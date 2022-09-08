Read full article on original website
Related
How City Council's Democrat-led redistricting could aid the GOP
The maps boost Republicans' odds in competitive districts and preserve their hold on others.
nypressnews.com
City Council Republicans turn hearing on NYC job vacancies into anti-vaccine mandate circus: ‘Lift everything’
A quartet of conservative City Council members turned a hearing on the municipal government’s soaring vacancy rates into an anti-vaccine mandate spectacle Friday amid buzz that Mayor Adams could be on the brink of peeling back some of New York’s remaining coronavirus restrictions. The hearing in the Council’s...
pix11.com
Hochul holds commanding lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Friday. The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who...
NY Gov. Hochul has double-digit lead over challenger Zeldin: PIX11 Poll
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a double-digit lead over Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin in the race to be New York's governor, according to a new PIX11 News/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
politicsny.com
Bronx Dems pick John Zaccaro Jr. as nominee for open Assembly District 80 race
A vacancy committee for the Bronx Democratic Party tabbed John Zaccaro Jr., chief of staff to New York City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr., as its nominee for the New York State Assembly District 80 seat — set to be vacated by Nathalia Fernandez following her state Senate primary victory last month.
fox40jackson.com
Harvard students pan former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Politically opportunistic’
Former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio was handed a coveted fellowship at Harvard Institute of Politics (IOP) for fall 2022. Students on campus are not thrilled with the politician. Banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass., Sept. 4, 2009. (Michael Fein/Bloomberg...
News 12
Elected officials on Long Island call for change to some local abortion restriction laws
Long Island advocates and leaders gathered together Thursday to call for changes to women's rights. This comes after state leaders discovered some municipalities on Long Island still have abortion restrictions. Abortion rights advocates are calling for these laws to get off the books. "Laws can always be changed by new...
whiteplainscnr.com
PROFESSOR STEPHEN J. ROLANDI IS INTERVIEWED BY JOHN F. BAILEY ON THE WESTCHESTER PRIMARY RESULTS, WHAT THEY MEAN, AND HE PREVIEWS THE NOVEMBER 8 NY STATE ELECTIONS AND WHAT’S AHEAD
White Plains CitizeNetReporter 1,784,610 VISITS LAST 365 DAYS. THE HEARTBEAT OF THE NEWS THAT MATTERS–IMPACT STORIES AFFECTING MR. AND MRS. AND MS. WHITE PLAINS NY USA ,THE WORLD . TODAY 565 PERSONS VISITED 1,610 TIMES BY MIDDAY. YESTERDAY 1,013 PERSONS MADE 6,245 VISITS. FROM AUGUST 30 TO SEPT 6, 6,272 PERSONS MADE 26,748 VISITS. IN THE LAST MONTH FROM AUGUST 1 TO SEPT 6, 22,805 VISITED 84,801 TIMES 2,231 DAILY. IN ONE YEAR SEPT. 6, 2021 TO SEPT. 6, 2022, 362, 333 PERSONS MADE 1,077,695 VISITS. TOTAL VISITORS 580,923. TOTAL VISITS: 1,784,610. GRAND TOTAL: 1,784,610 White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. TV: "White Plains Week" News Roundup, 7:30 FRI, 7 MON & the incisive "People to Be Heard" Interview Program 8PM THURS, 7 PM SAT on FIOS CH 45 THROUGHOUT WESTCHESTER AND, ALTICE OPTIMUM WHITE PLAINS CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way." EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT! CHOICE OF WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER AND THE WORLD FOR 22 YEARS. AND YOU CAN READ THE TYPE! ADVERTISE WHERE THE EYES AND THINKERS ARE FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD! THE LOCAL NEWS WHITE PLAINS AND THE WORLD WATCH: IN THE WEEK OF AUGUST 17 TO AUGUST 23 VIEWERS FROM THE FOLLOWING COUNTRIES CHECKED IN WITH WHITE PLAINS CITIZENETREPORTER USA: 497,997. GERMANY: 13,820 RUSSIA-6,650. CHINA 5,320.NETHERLANDS: 3,790. CANADA: 3,695 NORWAY: 3,614. UKRAINE: 2,823. UNITED KINGDOM: 2,842; BULGARIA 2,344(RATINGS SOURCE WORDPRESS)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency amid evidence of circulating poliovirus, a move that will increase the availability of resources including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators, state health officials said.
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani calls 9/11 'worst' and 'greatest' day of his life
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani called the 9/11 terrorist attacks the "worst" and, in some ways, "greatest" day of his life as he reflected on the heroism of first responders and the unity of the city.
AOC Says Americans Hate Women, Fears She May Be Dead Next Month
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez this week said many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
nypressnews.com
Running scared? Hochul ducks reporters at West Indian fest as Zeldin closes in
Gov. Hochul dashed away from a Brooklyn parade today and ignored a shouted question from The Post — just days after a shock poll showed underdog challenger Lee Zeldin trailing her by just four points. Unlike Mayor Eric Adams, Hochul stuck to her head-in-the-sand script and refused to break...
Ex-NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate rally at City Hall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former city workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rallied at City Hall for their jobs as several city agencies struggled with staff shortages. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa noted the city’s difficulty hiring and retaining staff has “weakened vital parts of our essential services.” A report compiled by the New […]
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: Law-Abiding Gun Owners Ignored by Media, Maligned by Politicians
In celebration of New York’s new gun control law taking effect on September 1, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul claimed: “This whole concept that a good guy with a gun will stop the bad guys with a gun, it doesn’t hold up. And the data bears this out, so that theory is over.”
therealdeal.com
Adams throws support behind controversial Bronx rezoning
On a drizzly morning outside City Hall, Mayor Eric Adams gave a team of aspiring developers in Throggs Neck some sunny news. The mayor on Wednesday threw his support behind the Bruckner Boulevard rezoning, a proposal which would bring four developments with 349 apartments to the quiet corner of the Bronx.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell Still Hasn’t Moved to NYC
New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell seems to have no immediate plans to move to the five boroughs, reports the Daily News. The opportunity for delay is in part thanks to a 2020 executive order passed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio that placed the position’s residency requirement on hold. Mayor Eric Adams, who faced backlash during his campaign for appearing to not live in New York City himself, has yet to come down on Sewell, despite saying in January that it “makes no sense” that 30 percent of NYPD officers live in the city’s surrounding counties. “I want you here in this city,” he said to the department at the time. Sewell currently resides in Valley Stream in Nassau County, just outside Queens. “The police commissioner’s residence is in compliance with all city laws and she will continue to comply with city law,” the NYPD told the Daily News in a statement.Read it at NY Daily News
Comments / 1