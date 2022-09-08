ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

ESPN

Frances Tiafoe drops out of Davis Cup matches after semifinal run at US Open

NEW YORK -- US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe's withdrawal Saturday. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows,...
TENNIS
BBC

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud in New York to win first major

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz fulfilled his potential as a future Grand Slam champion and world number one by beating Casper Ruud in the US Open final to achieve both feats. Alcaraz won 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 in his first major final. The 19-year-old is the youngest men's Grand Slam...
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final

WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
QUEENS, NY
People

Soccer Game in France Delayed After 'Terrible' Fighting in Stands Leads to Multiple Injuries

At least 18 people were injured before the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw between Nice and Cologne Fans of two Europa Conference League soccer teams caused a major game delay after they violently fought each other before kickoff. According to the Associated Press, fans of OGC Nice and FC Cologne got into brutal confrontations with each other before a match at Allianz Riviera stadium in France on Thursday. The altercations led to the game being pushed back 55 minutes to 7:40 p.m. local time. Photographs from the...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe was living his best life in his U.S. Open semifinal, just as he did throughout this magical run at Flushing Meadows, smiling and thriving, yukking it up with the fans, with his opponent, even with his opponent’s coach. He sprinted to his changeover chair, and the mess of clothes and shoes and rackets that surrounded it, after one big point went his way. After another, he stared at all four corners of a soldout Arthur Ashe Stadium, nodding amid the mayhem. He waved his arms to ask for more support — and got it....
TENNIS
The Independent

Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam

Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career.Swiatek’s victory over No. 5 Jabeur improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. Both of those figures lead the WTA.She also won the French Open in June and is the first woman since 2016 to collect...
TENNIS
ESPN

US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe sparks reactions on Twitter

Carlos Alcaraz continued his sensational US Open run with a five-set semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe. The 19-year-old phenom from Spain defeated the American 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Friday in New York to reach his first Grand Slam final. It was a marathon match, lasting 4 hours and 19 minutes. Including his 5-hour, 15-minute win against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz has been a part of two of the four longest men's matches at the 2022 US Open. He will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the US Open title and a chance to become the No. 1-ranked player in the world on Sunday.
TENNIS
BBC

Laura Muir and Jake Wightman win 5th Avenue Mile in New York

Laura Muir and Jake Wightman made it a memorable Scottish double at Sunday's 5th Avenue Mile in New York. European 1500m champion Muir, 29, crossed the line in a course record time of four minutes 14.8 seconds, a long way in front of American duo Nikki Hiltz and Eleanor Fulton.
SPORTS
Robb Report

Team USA Wins a SailGP Race Series for the First Time

Team USA yesterday won the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix, its first SailGP event victory in the league’s three seasons. The Americans celebrated the victory as if they’d won the America’s Cup. For good reason—it was a very unusual weekend. The first day of racing in St. Tropez was marked by winds of 40 knots—so windy that the UK team set a new speed record, which the French then broke at 99.94 kmh (62.099 mph). The boats, powered by carbon-fiber wings, are designed to race at three times the wind speed. The second day was marked by light winds, so...
MOTORSPORTS

