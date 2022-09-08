ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Louisa FEMS now has first female fire chief

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new fire chief of Louisa County Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Earlier this month, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Kristin Hawk to the post. Hawk has been with the department for 14 years, holding several positions...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Firefighters to commemorate 9/11 with annual stair climb

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend will mark 21 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Members of two local fire departments will be commemorating the day to honor and remember the lives lost, including hundreds of first responders. People from the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

JMRL to resume Sunday hours at Central Branch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library says its Central Branch will be open on Sundays again. The library is resuming Sunday hours this weekend. It will be open between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., marking the end of an annual pause in Sunday service that runs from...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify

RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
VIRGINIA STATE
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

One Nelson County road damaged by August flooding has reopened

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road that was damaged by flooding last month has reopened. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Rock Spring Road has been repaired. It was closed near the intersection with Rockfish River Road due to heavy rain and flooding that occurred on...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
visitshenandoah.org

10 Places To Find The Prettiest Fall Foliage in the Shenandoah Valley

Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics!
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Seeking information on sedan following fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Augusta County, hoping to identify a vehicle that was involved. According to police, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on southbound Interstate 81, about half a mile north of where...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash

A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
HARRISONBURG, VA

