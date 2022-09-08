Read full article on original website
Carlos Alcaraz edges Casper Ruud for U.S. Open tennis title
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz traded sets with Casper Ruud before he used a strong service game to finish off the Norwegian and claim the 2022 U.S. Open men's singles tennis title Sunday in Flushing, N.Y.
Frances Tiafoe drops out of Davis Cup matches after semifinal run at US Open
NEW YORK -- US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe's withdrawal Saturday. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows,...
Carlos Alcaraz seals place in history with defeat of Casper Ruud in US Open final
Carlos Alcaraz is now the youngest world No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings after defeating Casper Ruud in the US Open Final on Sunday.
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud in New York to win first major
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz fulfilled his potential as a future Grand Slam champion and world number one by beating Casper Ruud in the US Open final to achieve both feats. Alcaraz won 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 in his first major final. The 19-year-old is the youngest men's Grand Slam...
US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
Rafael Nadal shares message for Carlos Alcaraz after US Open win
Rafael Nadal shared a message on Twitter Sunday for Carlos Alcaraz after his countryman won the US Open. Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in four sets 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 to win the US Open for his first career major. Alcaraz, 19, will also take over the No. 1 ranking in the world.
Video: Carlos Alcaraz won a ridiculous point against Frances Tiafoe
Carlos Alcaraz is relentless on the tennis court, and he showed on Friday night just how difficult he is to take down. Alcaraz was facing Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals of the US Open. The 19-year-old was serving down 5-6 in the first set and had the advantage. He served...
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz meets Casper Ruud in final as world number one spot to be decided
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will play for the US Open title and the...
Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final
WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
Soccer Game in France Delayed After 'Terrible' Fighting in Stands Leads to Multiple Injuries
At least 18 people were injured before the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw between Nice and Cologne Fans of two Europa Conference League soccer teams caused a major game delay after they violently fought each other before kickoff. According to the Associated Press, fans of OGC Nice and FC Cologne got into brutal confrontations with each other before a match at Allianz Riviera stadium in France on Thursday. The altercations led to the game being pushed back 55 minutes to 7:40 p.m. local time. Photographs from the...
Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose pull out of BMW Championship
Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship before Saturday’s second round of the DP World Tour
Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe was living his best life in his U.S. Open semifinal, just as he did throughout this magical run at Flushing Meadows, smiling and thriving, yukking it up with the fans, with his opponent, even with his opponent’s coach. He sprinted to his changeover chair, and the mess of clothes and shoes and rackets that surrounded it, after one big point went his way. After another, he stared at all four corners of a soldout Arthur Ashe Stadium, nodding amid the mayhem. He waved his arms to ask for more support — and got it....
Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam
Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career.Swiatek’s victory over No. 5 Jabeur improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. Both of those figures lead the WTA.She also won the French Open in June and is the first woman since 2016 to collect...
US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe sparks reactions on Twitter
Carlos Alcaraz continued his sensational US Open run with a five-set semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe. The 19-year-old phenom from Spain defeated the American 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Friday in New York to reach his first Grand Slam final. It was a marathon match, lasting 4 hours and 19 minutes. Including his 5-hour, 15-minute win against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz has been a part of two of the four longest men's matches at the 2022 US Open. He will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the US Open title and a chance to become the No. 1-ranked player in the world on Sunday.
US Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid denied sixth successive Flushing Meadows title
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Britons Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were denied a sixth successive US Open men's...
WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic shatters 30-year-old EuroBasket record, leads Slovenia to elimination win vs. Belgium
After a strong showing in the group phase of the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 tournament, Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team took care of business in the first round of the bracket stage on Saturday. The Dallas Mavericks superstar was all business as he led his team to a massive elimination win over Belgium to advance to the quarter-finals.
NBA・
Laura Muir and Jake Wightman win 5th Avenue Mile in New York
Laura Muir and Jake Wightman made it a memorable Scottish double at Sunday's 5th Avenue Mile in New York. European 1500m champion Muir, 29, crossed the line in a course record time of four minutes 14.8 seconds, a long way in front of American duo Nikki Hiltz and Eleanor Fulton.
Iga Swiatek defeats Ons Jabeur in women's final at 2022 U.S. Open
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek of Poland defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the final for the women's singles title at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Saturday. With her 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Jabeur at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, the 21-year-old Swiatek nabbed her second Grand Slam title of 2022 and her third overall.
Team USA Wins a SailGP Race Series for the First Time
Team USA yesterday won the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix, its first SailGP event victory in the league’s three seasons. The Americans celebrated the victory as if they’d won the America’s Cup. For good reason—it was a very unusual weekend. The first day of racing in St. Tropez was marked by winds of 40 knots—so windy that the UK team set a new speed record, which the French then broke at 99.94 kmh (62.099 mph). The boats, powered by carbon-fiber wings, are designed to race at three times the wind speed. The second day was marked by light winds, so...
Iga Swiatek Downs Ons Jabeur To Win US Open: 'I'm So Proud I Could Handle It Mentally'
© Reuters. Iga Swiatek Downs Ons Jabeur To Win US Open: 'I'm So Proud I Could Handle It Mentally'. Poland's Iga Swiatek won the U.S. Open women's singles final after defeating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on Saturday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The number one ranked women's tennis player,...
