Stuart G. ‘Sam’ Burrows, 94, died at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill, on Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by his family. Sam was born March 28, 1928, son of the late Arthur Sr. and Dorothy (Shimek) Burrow, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He married Mildred ‘Millie’ Schleif on July 1, 1950, in Merrill. She survives. Sam worked at Northern Specialty in Merrill for 44 years. He also worked various jobs throughout his life and worked many side jobs with his brother, Ronnie, doing carpentry work to help support his large family. He retired at the age of 85. Sam enjoyed putzing around outdoors, cutting firewood, and feeding the birds. He also liked working on woodworking projects. In later years, he enjoyed puzzles, word searches, and reading magazines. Sam was a dog lover and enjoyed taking his dogs for a walk or for a ride in the car. In his younger years, he liked snowmobiling and camping with family.

