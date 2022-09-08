ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Cleveland.com

Three Michigan residents arrested for theft outside Scene 75: Brunswick Police Blotter

Police arrested three Michigan residents at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 12 following a report of a theft from Scene 75. During the arrest, officers found marijuana, several bottles of alcohol, THC gummies, a scale, a can of potato chips and three cans of Red Bull inside the suspects’ car. They were charged with theft, drug abuse, drug paraphernalia possession and underage liquor possession and were taken to the Medina County Jail.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Man eats his bag of marijuana during traffic stop: Avon Police Blotter

A Lorain man was pulled over at 1:41 a.m. Aug. 20 for numerous traffic violations, including running a red light, stopping abruptly in traffic, driving at a very slow speed and weaving within his lane. He failed field sobriety tests, refused a breath test, was uncooperative during the booking process and was caught eating marijuana to dispose of it while being booked at the Avon Police Department. He was taken to the Lorain County Jail where a urinalysis test was taken and more charges could be pending, reports said.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man reports his truck stolen when his ex-girlfriend takes it for a drive: Independence Police Blotter

A driver was stopped at 2:34 p.m. Aug. 15 when police were notified of a reported stolen Chevrolet Trailblazer seen travelling on I-77 north near the East Pleasant Valley Road exit. The driver, a 39-year-old woman, told police the SUV belonged to her ex-boyfriend and he gave her permission to use it until the end of the day. She added that she was on her way to return the truck to her boyfriend. The boyfriend was contacted by police and denied giving the woman permission to drive the truck. She was arrested for receiving stolen property.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Fights involving friends & thefts erupt outside two apartment buildings in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Berea man, 20, fought a 16-year-old Berea boy at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 outside The Acadian, 21464 Sheldon Road. The boy called police and said he had been visiting the man, a longtime friend, who was living in a car parked outside The Acadian apartments. The two started arguing. The man accused the boy of stealing something from him, although he didn’t say what was stolen.
BROOK PARK, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
CLEVELAND, OH
