84-year-old woman dies in Monticello Township ATV crash

An 84-year-old woman has died in an ATV crash in Monticello Township.

The body of Elizabeth Ross was found near Edmonson Avenue and 89th Street after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Scanner traffic suggested that the body was located about a half mile from the road in a soybean field.

Sheriff’s Office personnel said Ross was riding a 1997 Kawasaki ATV along the edge of a soybean field when she came upon a steep ditch.

While riding, it appears Ross’ ATV went into the ditch, which caused the ATV to rollover. Ross was discovered underneath the ATV, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the initial call came in at 7:29 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it is believed the crash occurred around 12:31 p.m. that afternoon.

Ross was found by a relative who went searching for her after the relative couldn’t reach Ross on her cell phone.

Using a cell phone app called Life360, the relative identified Ross’ location and noticed that location hadn’t changed since 12:31 p.m. on the afternoon of Sept. 6, according to the Sheriff’s office.

