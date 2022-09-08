ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'A Moment Of The Greatest Sadness': King Charles Speaks About The Passing Of His Mother Elizabeth After Taking The Throne

By Douglas Montero
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEU7t_0hnYLRnZ00
MEGA

The former Prince Charles issued his first official statement as the new King of England — a painful and heartbreaking message about the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth .

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the newly dubbed King Charles III said in a Buckingham Palace statement “from His Majesty the King.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NADSn_0hnYLRnZ00
MEGA

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” the three paragraph statements said.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaDt8_0hnYLRnZ00
MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday at age 96 just hours after her doctors expressed concern about her health and were keeping her under “medical supervision” at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was surrounded by her four children, including King Charles, who sprinted to the sprawling estate to be at her bedside during her final hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdvO0_0hnYLRnZ00
MEGA

Photos showed grandson Prince William , 40, behind the wheel of a black SUV with the embattled Prince Andrew , 62, in the passenger seat beside him. Both men looked concerned and anxious as they made their way through the castle gates.

As King Charles deals with the worldwide public sympathy — he must also confront the growing grumbling over England’s new Queen Consort – Camilla Parker Bowles.

Before her death, Queen Elizabeth publicly expressed her wish for her once publicly reviled daughter-in-law to be elevated to Queen Consort once Charles becomes King.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the late Queen declared in a Feb. 5 statement celebrating her 70th anniversary as Queen.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Queen’s ‘Dying Wish’: Elizabeth II Wanted Prince Harry To Reunite With William, Made ‘Cutting Remarks’ About Meghan Markle

Prince William’s decision to make a joint public appearance with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, fulfilled one of the Queen’s final wishes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral Castle last Thursday at age 96, had expressed her wish for her grandsons to repair their relationship, according to a well-placed royal source.The warring brothers have been at odds since 38-year-old Harry began dating the former Suits actress, with whom he now shares Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet.The Queen also privately voiced her concerns about Meghan Markle, the American divorcée, said the royal insider.After years of tortured silence,...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'

King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland."Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," an insider spilled, further corroborating the rumors of a deep rift between certain members...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign

The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
POLITICS
RadarOnline

'There Will Be A Role For Harry:' Alienated Prince Will Be Included In Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Prince Harry's estranged family may have shunned him on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death, but they won't make the same mistake when it comes to his beloved grandmother's funeral. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Harry's will be included in the activities leading up to the day of laying the late monarch to rest. Palace sources tell us King Charles, Prince William, and Harry will put their differences aside to mourn as a united family.Her funeral "will include a moment for Charles, William, and Harry," insiders to RadarOnline.com, adding, "There will be a role for Harry."This outlet is told that the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?

The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.Elizabeth — who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 — had been wealthy her entire life. Like King Charles, she was born into royalty. When her mother, the first Queen Elizabeth, died in 2002, she acquired $85 million. Her personal bank account grew another $12 million after...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Death: Final Moments Uncovered As Her Eldest Son Charles Becomes Monarch

Britain is mourning the death of its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, as tributes pour out for the iconic and beloved figure from both the 20th and 21st centuries. RadarOnline.com confirmed the news of her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday.She was earlier placed under medical supervision following further evaluation by her doctors, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, noting she "remained comfortable" at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where family members rushed to be by her side. Here's everything we know about Elizabeth's final moments and days leading up to her death:Cancer ConcernsMysterious under-skin hemorrhaging on Her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#King Of England#Commonwealth
The Independent

King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’

King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
U.K.
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay somber tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle subtly honored Queen Elizabeth II who died at age 96 on Thursday. Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, updated their Archewell Foundation website to show a black screen with a simple message written in white letters. “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the page read, adding the dates of her life, “1926-2022.” The British Monarchy also changed its website, which normally shares updates on the royal family, to a black interface while “appropriate changes are made.” “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022,” the page read, adding a photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. The website also...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of Cambridge.Sources told RadarOnline.com, In early 2011, prior to William and Kate’s April wedding, Camilla couldn’t “let up in her quest to get rid of poor Kate.” At the time, the insider said Camilla “simply detests” Kate. “She’s tried every trick in the book and even enlisted other ill-wishing Royals to join her posse...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Frail Queen Elizabeth Was 'Paralyzed By Pain' But Put On 'A Brave Face' Before Leaving Legacy To Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth was "paralyzed by pain" at times before her death at 96, but she put on a "brave face" to serve as monarch, RadarOnline.com has learned.The longest-reigning British ruler died on Thursday, hours after Buckingham Palace revealed she was under medical supervision by the determination of her doctors.Elizabeth had been suffering mobility issues and a series of health scares in recent months, including her brief October 2021 hospital stay. Leaning heavily on a cane, the public figure appeared to be having a tough time during an official meeting at Windsor Castle on February 16.Pointing to her left leg...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment

It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Prince Harry Forced To Find His Own Flight After Not Being Invited Aboard RAF Airplane With Other Royals

Prince Harry was reportedly made to find his own transportation to Scotland after receiving news of Queen Elizabeth II's failing health. The Duke of Sussex was believed to be staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, very close to where Prince William, King Charles III and other members of the Royal family would be traveling from to board an RAF aircraft on their way to the Queen's Balmoral home. As soon as Harry and Meghan Markle's rep released a statement confirming they would both he headed to Scotland, it's been reported that the palace was in a frenzy trying to find...
U.K.
RadarOnline

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Greet Mourners At Windsor Following Rumors That King Charles III Didn't Want The Actress To Visit The Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton to greet mourners as they paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, mere days after her passing. The two royal couples were spotted at Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10. While speaking with the crowd, Harry reportedly told one onlooker that Windsor is "a lonely place" since his grandmother's death.According to a statement from Kensington Palace, William asked his brother and sister-in-law to come along as they greeted the grieving crowd of onlookers. A royal source explained that it was done as "an important show of unity at...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

63K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy