Fresno, CA

UW Offers Fresno Wide Receiver, Looking for Another McMillan

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
 3 days ago

The University of Washington football team already has one wide receiver it coaxed north from Fresno, California, so why not two?

This week, Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff largely transplanted from that San Joaquin Valley city offered a scholarship to Marshel Sanders, a Class of 2024 pass-catcher from Clovis West High School.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Sanders comes off a sophomore season in which ran up some huge receiving numbers with 63 catches for 1,028 yards and 8 touchdowns for a 4-8 team.

He's now three games into his junior campaign and, in his most recent outing, he hauled in 7 passes for 243 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 40-14 victory over LeMoore.

Sanders carries a body frame similar to the 6-foot-1, 186-pound Jalen McMillan, a Husky starting wide receiver who played for Fresno's San Joaquin Memorial High School. McMillan finished his schoolboy career with 260 catches for 5,234 yards and 54 touchdowns.

It's not surprising that DeBoer and his coaches should know all about the explosive Sanders. The kid's Clovis West school sits just 3.5 miles north of the Fresno State campus.

Sanders' recruitment is just beginning, with offers coming from California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Massachusetts and now the UW.

He's the youngest of five siblings, with a couple of them earning college scholarships. His sister, Bre'yanna, recently completed her career as an Arizona State basketball player. His brother, Marcel Jr., is a sophomore edge rusher for San Jose State. He's currently teammates with another brother, Markel, a cornerback.

Marshel Sanders also plays cornerback and had 75 tackles, an interception, sack and forced fumble as a sophomore, but the Huskies want him c

HuskyMaven

