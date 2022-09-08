It’s been nearly twenty years since Karen Mast, a practicing Mennonite, and her husband opened their business Country Food and Furniture. This hidden gem of Midlothian Turnpike reflects the traditional ways of the Mennonite culture through homemade foods, handcrafted furniture, and friendly smiles. However, September will mark the end of an era for Mast and her family. Wawa, a leading East-Coast gas station franchise, has since acquired the shopping district in which the humble store resides. Plans to construct a new gas station are currently underway, ultimately calling for the relocation of the family business.

