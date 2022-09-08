ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb Foodie Week is back

By Damon
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Taste the best of what Cobb County has to offer during Cobb Foodie Week, hosted by Cobb Travel & Tourism.

From Sept. 10-17, food enthusiasts can redeem exclusive digital coupons at more than 40 restaurants around Cobb County. With discounts, giveaways and prix fixe menu options, Cobb Foodie Week is the best time for residents and visitors to eat their way around the county while saving money and supporting local restaurants.

When one signs up for a Meal Deals Pass at CobbFoodieWeek.com , a digital passport will instantly be delivered to their phone through text or email. The pass can also be saved to their home screen for easy access without ever downloading an app. The Meal Deals will be ready to use starting Sept. 10 and can effortlessly be redeemed by presenting the pass to the staff at participating restaurants. Some restaurants are also offering “bounce back” deals for guests to redeem after Cobb Foodie Week ends throughout the rest of the year.

“Cobb County’s unique dining scene has something for everyone, no matter your taste,” said Holly Quinlan, President & CEO at Cobb Travel & Tourism. “Cobb Foodie Week brings these establishments together, offers visitors and residents an opportunity to try different culinary styles, and allows restaurants to gain life-long customers.”

Participants for this year’s Cobb Foodie Week include: 1885 Grill — Acworth, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar — Marietta, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar — Smyrna, Big Shanty Smokehouse, Broken Anchor Winery, C. Ellet’s Steakhouse, Camps Kitchen & Bar, Catfish Hox, Cinco Mexican Cantina, Crème De La Crepe, Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar, Forno Vero, Four Fat Cows, FruiTea Bubbles Café, Honeysuckle Biscuits & Bakery, J. Christopher’s — Atlanta Rd. Smyrna, J. Christopher’s — Roswell Road Marietta, Marietta Perks, Marietta Pizza Co., McCray’s Tavern — East Cobb, McCray’s Tavern — Smyrna, MOOYAH Burger, Fries, & Shakes, Naija Cuisines African Restaurant & Bar, Old Vinings Inn, Papa Roy’s Louisiana Kitchen, Pie Bar, Red Top Brewhouse, Rooted Trading Co., Seed Kitchen & Bar, Silla Del Toro, SGC Chicken & Seafood, Southern Baked Pie Company, Stockyard Burgers & Bones — Marietta, Stockyard Burgers & Bones — Vinings, Taqueria Tsunami — East Cobb, Taqueria Tsunami — Marietta Square, The Melting Pot — Kennesaw, The Poke Company, The Third Door, Tin Lizzy’s Cantina — East Cobb, Twisted Kitchen — Smyrna, US Café, VeGreen Burger and Williamson Brothers BBQ — Marietta.

Cobb Travel & Tourism will also host a social media contest from Sept. 10-17. Guests can enter to win by posting a photo on social media at a participating restaurant during Cobb Foodie Week, tagging the restaurant they visited, tagging @travelcobb and using #CobbFoodieWeek in the caption. One lucky winner will receive a $100 gift card to a participating restaurant of their choice. The more someone dines and shares, the more chances they have to win.

For more information, visit cobbfoodieweek.com .

Comments / 0

Related
scoopotp.com

Going Going Gone Opens First Georgia Store OTP

A new store by Dick’s Sporting Goods called Going Going Gone has opened their first Georgia location in Kennesaw. It is a retail warehouse to score on style and savings. They recently had their grand opening celebration in Kennesaw at the Towne Center Prado at 50 Barrett Parkway Suite 100. They are in the former Steinmart location.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18

Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival

Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival is a family-friendly annual event. Admission is FREE. It takes place on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll enjoy live music, Taste of BBQ bites, vendors, and artist market, and a Family Fun Zone. The BBQ tasting...
SUWANEE, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
NORCROSS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vinings, GA
Cobb County, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Cobb County, GA
Government
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Cobb County, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Acworth, GA
Cobb County, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Restaurants
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
cobbcountycourier.com

Where are the jobs concentrated in Cobb County?

As the Courier shifts its focus to provide heavier coverage of quality-of-life issues in the Cobb County, including transportation and the environment, we’re expanding and repurposing some of the census-related articles we’ve published over the past few years. This article takes a look at the distribution of jobs...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Surprising: rue21 leaving Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center

“Everything Must Go” signage caught us by surprise over the weekend, as rue21 is preparing to close down their longstanding Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center location. We reached out to a team member at 1321 S. Park Street which indeed confirmed the closure, but could not give us an end date for the store geared to GEN-Z’s. Additional locations similar to Carrollton’s have announced closures, such as Culpepper, Virginia; Seneca, South Carolina; and Richmond, Kentucky.
CARROLLTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Foodie#Oyster Bar#Food Drink#Cobb Foodie Week#Cobb Travel Tourism#Burger Bar#Big Shanty Sm
Newnan Times-Herald

Residents caught in the middle of LOST fight

While local governments posture over the one-percent local option sales tax, area residents are caught in the middle and told they must lobby one side or the other to give in or their property taxes will increase dramatically. In Coweta County, the LOST proceeds equal a little more than 2.5...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta

Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

YMCA Metro Atlanta kicks off fourth annual Days of Service initiative

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is back with its Annual Days of Service on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, a two-day initiative that offers volunteer opportunities for communities around the metro area. This year, the Decatur Family YMCA is hosting a packing event to provide food and toiletries bags to families in the Y’s Extended Stay Hotel program.
DECATUR, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

L5P landmark Star Community Bar could be demolished for mixed-use development

A landmark in the heart of the Little 5 Points neighborhood might go the way of the wrecking ball.  Star Community Bar will more than likely be a part of a mixed-use redevelopment of a 2.5-acre plot at the corner of Euclid and Moreland avenues.  Third & Urban, an Atlanta-based developer that specializes in mixed-use […] The post L5P landmark Star Community Bar could be demolished for mixed-use development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Jazz in the Garden Features Tony Hightower at Hammonds House

Hammonds House Museum Celebrates My View From Six Feet Exhibition with Outdoor Concert. Hammonds House Museum continues Joe Barry Carroll’s My View From Seven Feet exhibition with jazz vocalist and songwriter, Tony Hightower, Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the museum’s outdoor garden. With years of experience as a musical performer, Hightower, an Atlanta native, takes up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into jazz. Purchase tickets by visiting https://TonyHightowerMVFSF.eventbrite.com. The My View From Seven Feet exhibition has been extended until Sunday, October 2.
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
441
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy