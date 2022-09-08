Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
brproud.com
LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Prairieveille traffic fix on hold while Ascension Parish, DEMCO fight over power lines.
For months, Ascension Parish officials have been saber-rattling and threatening litigation with DEMCO over who pays to move power lines that have blocked road widenings and new roundabouts for more than three years in the traffic-clogged parish. But, in a twist, the Dixie Electric Membership Corporation has responded to aggressive...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Part of Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish to fully close for nearly a month
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a full road closure for a part of Hwy. 74 near Gonzales, both eastbound and westbound, from Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. to Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. The area of the closure is near the railroad tracks and close...
brproud.com
WATCH: Accident cleared on I-10 East, delays continue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So the good news is that it is Friday and the bad news is well, if you were trying to get across the Mississippi River Bridge into Baton Rouge this morning, you know all about it. According to @BR Traffic, “All lanes are open...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after body found on I-12 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body...
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville High going to temporary virtual learning Monday, after flooding issues on campus
Scotlandville High School will go to virtual learning on Monday, after plumbing problems caused flooding in one of the school's buildings. The school expects to return to regular, in-person classes on Tuesday, the school said in a statement Sunday. The flooding happened in the school's E building and families will...
brproud.com
Crash with injuries on Highland Road near West Lee Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (September 8) crash on Highland Road near Duplantier Boulevard near West Lee Drive. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the...
EMS respond to more than 60 calls Saturday during gameday festivities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services were slammed with calls Saturday on LSU’s campus. An EMS spokesman tells WAFB, paramedics responded to more than 60 calls during the gameday festivities between LSU and Southern. We’re told most of the calls were...
brproud.com
Pedestrian struck, injured on Florida Street at N. 19th Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and injured in a Thursday (September 8) night crash on Florida Street at N. 19th Street, police say. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are responding to the scene. There is no...
NOPD investigating third shooting of the day
The latest incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Hoffman Triangle and landed one person in the hospital. It’s the third shooting the NOPD has worked today.
Hen ‘paying respect’ in Popeyes drive-thru line at Popeyes in Louisiana
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish woman noticed a potentially fowl situation while waiting in the drive-thru line at a local Popeyes. Angie Dronet Grunewald was in line around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when someone came strutting into her view. A hen was seen trying to cut in line. Grunewald was waiting in line […]
brproud.com
Mayor Broome addressing the ongoing fight against crime in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sharon Weston Broome has been the mayor of Baton Rouge for over five years. During that time, Mayor Broome has tried to tackle the issue of crime in the city. One way is through the Summer of Hope initiative. On Monday, September 12, Mayor...
wbrz.com
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for suspects sought in Houma car thefts
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of people sought in connection with car thefts across a westside Houma neighborhood. Sheriff Tim Soignet said on Monday deputies received multiple reports of vehicles that were broken into in the...
fox8live.com
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
NOPD: One dead in Westbank shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesman says the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The case remains under investigation.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish imposes year-long moratorium on injection wells, pausing carbon capture efforts
Livingston Parish leaders voted unanimously Thursday to impose a year-long moratorium on injection wells used in carbon capture, citing the need for stricter local regulation amid anxieties over the technology's safety. Carbon capture and storage is a process by which carbon emissions are captured at an industrial site and injected...
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish sheriff's office investigating report of 'large cat' on the loose
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a 'large cat' on the loose in Houma. The sheriff confirmed only one person reported Thursday night what they believed to be was a large cat, possibly a tiger, on the loose on Hollywood Road. The...
