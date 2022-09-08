Read full article on original website
CPSD Promising Future: Juan Carlos Lopez Martel
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Four Heroes Elementary School fifth grader Juan Carlos Lopez Martel. Teachers and administration at Four Heroes view Juan Carlos as a natural leader among his peers, but he is beyond humble and simply hopes to leave every day feeling positive. “I just try my best to help other students and teachers when I can,” he said.
YB&B Book Club for Teens
City of Puyallup announcement. Young Black and Brilliant (YB&B) exist to create inclusive environments where youth can have life-enriching experiences and become well-rounded future leaders. YB&B captures the attention of young readers, ages 11-16, and engages them with culturally relevant quality literature. Youth part-take in meaningful discussions to build their...
Play To Learn
City of Puyallup announcement. Join the fun as the team from Greentrike (formerly the Children’s Museum of Tacoma) provides activities, songs, and stories. The program is designed for children 6 and under and their families. Registration is required on the Greentrike website. Register here.
Hillstorian Voices – Intro to Hilltop Businesses
Tacoma Historical Society announcement. For our September 12 virtual program (7 pm), Tacoma Historical Society is delighted to host a presentation by local historian Whitney Brady titled “Hillstorian Voices – Intro to Hilltop Businesses (1st Edition.)” The presentation, created in partnership with Historical Research Associates (HRA) working with Horizon Housing Alliance (HHA), is based on a series of audio interviews Whitney and his partners performed, tells the story of significant places in the Hilltop by weaving together the voices of long-time and former residents of the neighborhood, who become historians themselves as they share their memories and experiences of the community.
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Sept. 12
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. The meeting and hearing will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903...
Anton Dang got his start at Pierce College
Anton Dang, 23, arrived in the United States from Vietnam with his family at the end of 2018 and beginning of 2019, with little more than dreams for a new future in America. He enrolled in English as a Second Language (ESL) courses at Pierce College, and never looked back.
Enjoy Fall Festivities at Zoo Boo Oct. 15-16
TACOMA, Wash.—Happy Howl-o-ween! Dress up like a cat, tiger, elephant or whatever your favorite animal is and then see that same real-life animal at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium during Zoo Boo weekend, Oct. 15-16. The annual fun, fall-themed weekend is always a hoot among families. There will be plenty of ghostly games and arts and crafts. Make your own spooky spider hat, test your ear by identifying sounds from nocturnal animals, and build a creepy, crawly bug out of sticks and stones. There will also be candy and treats for the kids (and don’t worry- the Kids’ Zone playground will be open to get out all that energy!). Look around the Zoo for decorations and vote for your favorite themed area.
Applicants Sought for the Community’s Police Advisory Committee
City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill four positions on the Community’s Police Advisory Committee (CPAC) consisting of one youth position, one At-Large position, and one position each for residents of Council District Nos. 1 and 5. CPAC is an advisory...
Japanese TAIKO Drums in Old Town Park
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement. Saturday, Sept. 10 (4 pm) in Old Town Park will be a lively, colorful celebration of Asian cultures in Old Town. Join us for CHIKIRI Taiko drumming in Old Town Park and then walk over to the Chinese Reconciliation Park to take in the Moon Festival.
The Lakewood City Council Sept. 12 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Sept. 12 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Tidy-Up Tacoma
City of Tacoma social media post. We collected 3,100+ lbs of garbage & 2,000+ lbs of vegetation debris in August through the Tidy-Up #Tacoma initiative. Here are some before & after from the Dome & McKinley Districts and around our welcome signs. More info on this clean up effort cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
Five TPD Officers graduate from academy
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Today (Sept. 8), Officers Miller, Pingul, Dominguez, Zimmermann and Nakano graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy and are now commissioned police officers with the Tacoma Police Department. Congratulations Officers.
Letter: At least 2× rent and no evictions?
It’s wonderful news that we are building more “Low-income Housing” in Pierce County. However, if you must make at least 2× the amount of rent, and cannot have any evictions on your rental history, then it doesn’t matter how many “low-income” buildings you have.
Touch a Truck on Saturday
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend for Touch A Truck at Sprinker Recreation Center in Spanaway. Bring the kids (and big kids) out to see semi-trucks, super fuel tankers, military vehicles, buses, a zamboni, and of course, PCSD rigs!
Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13
TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
U. P. to host virtual meeting on city roads
City of University Place social media post. The City will hold a virtual public meeting on Sept 13 from 7-8 pm to discuss the Chambers Creek Road/Chambers Creek Lane project. Details, including how to join the meeting, are available on the City’s website at CityofUP.com.
Obituary Notices – September 10, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Leonid D. Guralnyuk. Mountain View Funeral Home: Johnny Balla; Danica Cancil; George Crombe; Adlena M. Cunningham; Jean Humphreys; Elaine Jonson; Soon Sun Kim; David Mason; Susan E. Prall. Fir Lane Memorial Park: Janet S Rochester. Powers Funeral Home: Judith Lilliane Randall; Noah Christian Turner;...
What if it was more than clouds?
Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
Sound Transit announces September 2022 Service Change
Sound Transit press release. Service changes for Sound Transit service will take effect starting September 17. The changes include additional reductions as well as extending reductions that were implemented at the end of 2021 on certain ST Express routes due to operator shortages. The reductions will affect frequency of service on weekdays.
Red Flag Notice
Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. RED FLAG NOTICE: Pierce County has declared critical fire weather conditions will lead to high fire danger across the region now through Sept. 11. All outdoor burning, including recreational and cooking fires (except gas grills), is prohibited until the Red Flag event is over.
