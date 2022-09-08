Read full article on original website
Related
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta
An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 16. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
Georgia shrimpers, tour guides sue over Golden Ray freighter capsize, pollution
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Fishermen, shrimpers and business owners dependent on coastal tourism have filed lawsuits over pollution caused when a cargo ship capsized off the Georgia coast in 2019. The two federal lawsuits filed last week in Georgia say the pollutants released by the capsize of the Golden...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An exclusive look inside Georgia Power's self-healing smart grid
ATLANTA — Power outages in Georgia after summer storms are less widespread and often shorter than several decades ago. This is thanks to new smart-grid technology. For the first time ever, 11Alive was granted exclusive access into one of Georgia Power Company's Distribution Control Centers. This is a hub where that smart-grid technology and human intuition work in tandem to minimize power outages and dispatch line crews.
WRDW-TV
News 12 interviews gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on campaign trail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2022 midterm election is drawing attention from across the county. Brain Kemp and Stacey Abrams are facing off again after Kemp’s win in 2018. Hershel Walker is challenging Senator Raphael Warnock for his seat in Washington. Abrams was in Augusta on Saturday, September 10th,...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported in Georgia
MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Of the 215 terminated programs, 20% were from the University of Georgia.
wfxg.com
New I-20 west ramp opens Monday night into Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to open a new Interstate 20 westbound on-ramp form Exit 1/W. Martintown Road Monday night. According to GDOT, this requires overnight lane closures. The following single-lane closures allow crews to shift temporary barrier wall and switch traffic to the newly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
At an Adel City Council meeting in 2021, Treva Gear held up a bottle of ethyl mercaptan and asked City Council members i...
WRDW-TV
I-20 to open a new westbound on-ramp into GA on Monday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that its construction partners will open a new westbound on-ramp to I-20 on Monday, September 12. This will connect Exit one of Martintown Road onto I-20, heading west into Georgia. This opening will create single-lane closures that will...
Georgia's deer archery season to open soon
ATLANTA — Hunters, get your bows ready!. Georgia's statewide archery deer hunting season opens Saturday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) is reminding hunters they can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2022-2023 deer season. While it is early in the season and the...
WALB 10
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
Federal funds spark new hope for Georgia’s electric car buyers
President Joe Biden recently signed the Inflation Act creating federal tax credits for qualifying electric vehicle purchases. Georgia’s state tax credit expired in 2015, but many consumers are still looking to transition away from gas vehicles. GPB’s Amanda Andrews takes us to the Clean Energy Roadshow to hear what the future may hold for Georgia consumers.
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
Albany Herald
University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes up new role
ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the long-time public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
3 Georgia women arrested in coin operated gambling machine bust
HOMERVILLE — Three Georgia women were arrested Thursday and charged with operating unlicensed coin operated gambling machines. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 61-year-old Gloria Marshall, 65-year-old Patricia Thomas, and 55-year-old Lisa Trimble, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with operating unlicensed COAMS (Felony), commercial gambling (Felony), and keeping a gambling place (Misdemeanor).
Comments / 1