Terre Haute, IN

MyWabashValley.com

RHIT to unveil new $1 million scoreboard

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new scoreboard coming to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will be ranked as the third largest among Division III stadiums. The $1 million gift is from alumnus Pat Noyes and his wife, Cindy. The scoreboard will be unveiled during the Fightin’ Engineers’ first home football game, September 10, and dedicated during a special ceremony on Homecoming, October 8.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLFI.com

Omarion Dixon released from hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

4th Annual Cruisin' for Kids Car Show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Get your engines ready! It's time to check out this year's Cruisin' for Kids Car Show. Visitors from all over came out to explore dozens of unique and vintage cars from all makes and models. The 4th annual event is raising money for vulnerable children...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Sullivan students honor lives lost on 9/11

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sunday will mark 21 years since the anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks and one local elementary school paid tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives that day. On Friday, students with Sullivan Elementary School carried an American flag and a firehose in honor...
SULLIVAN, IN
lebanonathletics.com

Congrats Lady Tigers Golf Team, Sagamore Conference Champions!

Congratulations to the Lady Tigers Golf team. They shot a 355 today at Crawfordsville Country Club to capture 1st place in the Sagamore Conference Tournament. Special Congratulations to Audrey Patterson, Anna Robbins, Emma Hornbecker and Kate Williams for all making the 1st Team All Conference and Masin Cassis for making the second team. Tiger Pride!
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Goin’ 2 The Endzone Scoreboard

Goin’2 The Endzone is back with another week of exciting games. The big match-up is the battle for the Victory Bell, Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South!. Below is a full list of final scores from Indiana and Illinois:. Terre Haute North 35 – Terre Haute South 56...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Nancy Kerrigan
MyWabashValley.com

Hunger Bust 5K celebrates 10th year helping local food pantry

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens gathered at St. Mary of the Woods on Saturday morning for the annual Hunger Bust 5K fundraiser to raise money for Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute. Coordinator Jeannette Wrin said the event has raised over $60,000 since it began in 2012.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
#Isu#Figure Skating#Indiana State University
WTHI

Power restored to Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Bridge work begins on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Expect delays if you travel on North Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute. Work will begin on Monday, September 12 to improve the bridge over Lost Creek. This is South of Maple Avenue near the Beech Street intersection. The bridge has had weight restrictions due to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Ambulance ride fees increase in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute City Council approved a general ordinance to raise the rates of various medical user fees in the city. The goal is to offset some of the costs of rising medical supplies due to nationwide inflation. The four types of medical user fees in the city will all […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Lighting Project in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2023, depending on the weather.
GREENE COUNTY, IN

