Russia's Putin extends condolences to Britain for 'irreparable loss' of Queen

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended his condolences to Britain for the “irreparable loss” of Queen Elizabeth, who died earlier in the day aged 96, Russian news agencies said.

In a message to Charles, Britain’s new king, Putin said the Queen “rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage”.

He added: “I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss. May I ask you to pass on sincere condolences and support to members of the royal family and the entire people of Great Britain.”

Joe smith
3d ago

lol...putin is part what makes this world sick..sending condolences and also pointing nukes at the British...lol..THEY ARE ALL SICK PUPPIES

tyler
2d ago

This guy is an idiot of the worst kind, he acts like he can put the world thru narcissistic abuse, and believes we respect him in his own mind.

seadogpirate
2d ago

I hope charles is tossing vladolf putuler's condolence in the trash. and he doesn't get a invite to the queen elizabeth's funeral.

Reuters

Reuters

