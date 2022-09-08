Read full article on original website
Person of interest in Lafayette homicide arrested in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WLFI) — Police in Little Rock have arrested a person of interest in a homicide that happened in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot on Sunday, September 4. According to an incident report from the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to the Central Arkansas Library on a report of a suspicious call. When police arrived, library security said they received a call from someone saying her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Perez, was inside the library and further alleged he was wanted for murder.
UPDATE: Driver ejected from vehicle in Romney rollover
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith has confirmed a juvenile male driver was ejected from a vehicle in Saturday night's single-vehicle rollover at 11943 S 400 W in Romney. Goldsmith also confirmed the driver suffered broken bones. Two juvenile female passengers complained of pain to authorities...
BREAKING: Single vehicle rollover in Romney, possible injuries
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Tippecanoe County dispatch a single vehicle rolled over in Romney Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. There is more than one person in the vehicle. Authorities have not been able to confirm how many passengers there are in total. Radio transmissions...
'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents
Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette. Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette.
German Fest returns to Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Saint Boniface German Fest returned to Downtown Lafayette Saturday. The festivities wrapped up around 11 p.m. People enjoyed food, games, music and contests for a five dollar entrance fee this evening. One of the contests being stein holding. That's when people try to hold...
Omarion Dixon released from hospital
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
'Club 53' returns to create fun, inclusive space
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After debuting last year, one Greater Lafayette organization is ready to bring back a popular series of events. Organizers hope the monthly fundraisers draw big crowds and even bigger smiles. "It's something that they don't typically get to do, but people their age get...
Duke Energy awards $16,000 to Food Finders
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank is getting $16,000 to help fight hunger thanks to Duke Energy. The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding nearly $100,000 in grants to local food pantries and community organizations across the state. The grants will support the purchase of canned goods, fresh produce and essential supplies.
Fantastic fruit crop at Wea Creek Orchard
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) —Wea Creek Orchard is celebrating a successful fruit crop this year. Owner Perry Kirkham says it’s been a fantastic season so far and all of the apples are flavorful this year. “I don't have to worry about having any particular variety that I'm kind...
Former NASA astronaut, International Space Station director visit Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A NASA astronaut and the director of the International Space Station were on Purdue's campus this week. The new program they're helping launch aims to inspire students, especially women, to reach for the stars. That's the message both Robyn Gatens and Kathy Thornton shared with students Thursday during Purdue's launch of its Leading Women Toward Space Careers program.
Golf outing honors late McCutcheon golfer
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday morning brought the Evan Anders Scholarship Golf Outing to the West Lafayette Golf and Country Club. Evan Anders was a McCutcheon High School Student who died in a car crash on U.S. 52 in 2021. Evan's father Boyd Anders and his family started...
September 9, PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Showers & T'Storms Then Heat & Mugginess Down the Road
After lows this morning of 52-56, highs today reached 81-86. Isolated showers should increase to a few scattered showers & t'showers Saturday. With south-southeast to south winds, highs of 81-86 are expected with high humidity (dew points to 73). A few more showers/t'showers are possible Saturday night with lows 65-70.
