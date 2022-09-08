Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Local residents may have seen an increase of cyclists wearing bright colors along the La Barge Highway and Interstate 80 the last few days. These cyclists are part of a tour known as the TDA Global North American Epic Tour. The tour of international participants began in Tuktoyaktuk, Canada near the Arctic Circle on July 7 and ends in Panama City, Panama December 17. The riders come from all over the globe to ride on this tour that spans 9 countries going through places like the Canadian tundra, Yellowstone National Park, The Grand Canyon, and the beaches of El Salvador. Wyo4news was able to catch up with tour members as they stopped for lunch on Highway 372 near the solar panel site Thursday, September 8.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO