TACOMA, Wash.—Happy Howl-o-ween! Dress up like a cat, tiger, elephant or whatever your favorite animal is and then see that same real-life animal at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium during Zoo Boo weekend, Oct. 15-16. The annual fun, fall-themed weekend is always a hoot among families. There will be plenty of ghostly games and arts and crafts. Make your own spooky spider hat, test your ear by identifying sounds from nocturnal animals, and build a creepy, crawly bug out of sticks and stones. There will also be candy and treats for the kids (and don’t worry- the Kids’ Zone playground will be open to get out all that energy!). Look around the Zoo for decorations and vote for your favorite themed area.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO