WKTV
Farmers react to recommendation on overtime
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - Farmers face higher costs for fuel, fertilizers and equipment than they did one year ago, and soon they could face a brutal hike in payroll as well. New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon will have the final say after the Farm Laborers...
WKTV
Town cancels beloved annual event due to new NYS gun laws
German Flatts Town Park was supposed to filled with kids, seniors and everyone in between, this weekend, for living history weekend, but those who worked all year to plan the event canceled it...because they're afraid hundreds of participants would have been guilty of gun crimes. "I believe it says you...
