Magic fall just short against Bison on opening night

By Jeremy Lagos
Monticello Times
 3 days ago

It was a beautiful night for football when Monticello opened their season against Buffalo at home on Friday, Sept. 2. The Magic wasted no time getting the show started for their home faithful when dual threat sophomore QB Luke Emmerich took off for a 62 yard rushing touchdown on the first drive of the game to get them an early 6-0 lead after the PAT was no good. He finished with 77 rushing yards on 6 attempts.

“It was a good game, tough loss,” said Emmerich after the game. “Fun game. Good start to the season, just not the result we wanted.”

The Magic have four returning starters on their offensive line and it’s clear they’re going to be relying on those guys all season. They started the opening drive off with three straight runs that rewarded them with a first down run by senior running back and linebacker Tyler Hoheisel on third and one. After pounding Buffalo inside between the tackles with the running backs, it was Emmerich who used his speed to get out on the edge and house a long touchdown run to finish off the drive.

The sophomore put on the moves juking out two separate defenders in the open field before getting to the sidelines and nobody was going to be able to catch him from there.

Buffalo responded with a touchdown of their own. After driving down the field, Buffalo temporarily stumbled at the goal line and Magic had the Bison looking at third and goal from the 13, but junior QB Grady Guida tossed his first of three touchdown passes on the day, this one to junior Gauge Alsen, to take a 7-6 lead after a successful PAT.

Both teams traded punts after that and Emmerich showcased his athleticism once again, returning the Buffalo punt 48 yards to start the second quarter and had his side looking at first and goal at the seven to begin the drive after a Bison penalty. Hoheisel ran it for six yards on the ensuing play and Emmerich punched it in from the one on second down. After a successful two point conversion reception from senior tight end and defensive lineman Jensen Wallin, the Magic took a 14-7 lead.

Monti pushed Buffalo backwards to a fourth down and 17 on the next drive and forced them to punt. Starting the drive on their own 12 with 6:05 left in the half, they had a chance to go up two scores right before halftime, but a lost fumble gave the ball right back to the Bison.

Beginning the drive in the red zone, Guida found Alsen once again from 16 yards out to tie the game at 14 all after a successful PAT.

Monti continued to run the ball well, but on fourth and inches Buffalo managed to stuff the Magic for no gain and took over at the Magic’s 43 with 1:32 remaining in the half. With 22 ticks left, Guida connected with senior receiver Ty Kosek from 20-yards out for their third passing touchdown of the half. After a successful two point conversion the Bison took a 22-14 lead.

After a good return Monti had good enough field position to set themselves up for a couple Hail Mary attempts at the end of the half, but both fell incomplete.

Monti’s defense was stellar in the second half and kept Buffalo off the board for the final 24 minutes.

Both teams traded punts and Buffalo went three-and-out three different times in the third quarter that helped set up Monti’s last touchdown.

Hoheisel continued to run hard and gave Monticello back-to-back first down runs to help set them up with a first-and-goal at the five-yard line to end the third quarter. Sophomore running back and linebacker Brock Holthaus powered in from the two for his first career varsity touchdown to get the Magic within two at 22-20 to begin the fourth quarter, but an unsuccessful two point attempt kept Monti from tying the game.

The Magic’s defense continued to give the offense chances to try and take a late lead, but a drop on third and nine with 8:08 left on a deep pass intended for Wallin stalled the drive. Mr. Do It All Emmerich pinned Buffalo down at their own six.

The defense made one last play to give the offense a chance. The secondary got their hands on a pass and senior linebacker Griffen Fieldseth picked it off after it was tipped and gave Monti incredible field position to try and take the lead.

However the red and black turned the ball over on downs and Buffalo was able to finish Monticello off with a third down screen play after the Magic were forced to use all their timeouts to stop the clock.

Monti coming away with just two points on one-for-two two point attempts and a missed PAT changed the dynamic of the whole game.

“That’s always the beginning of the year, right?” said Head Coach Andy Pierskalla. “A lot of guys got good varsity experience they’ve never had before. You can’t simulate that speed as much as you’d like to,” added Pierskalla.

Emmerich and Pierskalla both raved about how well the offensive line played.

“Good offensive line game. Running between the tackles was working well for us,” said Emmerich.

“Man, our offensive line, and that’s a veteran group. We have four of those guys that played varsity football last year. It really helps to have a guy like Luke, but it helps to have those five guys in front of him that help Luke make some phenomenal plays,” Pierskalla said.

Junior Justin Wirtz mixed in with Holthaus and Hoheisel out of the backfield that provided Monti with a good rotation of backs after graduating a large majority of their skill guys from last year.

Pierskalla would like to see his guys improve their conditioning as they dealt with guys cramping on-and-off all game. With so many guys playing two or even all three phases of the game, conditioning is going to be important for the Magic going forward. Cleaning up the execution is going to be paramount as well, Monti put the ball on the ground several times and turned the ball over on downs twice as well.

Monticello’s (0-1) reward after a tough opening day opponent is an even better opponent this Saturday on the road with Rogers (1-0). Monti will be looking for a bit of revenge after going 0-2 against Rogers last season, including a heartbreaking 14-8 loss on the final drive in the section 6AAAAA semifinals last season. That game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Rogers High School.

Magic football’s next home game is Friday, Sept. 16 against St. Francis beginning at 7 p.m.

