New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell seems to have no immediate plans to move to the five boroughs, reports the Daily News. The opportunity for delay is in part thanks to a 2020 executive order passed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio that placed the position’s residency requirement on hold. Mayor Eric Adams, who faced backlash during his campaign for appearing to not live in New York City himself, has yet to come down on Sewell, despite saying in January that it “makes no sense” that 30 percent of NYPD officers live in the city’s surrounding counties. “I want you here in this city,” he said to the department at the time. Sewell currently resides in Valley Stream in Nassau County, just outside Queens. “The police commissioner’s residence is in compliance with all city laws and she will continue to comply with city law,” the NYPD told the Daily News in a statement.Read it at NY Daily News

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO