LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WLFI) — Police in Little Rock have arrested a person of interest in a homicide that happened in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot on Sunday, September 4. According to an incident report from the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to the Central Arkansas Library on a report of a suspicious call. When police arrived, library security said they received a call from someone saying her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Perez, was inside the library and further alleged he was wanted for murder.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO