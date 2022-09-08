Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
wtoc.com
40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, about 40 cars were broken into at the Rice Creek Apartments, Ardmore Apartments, and a hotel in the area of Hwy 21 near I-95 over the weekend. Several cars were left unlocked while others had windows smashed. Police...
Six People Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Pembroke ( Bryan County, GA)
Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke that injured six people. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133 at 7:05 p.m.
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: Crash on I-16 in Pembroke traps 4, injures 6
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke Saturday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, the rollover crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133. GSP said a preliminary investigation suggests a silver Nissan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
'Caring, sweet, funny': Coworker remembers Savannah police officer killed in off-duty crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A public viewing was held Friday for a Savannah police officer who died as a result of an off-duty crash. The public viewing for officer Reginald Brannan took place from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church on Alice Street. Ahead of the viewing,...
WJCL
1 dead, another hurt following multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is injured following a crash on I-95 in Glynn County on Friday night. It happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 39 at approximately 9:46 p.m. According to Georgia State Patrol, three separate crashes occurred. GSP said in...
WJCL
Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer
REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
WJCL
Fallen Savannah police officer laid to rest: More details about his funeral and procession Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A fallen police officer was laid to rest Saturday. Officer Reginald Brannan was driving home from work when he got into a car crash. He did not survive. His funeral started at 10 Saturday morning and was followed by a processional. There were road closures for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tybee Island Police arrest man for setting bar on fire on Labor Day
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island Police arrested a man they say set a bar on fire on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said Jacob Parrot set the bathroom at The Sand Bar on fire around 12:45 a.m. on Monday. A fire was reported in the bathroom, police say. TIPD arrested […]
WTGS
Chatham County expands small business grant for all municipalities in the county
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — In their Board of Commissioners meeting Friday, Chatham County okayed the expansion of the small business grant program to include all municipalities within the county. Chairman Chester Ellis said they have funds to continue to support small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19.
wtoc.com
Chatham Emergency Management hosts hurricane preparedness workshops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People from across the community, including some of WTOC’s meteorologists, came out Saturday to participate in Chatham Emergency Management’s hurricane preparedness workshop. CEMA held three sessions Saturday morning to get people ready as we are in peak hurricane season. During the workshop folks learned...
wtoc.com
Police searching for missing Savannah teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia man pleads guilty to armed robbery of four convenience stores, awaits sentencing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) — A Georgia man faces the possibility of life in prison after he pled guilty to holding up four convenience stores in the span of a week, according to the the United States Department of Justice for the Southern District of Georgia. Jacob Bragg, 20, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to […]
CBS 46
Suspects arrested in connection with Waycross bank robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Waycross. Officers responded to reports of a masked subject demanding money at a bank on the 2100 block of Memorial Drive. Waycross man Steven Hamm then fled the scene in a nearby vehicle. He drove north on Memorial Drive and was arrested a short time later.
WTGS
City honors first responders, 9/11 victims with Pooler Patriot Day
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Pooler Patriot Day on Saturday to honor first responders, veterans, and active military. There was live music, food trucks, vendors, fireworks, and more. Courtney Rawlins, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said she was so...
WTGS
Fishermen file lawsuit against Golden Ray owner nearly 3 years after ship capsizes
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — A group of commercial fishermen and businesses filed a lawsuit against the owner of the Golden Ray and the company that salvaged the ship nearly three years after the ship's capsizing. The car carrier capsized in the St. Simons Sound onto its side...
WTGS
'You feel numb:' Mother of missing son last seen in Savannah pleading for answers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A mother is pleading for answers after her son went missing in Savannah last month. “For him to miss his sister’s birthday on August 15th, that’s when everything just came crashing down. To know that something is wrong,” Kathleen Funkhouser, mother of Diontae Roberson, said.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Police searching for clues in bank robbery
The Waycross Police Department is investigating a bank robbery this morning at Ameris Bank located on Memorial Drive. WPD Police Chief Tommy Cox said there were no injuries during the heist attempt. Investigators are checking for video with neighboring businesses. No other details have been released at this time.
Only way out of Pierce County, Georgia will be blocked by CSX Transportation for over five hours
BLACKSHEAR, Ga. — It is no secret in Pierce County, train stops are inconvenient and exasperating for residents. Everyday is a gamble because there is no telling how long each train stop will last. Come September 19th and 20th, the cross to the Oak Ridge Trail will be blocked...
WJCL
Missing in Richmond Hill: Police searching for 17-year-old runaway
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Richmond Hill are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Richmond Hill Police posted a notice on Facebook Thursday about the disappearance of Sanyla Davis, 17. Sanyla is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 130...
Comments / 0