A driver was stopped at 2:34 p.m. Aug. 15 when police were notified of a reported stolen Chevrolet Trailblazer seen travelling on I-77 north near the East Pleasant Valley Road exit. The driver, a 39-year-old woman, told police the SUV belonged to her ex-boyfriend and he gave her permission to use it until the end of the day. She added that she was on her way to return the truck to her boyfriend. The boyfriend was contacted by police and denied giving the woman permission to drive the truck. She was arrested for receiving stolen property.

INDEPENDENCE, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO