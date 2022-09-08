ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordville, FL

Comments / 5

Related
donalsonvillenews.com

Local drug bust results in five arrests

Pictured: Drugs confiscated in last weekend’s local drug bust included 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, and more. Following up on a previous investigation, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd, Seminole County Sheriff Officers, assisted by the GBI, executed a search warrant on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement officers recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, and a firearm.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
WCTV

17-year-old arrested for Jefferson County murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old for the murder of Essie May Copeland. Lance Nealy has been charged with second degree murder as an adult and is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. As investigation continues, Jefferson County detectives ask...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Arrest made in Copeland murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has arrested 17-year-old Lance Nealy Jr. for the Aug. 23, 2022, murder of Essie May Copeland. Nealy has been charged as an adult and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and JCSO's detectives ask that anyone with information please call the JCSO at (850) 997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
MONTICELLO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wakulla County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Crawfordville, FL
County
Wakulla County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Crawfordville, FL
Crime & Safety
WCTV

Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fentanyl#Drug Trafficking#Wakulla#Drug Task
Mysuncoast.com

Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison. Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford. Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wfxl.com

Woman identity wanted by police after incident at Bainbridge store

Bainbridge Public Safety needs help from the community to locate a woman after an incident occurred over the weekend at a local grocery store. Police responded to the Grocery Outlet on September 4 around 11:30 a.m. Anyone who recognizes the woman or the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Richard...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
PANAMA CITY, FL
franklincounty.news

Floating in the bay

William Marks proudly flies an American flag atop his modest Eastpoint home. But based on the unusual structure where he rests his head at night, his vision of patriotism differs from those of many of his neighbors. Marks, 50, lives aboard a homemade floating raft which he poles along the...
EASTPOINT, FL
WMBB

Four Florida residents arrested for meth trafficking

CALHOUN, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic stop for a vehicle improperly parked on a highway resulted in a major drug bust, deputies said. Four people were found to be in possession of 73.3 grams of methamphetamine, Calhoun Sheriff’s Office wrote. Deputies from the Calhoun Sheriff’s Office went to the scene of the incident to assist […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy