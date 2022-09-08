Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Fluvanna Farmer’s Market offering fresh produce and more
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A farmers market in Fluvanna County is bringing a variety of vendors and artisans to the community. The market has around 25 vendors and artists on-hand each week. “The founder, Peggy Shanklin, who started this in order to have a place where she could get...
NBC 29 News
Southwood mobile home redevelopment produces permanent home for Madrid family, hundreds more units to come
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is getting a first look at their brand new home. It’s part of a multi-million dollar project that has been years in the making, where families in Southwood’s community are moving from mobile homes to something more permanent. The Habitat...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
cbs19news
Forbes list of best employers in Virginia includes UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System has been named one of the best employers in the state. Forbes released its annual Best Employers by State list on Friday, including companies and organizations that have facilities in Virginia but are not headquartered there. For the state,...
cbs19news
JMRL to resume Sunday hours at Central Branch
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library says its Central Branch will be open on Sundays again. The library is resuming Sunday hours this weekend. It will be open between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., marking the end of an annual pause in Sunday service that runs from...
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
WSET
Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
cbs19news
Bivalent booster vaccine available at UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- UVA Health is moving forward with the roll-out of its new bivalent COVID booster shot. The shot targets the new BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the omicron strain. Doctors say anyone over the age of 12 who has completed their first vaccine series is eligible...
cbs19news
Louisa FEMS now has first female fire chief
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new fire chief of Louisa County Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Earlier this month, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Kristin Hawk to the post. Hawk has been with the department for 14 years, holding several positions...
Virginia Business
Lynchburg apartments sell for $8.15M
The Gish Flats Apartments in Lynchburg have been sold for $8.15 million, Colliers announced Tuesday. The two buildings at 317 5th St. include 66 units. Eight 8 Properties LLC purchased the apartment buildings from Gish Flats LLC. Gish Flats, near downtown Lynchburg, underwent renovations in 2016, according to Colliers. Charles...
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
midloscoop.com
Local Mennonite family relocates amidst Wawa acquisition
It’s been nearly twenty years since Karen Mast, a practicing Mennonite, and her husband opened their business Country Food and Furniture. This hidden gem of Midlothian Turnpike reflects the traditional ways of the Mennonite culture through homemade foods, handcrafted furniture, and friendly smiles. However, September will mark the end of an era for Mast and her family. Wawa, a leading East-Coast gas station franchise, has since acquired the shopping district in which the humble store resides. Plans to construct a new gas station are currently underway, ultimately calling for the relocation of the family business.
visitshenandoah.org
10 Places To Find The Prettiest Fall Foliage in the Shenandoah Valley
Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics!
cbs19news
Police looking to identify persons of interest in burglary
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to identify two people in connection with a burglary. According to police, the incident occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 at Taylors Auto Body on Brookway Drive. Anyone with information about the identities...
Washington Examiner
James Madison’s foundation, destroyed from within
For more than two decades, the Montpelier Foundation has restored the estate of founding father James Madison and won widespread praise for honoring his legacy without shying away from the role of slavery in the plantation’s history. It has been seen as a model landmark of American historical pride and education.
This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home
"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media.
Fire at assisted living facility in Albemarle County under investigation
A fire that broke out in an assisted living facility in Albemarle County is currently under investigation by the local Fire Marshal.
Albemarle County Police seek to identify persons of interest at auto body shop robbery
Albemarle County police are trying to identify to persons of interest in connection to a robbery that happened at a local auto body shop earlier this month.
