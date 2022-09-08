Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
cbs19news
Louisa FEMS now has first female fire chief
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new fire chief of Louisa County Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Earlier this month, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Kristin Hawk to the post. Hawk has been with the department for 14 years, holding several positions...
cbs19news
Firefighters to commemorate 9/11 with annual stair climb
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend will mark 21 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Members of two local fire departments will be commemorating the day to honor and remember the lives lost, including hundreds of first responders. People from the...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
cbs19news
JMRL to resume Sunday hours at Central Branch
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library says its Central Branch will be open on Sundays again. The library is resuming Sunday hours this weekend. It will be open between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., marking the end of an annual pause in Sunday service that runs from...
This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home
"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media.
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
9 horses dead, 1 burned in Hanover County barn fire
Nine horses are dead and one is being treated for burns after a fire broke out at a barn in Hanover County on Friday.
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
cbs19news
One Nelson County road damaged by August flooding has reopened
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road that was damaged by flooding last month has reopened. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Rock Spring Road has been repaired. It was closed near the intersection with Rockfish River Road due to heavy rain and flooding that occurred on...
visitshenandoah.org
10 Places To Find The Prettiest Fall Foliage in the Shenandoah Valley
Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics!
hburgcitizen.com
City seeks input on plans to reroute University Boulevard, which will mean big changes for that corridor
As Harrisonburg prepares for the estimated $10 million project to reroute University Boulevard, the construction is expected to improve traffic flow while adding a walking and biking path — but will also lead to some big changes in that area, including the demolition of eight homes. City officials on...
Fire at assisted living facility in Albemarle County under investigation
A fire that broke out in an assisted living facility in Albemarle County is currently under investigation by the local Fire Marshal.
WHSV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Motorists can expect delays on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County near For Defiance due to a vehicle crash. As of 6:30 p.m., VDOT is reporting about 9.5 miles of backups. Traffic backups on I-81 North in this area are approximately 4.0 miles.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/9
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are all the high school football scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt falls to Riverheads 35-21, one shy of VHSL record
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt had their 52-game-win streak broken Friday night by Riverheads, falling 35-21. A win would have given Lord Botetourt the record for the longest string of wins in VHSL history.
cbs19news
Seeking information on sedan following fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Augusta County, hoping to identify a vehicle that was involved. According to police, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on southbound Interstate 81, about half a mile north of where...
breezejmu.org
No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash
A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
