Read full article on original website
Related
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Motley Fool
Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday
Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
Insana: Inflation is cooling. Here's why the Fed may need to slow its rate hiking
The way I feel about Federal Reserve policy these days could be summed up in Al Pacino's memorable quote from the 1979 film, "And Justice for All." "You're out of order! You're out of order! The whole trial is out of order!" I also feel that way about the constant...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
Target, McDonald's announce bond offerings
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Target Corp (TGT.N) will raise about $1 billion in bonds and McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) about $1.5 billion, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday.
Dollar Tree cuts profit forecast on planned price cuts at Family Dollar
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming price cuts at its Family Dollar stores in an effort to spur demand among lower-income shoppers and compete with other retailers that have been ramping up discounts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Space companies put up a mixed second quarter. Here's who outperformed and who faltered
The second quarter was a mixed bag for space companies, with some firms posting steady progress while others faced setbacks. Most space stocks, many of which went public last year through SPAC deals, are struggling despite the industry's growth, off 50% or more since their market debut. The second quarter...
CNBC
Starbucks to unveil 'reinvention' strategy at investor day on Tuesday
Starbucks is expected to unveil a reinvention plan Tuesday as the coffee giant grapples with changing consumer behavior in the wake of the pandemic. The strategy is the brainchild of outgoing interim CEO Howard Schultz, who will stick around to help implement it. The plan is expected to address efficiency...
CNBC
The top 10 companies hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to new research
As summer ends, companies are making another push to get employees back to the office — and while there might be more commuters on the road and public transit in the coming weeks, the option to work from home won't disappear anytime soon. In the U.S., the number of...
CNBC
Bitcoin rallies 10% on a weaker U.S. dollar, and a reality check for The Merge: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at the promises of The Merge and what users should expect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
JPMorgan Chase acquires payments fintech Renovite to help it battle Stripe and Block
JPMorgan Chase has agreed to acquire a payments startup called Renovite to fend off threats from fintech firms including Stripe and Block, CNBC has learned. While JPMorgan is often content to partner with fintechs and take relatively small stakes in them, the bank felt that Renovite's product was too important not to own outright, according to a JPMorgan executive.
msn.com
US Companies Step Up Fall Travel, Shrug Off Economic Uncertainty
(Bloomberg) -- US companies are overlooking uncertainty about the economy and booking fall trips at nearly six times last year’s rate after a flat summer for business travel, according to a report. Most Read from Bloomberg. While demand is climbing, average booked fares were down 23% to $419 in...
investing.com
FedEx To Deliver Further Short-Term Losses As Demand Outlook Weakens
The macroeconomic environment is turning hostile for freight companies, making their shares a risky bet. FedEx is pursuing a restructuring plan to create long-term shareholder value. One major challenge for FedEx is to remove its operational inefficiencies, which have kept its costs higher. Global freight and logistics giant FedEx Corporation...
Kroger Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost
Kroger Co. (KR) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Friday, while boosting its full-year profit forecast, as the country's biggest grocery store chain retained more value-focused shoppers amid a near-record surge in food price inflation. Kroger said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in July came in at 90 cents...
CNBC
Bitcoin tops $22,000, hitting highest in nearly a month ahead of inflation data and Ethereum merge
Bitcoin briefly topped $22,000 as it continues a week-long rally ahead of U.S. inflation data and a highly-anticipated Ethereum network upgrade. The Ethereum network will complete a long-awaited upgrade called the merge this week. This will transform the Ethereum blockchain from a proof-of-work to proof-of-stake model a. However the Federal...
CNBC
Goldman's Apple Card business shows a surprising subprime problem
The weakest American borrowers are starting to miss payments and default on their loans, and that's showing up in Goldman's Apple Card business. CNBC.com's Hugh Son joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
CNBC
American Eagle joins list of clothing retailers reporting bleak earnings
American Eagle suspended its dividend after echoing other retailer's issues with excess inventory. Other retailers have also used steep markdowns to entice inflation-wary shoppers. The markdowns have cut into retailers' bottom lines and have prompted many to slash their financial guidance. American Eagle this week joined the list of clothing...
CNBC
BlackRock and Mike Bloomberg agree that measuring climate risk and investing in clean energy is smart capitalism
"In a world rapidly moving to clean energy, companies that are dependent on fossil fuels put investors at greater risk," Wall Street billionaire Mike Bloomberg wrote on Tuesday. "The fact is: Climate risk is financial risk." BlackRock said it is "among the largest investors in public energy companies," and has...
Comments / 0