Terre Haute, IN

“Blues at the Crossroads” kicks off biggest year to date

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Double the space on Wabash Avenue. An all-new “Kid Zone” area. And a second outdoor stage to allow for more performers. 21 years after the inaugural “Blues at the Crossroads” festival, the event will host over two dozen performers during over the course of Friday and Saturday as a part of this year’s activities.
reTHink, Inc. to host its biggest annual fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – reTHink, Inc. is hosting its annual Replay Runway event at the Terre Haute Brewing Company on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Local celebrities will walk the runway in outfits made entirely of recycled and repurposed material. The winner that gets the most votes and earns the most charitable donations will receive the ‘Green Majesty’ crown.
3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left turn and ran off the roadway where he was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained injuries.
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was...
