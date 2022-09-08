ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

84-year-old woman dies in Monticello Township ATV crash

By Jeff Hage
Monticello Times
Monticello Times
 4 days ago

An 84-year-old woman has died in an ATV crash in Monticello Township.

The body of Elizabeth Ross was found near Edmonson Avenue and 89th Street after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Scanner traffic suggested that the body was located about a half mile from the road in a soybean field.

Sheriff’s Office personnel said Ross was riding a 1997 Kawasaki ATV along the edge of a soybean field when she came upon a steep ditch.

While riding, it appears Ross’ ATV went into the ditch, which caused the ATV to rollover. Ross was discovered underneath the ATV, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the initial call came in at 7:29 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it is believed the crash occurred around 12:31 p.m. that afternoon.

Ross was found by a relative who went searching for her after the relative couldn’t reach Ross on her cell phone.

Using a cell phone app called Life360, the relative identified Ross’ location and noticed that location hadn’t changed since 12:31 p.m. on the afternoon of Sept. 6, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Monticello Times

Monticello Times

Monticello, MN
ABOUT

Monticello Times has been serving the local community since 1857. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.monticellotimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/monticello_times/

