:19 a.m., officers with the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the area of Bitter Creek Trail and Cascade Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 10 – September 11, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyo4news.com
Western soccer wins, volleyball falls/Cowgirls with volleyball split
September 10, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College women’s soccer team evened their season mark at 5-5 Friday with a 1-0 win over Laramie Community College. The match was the Mustang’s first match in Region 9 play and marked the third win in their last four games.
Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Flaming Gorge
Search and rescue crews have found the body a man who may have drowned Saturday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Woman Wanted For Wyoming Cell Phone Theft
Police in Rock Springs are asking for information on a woman who allegedly stole a cell phone from a local Verizon store. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the woman shown in the above photos hid a cell phone in her clothing and walked out of the store without paying for it.
Comments / 0