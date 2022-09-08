ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul holds commanding lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Friday. The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who...
PROFESSOR STEPHEN J. ROLANDI IS INTERVIEWED BY JOHN F. BAILEY ON THE WESTCHESTER PRIMARY RESULTS, WHAT THEY MEAN, AND HE PREVIEWS THE NOVEMBER 8 NY STATE ELECTIONS AND WHAT’S AHEAD

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
Ex-NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate rally at City Hall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former city workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rallied at City Hall for their jobs as several city agencies struggled with staff shortages. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa noted the city’s difficulty hiring and retaining staff has “weakened vital parts of our essential services.” A report compiled by the New […]
Adams throws support behind controversial Bronx rezoning

On a drizzly morning outside City Hall, Mayor Eric Adams gave a team of aspiring developers in Throggs Neck some sunny news. The mayor on Wednesday threw his support behind the Bruckner Boulevard rezoning, a proposal which would bring four developments with 349 apartments to the quiet corner of the Bronx.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell Still Hasn’t Moved to NYC

New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell seems to have no immediate plans to move to the five boroughs, reports the Daily News. The opportunity for delay is in part thanks to a 2020 executive order passed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio that placed the position’s residency requirement on hold. Mayor Eric Adams, who faced backlash during his campaign for appearing to not live in New York City himself, has yet to come down on Sewell, despite saying in January that it “makes no sense” that 30 percent of NYPD officers live in the city’s surrounding counties. “I want you here in this city,” he said to the department at the time. Sewell currently resides in Valley Stream in Nassau County, just outside Queens. “The police commissioner’s residence is in compliance with all city laws and she will continue to comply with city law,” the NYPD told the Daily News in a statement.Read it at NY Daily News
