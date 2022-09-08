Read full article on original website
LCSO detains student for gun, drugs on campus
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday evening that a 15-year-old student of Godby High School was detained for gun and drug offenses.
donalsonvillenews.com
Local drug bust results in five arrests
Pictured: Drugs confiscated in last weekend’s local drug bust included 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, and more. Following up on a previous investigation, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd, Seminole County Sheriff Officers, assisted by the GBI, executed a search warrant on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement officers recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, and a firearm.
WCTV
17-year-old arrested for Jefferson County murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old for the murder of Essie May Copeland. Lance Nealy has been charged with second degree murder as an adult and is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. As investigation continues, Jefferson County detectives ask...
ecbpublishing.com
Arrest made in Copeland murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has arrested 17-year-old Lance Nealy Jr. for the Aug. 23, 2022, murder of Essie May Copeland. Nealy has been charged as an adult and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and JCSO's detectives ask that anyone with information please call the JCSO at (850) 997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
Two Crawfordville residents arrested as part of "Operation Death Dealer"
Two Crawfordville residents were arrested for dealing fentanyl Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at their property.
Tallahassee Police Department investigating two homicides
The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a double homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred just before 8 p.m.
Murder of retiree at Florida motel remains unsolved after 25 years
When Robert Hansen’s father died, it was his uncle, Albert Seaburg, who stepped in as a father figure for him and his and four siblings.
WCTV
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
Mysuncoast.com
Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison. Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford. Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge...
Two people dead in multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Leon County
A deadly multi-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 in Leon County early Sunday.
WCTV
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office detains student for making threats on social media
A student who attends a high school in the Leon County Schools District was detained Wednesday after allegedly making threats of violence on social media.
Tallahassee Fire Captain killed in off-duty accident
The Tallahassee Fire Department stated that Captain Brenden Rudy was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday night.
One killed in Saturday night crash
A 34-year-old man has died after his truck struck a tree near Owls Hollow Crest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
wfxl.com
Woman identity wanted by police after incident at Bainbridge store
Bainbridge Public Safety needs help from the community to locate a woman after an incident occurred over the weekend at a local grocery store. Police responded to the Grocery Outlet on September 4 around 11:30 a.m. Anyone who recognizes the woman or the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Richard...
WCTV
40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
FDOT releases Big Bend Traffic advisory for week of Sept. 11
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
franklincounty.news
Floating in the bay
William Marks proudly flies an American flag atop his modest Eastpoint home. But based on the unusual structure where he rests his head at night, his vision of patriotism differs from those of many of his neighbors. Marks, 50, lives aboard a homemade floating raft which he poles along the...
Four Florida residents arrested for meth trafficking
CALHOUN, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic stop for a vehicle improperly parked on a highway resulted in a major drug bust, deputies said. Four people were found to be in possession of 73.3 grams of methamphetamine, Calhoun Sheriff’s Office wrote. Deputies from the Calhoun Sheriff’s Office went to the scene of the incident to assist […]
