Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday

Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Starbucks to unveil 'reinvention' strategy at investor day on Tuesday

Starbucks is expected to unveil a reinvention plan Tuesday as the coffee giant grapples with changing consumer behavior in the wake of the pandemic. The strategy is the brainchild of outgoing interim CEO Howard Schultz, who will stick around to help implement it. The plan is expected to address efficiency...
Economy
JPMorgan Chase acquires payments fintech Renovite to help it battle Stripe and Block

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to acquire a payments startup called Renovite to fend off threats from fintech firms including Stripe and Block, CNBC has learned. While JPMorgan is often content to partner with fintechs and take relatively small stakes in them, the bank felt that Renovite's product was too important not to own outright, according to a JPMorgan executive.
US Companies Step Up Fall Travel, Shrug Off Economic Uncertainty

(Bloomberg) -- US companies are overlooking uncertainty about the economy and booking fall trips at nearly six times last year’s rate after a flat summer for business travel, according to a report. Most Read from Bloomberg. While demand is climbing, average booked fares were down 23% to $419 in...
FedEx To Deliver Further Short-Term Losses As Demand Outlook Weakens

The macroeconomic environment is turning hostile for freight companies, making their shares a risky bet. FedEx is pursuing a restructuring plan to create long-term shareholder value. One major challenge for FedEx is to remove its operational inefficiencies, which have kept its costs higher. Global freight and logistics giant FedEx Corporation...
Kroger Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost

Kroger Co. (KR) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Friday, while boosting its full-year profit forecast, as the country's biggest grocery store chain retained more value-focused shoppers amid a near-record surge in food price inflation. Kroger said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in July came in at 90 cents...
American Eagle joins list of clothing retailers reporting bleak earnings

American Eagle suspended its dividend after echoing other retailer's issues with excess inventory. Other retailers have also used steep markdowns to entice inflation-wary shoppers. The markdowns have cut into retailers' bottom lines and have prompted many to slash their financial guidance. American Eagle this week joined the list of clothing...
