Cobb Foodie Week is back

Taste the best of what Cobb County has to offer during Cobb Foodie Week, hosted by Cobb Travel & Tourism.

From Sept. 10-17, food enthusiasts can redeem exclusive digital coupons at more than 40 restaurants around Cobb County. With discounts, giveaways and prix fixe menu options, Cobb Foodie Week is the best time for residents and visitors to eat their way around the county while saving money and supporting local restaurants.

When one signs up for a Meal Deals Pass at CobbFoodieWeek.com , a digital passport will instantly be delivered to their phone through text or email. The pass can also be saved to their home screen for easy access without ever downloading an app. The Meal Deals will be ready to use starting Sept. 10 and can effortlessly be redeemed by presenting the pass to the staff at participating restaurants. Some restaurants are also offering “bounce back” deals for guests to redeem after Cobb Foodie Week ends throughout the rest of the year.

“Cobb County’s unique dining scene has something for everyone, no matter your taste,” said Holly Quinlan, President & CEO at Cobb Travel & Tourism. “Cobb Foodie Week brings these establishments together, offers visitors and residents an opportunity to try different culinary styles, and allows restaurants to gain life-long customers.”

Participants for this year’s Cobb Foodie Week include: 1885 Grill — Acworth, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar — Marietta, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar — Smyrna, Big Shanty Smokehouse, Broken Anchor Winery, C. Ellet’s Steakhouse, Camps Kitchen & Bar, Catfish Hox, Cinco Mexican Cantina, Crème De La Crepe, Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar, Forno Vero, Four Fat Cows, FruiTea Bubbles Café, Honeysuckle Biscuits & Bakery, J. Christopher’s — Atlanta Rd. Smyrna, J. Christopher’s — Roswell Road Marietta, Marietta Perks, Marietta Pizza Co., McCray’s Tavern — East Cobb, McCray’s Tavern — Smyrna, MOOYAH Burger, Fries, & Shakes, Naija Cuisines African Restaurant & Bar, Old Vinings Inn, Papa Roy’s Louisiana Kitchen, Pie Bar, Red Top Brewhouse, Rooted Trading Co., Seed Kitchen & Bar, Silla Del Toro, SGC Chicken & Seafood, Southern Baked Pie Company, Stockyard Burgers & Bones — Marietta, Stockyard Burgers & Bones — Vinings, Taqueria Tsunami — East Cobb, Taqueria Tsunami — Marietta Square, The Melting Pot — Kennesaw, The Poke Company, The Third Door, Tin Lizzy’s Cantina — East Cobb, Twisted Kitchen — Smyrna, US Café, VeGreen Burger and Williamson Brothers BBQ — Marietta.

Cobb Travel & Tourism will also host a social media contest from Sept. 10-17. Guests can enter to win by posting a photo on social media at a participating restaurant during Cobb Foodie Week, tagging the restaurant they visited, tagging @travelcobb and using #CobbFoodieWeek in the caption. One lucky winner will receive a $100 gift card to a participating restaurant of their choice. The more someone dines and shares, the more chances they have to win.

For more information, visit cobbfoodieweek.com .