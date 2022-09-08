ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 16. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
11Alive

An exclusive look inside Georgia Power's self-healing smart grid

ATLANTA — Power outages in Georgia after summer storms are less widespread and often shorter than several decades ago. This is thanks to new smart-grid technology. For the first time ever, 11Alive was granted exclusive access into one of Georgia Power Company's Distribution Control Centers. This is a hub where that smart-grid technology and human intuition work in tandem to minimize power outages and dispatch line crews.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in Georgia

AccessAtlanta

10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta

Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
ATLANTA, GA
wfxg.com

New I-20 west ramp opens Monday night into Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to open a new Interstate 20 westbound on-ramp form Exit 1/W. Martintown Road Monday night. According to GDOT, this requires overnight lane closures. The following single-lane closures allow crews to shift temporary barrier wall and switch traffic to the newly...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

I-20 to open a new westbound on-ramp into GA on Monday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that its construction partners will open a new westbound on-ramp to I-20 on Monday, September 12. This will connect Exit one of Martintown Road onto I-20, heading west into Georgia. This opening will create single-lane closures that will...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia's deer archery season to open soon

ATLANTA — Hunters, get your bows ready!. Georgia's statewide archery deer hunting season opens Saturday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) is reminding hunters they can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2022-2023 deer season. While it is early in the season and the...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
VALDOSTA, GA
Albany Herald

University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes up new role

ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the long-time public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia women arrested in coin operated gambling machine bust

HOMERVILLE — Three Georgia women were arrested Thursday and charged with operating unlicensed coin operated gambling machines. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 61-year-old Gloria Marshall, 65-year-old Patricia Thomas, and 55-year-old Lisa Trimble, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with operating unlicensed COAMS (Felony), commercial gambling (Felony), and keeping a gambling place (Misdemeanor).
HOMERVILLE, GA

