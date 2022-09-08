ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long County, GA

Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
Georgia State Patrol: Crash on I-16 in Pembroke traps 4, injures 6

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke Saturday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, the rollover crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133. GSP said a preliminary investigation suggests a silver Nissan...
Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer

REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
Chatham Emergency Management hosts hurricane preparedness workshops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People from across the community, including some of WTOC’s meteorologists, came out Saturday to participate in Chatham Emergency Management’s hurricane preparedness workshop. CEMA held three sessions Saturday morning to get people ready as we are in peak hurricane season. During the workshop folks learned...
Police searching for missing Savannah teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
Suspects arrested in connection with Waycross bank robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Waycross. Officers responded to reports of a masked subject demanding money at a bank on the 2100 block of Memorial Drive. Waycross man Steven Hamm then fled the scene in a nearby vehicle. He drove north on Memorial Drive and was arrested a short time later.
City honors first responders, 9/11 victims with Pooler Patriot Day

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Pooler Patriot Day on Saturday to honor first responders, veterans, and active military. There was live music, food trucks, vendors, fireworks, and more. Courtney Rawlins, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said she was so...
Police searching for clues in bank robbery

The Waycross Police Department is investigating a bank robbery this morning at Ameris Bank located on Memorial Drive. WPD Police Chief Tommy Cox said there were no injuries during the heist attempt. Investigators are checking for video with neighboring businesses. No other details have been released at this time.
