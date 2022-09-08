Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Soccer: McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Three Michigan residents arrested for theft outside Scene 75: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police arrested three Michigan residents at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 12 following a report of a theft from Scene 75. During the arrest, officers found marijuana, several bottles of alcohol, THC gummies, a scale, a can of potato chips and three cans of Red Bull inside the suspects’ car. They were charged with theft, drug abuse, drug paraphernalia possession and underage liquor possession and were taken to the Medina County Jail.
Fairgoer keys car to leave an irate message: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds regarding a car damage incident. The victim said she was at the fair Aug. 14 and had parked her car in a lot there. When she returned to her car, she noticed a note on her windshield. It stated that she had parked too close to the car in front of her and, in return, she was punished by having her car keyed.
Man eats his bag of marijuana during traffic stop: Avon Police Blotter
A Lorain man was pulled over at 1:41 a.m. Aug. 20 for numerous traffic violations, including running a red light, stopping abruptly in traffic, driving at a very slow speed and weaving within his lane. He failed field sobriety tests, refused a breath test, was uncooperative during the booking process and was caught eating marijuana to dispose of it while being booked at the Avon Police Department. He was taken to the Lorain County Jail where a urinalysis test was taken and more charges could be pending, reports said.
Man reports his truck stolen when his ex-girlfriend takes it for a drive: Independence Police Blotter
A driver was stopped at 2:34 p.m. Aug. 15 when police were notified of a reported stolen Chevrolet Trailblazer seen travelling on I-77 north near the East Pleasant Valley Road exit. The driver, a 39-year-old woman, told police the SUV belonged to her ex-boyfriend and he gave her permission to use it until the end of the day. She added that she was on her way to return the truck to her boyfriend. The boyfriend was contacted by police and denied giving the woman permission to drive the truck. She was arrested for receiving stolen property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OVI suspect passes out, then drives off: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Asleep behind the wheel: Crocker Road. Officers at 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 1 found a truck stopped at Crocker and Detroit roads with the driver passed out behind the wheel, according to a police press release. The vehicle was in drive and the driver’s foot was...
Shoplifting suspect nabbed after crashing bicycle into police cruiser: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Theft: Great Northern Boulevard. Officers at 11:24 a.m. on Aug. 24 responded to JCPenney regarding a suspected male shoplifter running from store security. The man ran out the north side of the mall and got onto a bicycle, which he was pedaling toward Brookpark Road....
Driver is cited for suspended license, given a ride to work by police: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over for speeding at 11:38 p.m. Sept. 9 and found to be driving under suspension. He was cited for speeding and driving under suspension and given a ride to his place of employment by police. Burglary, Wadsworth Road. Police responded to a burglary at a Wadsworth...
Police investigate stolen car reports: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Clifton Boulevard. An apartment resident at 4:54 p.m. on Aug. 31 reported his vehicle was stolen sometime the previous night. Broken glass was found in the parking lot. Grand theft vehicle: Plover Street. A resident called police at 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 27...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
Thieves go door-to-door on mailboxes, contents: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Several residents on the street reported around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3 mail had been removed from their home mailboxes. Police found at least some of their missing mail deposited in one neighbor’s mailbox at a home on the end of the street, although that may have been a similar tactic employed a few days earlier in Pepper Pike.
Driver threatens to shoot man for not using turn signal: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 7:35 p.m. Aug. 30, a man told police that another driver had threatened to shoot him after a traffic altercation. The other driver was found and admitted that he had threatened the first driver because he did not use a turn signal. The 24-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on...
Fights involving friends & thefts erupt outside two apartment buildings in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Berea man, 20, fought a 16-year-old Berea boy at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 outside The Acadian, 21464 Sheldon Road. The boy called police and said he had been visiting the man, a longtime friend, who was living in a car parked outside The Acadian apartments. The two started arguing. The man accused the boy of stealing something from him, although he didn’t say what was stolen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
Man arrested for striking his mother with a lawn chair: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4, police were dispatched to the 17000 block of Kenyon Road, where a 52-year-old Shaker Heights woman reported that her son, a Shaker Heights man, 21, had struck her with a lawn chair. Officers arrested the man for domestic violence. EMS treated the woman for minor...
12-year-old charged in Cleveland Heights shooting
A 12-year-old is in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center facing charges in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old boy.
Ohio man gets out of jail, immediately arrested again
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how a local man got arrested twice in one day.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
Man finds eating too many edibles was not the high point of his day: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 1 around 2 a.m., police assisted the Avon Lake Fire Department in a case of a man who had consumed too many THC edibles. He was transported to the hospital. On August 29, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Two cars were towed, and their license plates were seized.
Man throws bleach into woman’s face: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 5:05 a.m. Sept. 7, police were called to a home on a report of a disturbance involving a man and two women. It was learned that the man had been evicted from his Cleveland Heights home two days earlier and that one of the women had allowed him to store his belongings at her home while he found a new place to live.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0