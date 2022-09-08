Read full article on original website
Wyo4News Insights – Sweetwater County BOCES
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
TDA Global Cycling tour makes a stop in Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Local residents may have seen an increase of cyclists wearing bright colors along the La Barge Highway and Interstate 80 the last few days. These cyclists are part of a tour known as the TDA Global North American Epic Tour. The tour of international participants began in Tuktoyaktuk, Canada near the Arctic Circle on July 7 and ends in Panama City, Panama December 17. The riders come from all over the globe to ride on this tour that spans 9 countries going through places like the Canadian tundra, Yellowstone National Park, The Grand Canyon, and the beaches of El Salvador. Wyo4news was able to catch up with tour members as they stopped for lunch on Highway 372 near the solar panel site Thursday, September 8.
Jean Leon Jauregui (February 20, 1931 – September 5, 2022)
Jean Leon Jauregui, 91, passed away peacefully at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, Colorado on September 5, 2022, after a brief illness. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Internment will be conducted in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Trona mine still going strong after 60 years
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – Sisecam’s underground trona mine has been operating since 1962 and has many more years of mine life, while the plant on the surface continues to process the trona into soda ash for a demanding market. “There are two layers of trona under us, and...
Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
September 11 early morning crash in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page, on the morning of September 11, 2022, around 1:19 a.m., officers with the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the area of Bitter Creek Trail and Cascade Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The...
James Noble (February 11, 1936 – September 8, 2022)
James Noble was born February 11th, 1936 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and completed the small family of James Noble and Mary Bercich Noble. He would say he was an only child but never lonely as his cousins filled the role of siblings. Jim was called Jimmy because the name James and Jim was already taken becoming Saint James, bestowed on him by his children and their spouses. He was James VII, all in a row. He was proud of his heritage, both the Johnny bull English and the Yugoslavian of his mother.
Governor appoints James Kaste to be a District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed James Kaste to be a District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District serving Lincoln, Sweetwater, and Uinta Counties. Kaste’s appointment fills a new vacancy created by the addition of a fourth District Court Judge, which was authorized and funded by the 2022 legislature and signed into law by Governor Gordon in March.
BLM seeks public input on oil and gas project in Vermillion Basin
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is launching a 30-day public scoping period prior to preparing an environmental assessment regarding a Plan of Development for the Vermillion Basin Infill Project. Details of the proposed infill project include adding approximately 150 wells to...
ARTember taking place today in Bunning Park
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Steven Davis. Dr. Megan Beavers – Wildlife acrylics/watercolors/drawings. Jason Smith/Big Guy – Tie-dye, wearable clothing. Helena Albers, Sweetwater Pebble Art – pebble art. David Gutierrez – photography. Andrew Kneeland, Kneeland Fine Art – acrylic, oil, ceramics. Howard...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 12, 2022
September 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Widespread haze before 11 am. Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Tonight – Widespread...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 10 – September 11, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Saturday area high school sports results
Mountain View 2 – Lander 0 (at Rawlins) Mountain View 2 – Pinedale 0 (at Rawlins) Mountain View 2 – Douglas 0 (Championship game at Rawlins) Pinedale 2 – Lyman 0 (at Rawlins) Lyman 2 – Lander 0 (at Rawlins) Lyman 2 – Moorcroft 1...
Obituaries
This Wyo4news category contains obituaries for the residents of Sweetwater County, Wyoming. Starting June 1, 2022, the cost to submit an obituary is $50.00, prepaid. The cost for any changes to the original obituary submission will be $25.00. Wyo4news Obituaries should be no longer than 500 words. Please attach, do not embed within the obit text, a large jpeg photo.
Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Flaming Gorge
Search and rescue crews have found the body a man who may have drowned Saturday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
