'A Moment Of The Greatest Sadness': King Charles Speaks About The Passing Of His Mother Elizabeth After Taking The Throne

The former Prince Charles issued his first official statement as the new King of England — a painful and heartbreaking message about the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth .

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the newly dubbed King Charles III said in a Buckingham Palace statement “from His Majesty the King.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” the three paragraph statements said.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday at age 96 just hours after her doctors expressed concern about her health and were keeping her under “medical supervision” at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was surrounded by her four children, including King Charles, who sprinted to the sprawling estate to be at her bedside during her final hours.

Photos showed grandson Prince William , 40, behind the wheel of a black SUV with the embattled Prince Andrew , 62, in the passenger seat beside him. Both men looked concerned and anxious as they made their way through the castle gates.

As King Charles deals with the worldwide public sympathy — he must also confront the growing grumbling over England’s new Queen Consort – Camilla Parker Bowles.

Before her death, Queen Elizabeth publicly expressed her wish for her once publicly reviled daughter-in-law to be elevated to Queen Consort once Charles becomes King.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the late Queen declared in a Feb. 5 statement celebrating her 70th anniversary as Queen.