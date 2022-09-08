Read full article on original website
Barack Obama's Tribute To The Queen Will Tug At Your Heartstrings
The fondness that former President Barack Obama had for Queen Elizabeth II, and vice versa, was the stuff of political legend. The former president and the late monarch first met in 2009. According to royal author, Tom Quinn, the encounter resulted in the queen developing "a soft spot for Americans ... she completely fell in love with [him], so much so that she has frequently asked her courtiers if they could arrange for him to come to Britain now he is no longer president," per Insider.
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in...
Trump loved the Queen, but it may be up to Biden to decide whether or not he gets invited to her funeral
Trump said the Queen was a "grand and beautiful lady" and "there was nobody like her!" but CNN reported it's up to Biden to invite him to the funeral.
Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America
She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
Surprise Moment Unfolds as Meghan and Prince Harry Join Kate and Prince William After Queen's Death
Kate Middleton and Prince William — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — stepped out on Saturday for their first outing together since receiving their new titles, accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a sweet surprise. The foursome took an emotional tour of the tributes...
Queen's Children and Grandchildren Make First Appearance Since Her Death to View Tributes at Balmoral
Members of Queen Elizabeth's family stepped out for the first time since her death to see the many tributes in her honor. On Saturday, the Queen's children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward viewed flowers and other tributes outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the monarch peacefully died at age 96 on Thursday. They were joined by Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
Prince William Invited Harry and Meghan to Join Him and Kate Outside Castle in Major Show of Unity
In a surprise moment on Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkaround at Windsor Castle following the death of William and Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Dressed in black, the foursome were seen greeting onlookers and emotionally taking in the flowers and other...
What We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Death
Much of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth are in mourning today after losing their monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Here's what we know about her life and death.
Watch the moment White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre learned of Queen Elizabeth II's death in the middle of a press briefing
Jean-Pierre was answering a question on the Inflation Reduction Act when reporters notified her that the Queen had died.
Kate Middleton Is Spotted for First Time Since Death of Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton is mourning her grandmother-in-law. The newly minted Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, 40, looked somber as she drove in Windsor, England on Friday, emerging for the first time since Queen Elizabeth died. The royal was somber in sunglasses and a black mock turtleneck, paired with pearl drop earrings.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has begun its journey. The monarch's oak coffin left Balmoral Castle, where she died on Sept. 8, on Sunday morning around 10 a.m. local time. Draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and a wreath of flowers picked from the Balmoral estate including dahlias, sweet peas, phlox, white heather and pine fir, it began its six-hour drive south to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.
Queen Elizabeth II updates: Mourners face lines up to 30 hours long to visit coffin
Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. On Monday her coffin was in Edinburgh, Scotland, for ceremonies there.
Princess Beatrice to Become Counsellor of State, Allowing Her to Stand in for Uncle King Charles
Princess Beatrice is set to receive an important role in the royal family with her uncle King Charles III on the throne. Beatrice — who is also an Italian "Contessa" and "Nobile Donna" after marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 — will likely become a Counsellor of State under the new monarch, The Telegraph reports.
Every Photo of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan's Emotional Reunion Outside Windsor Castle
Prince William and Kate Middleton asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join them as they met the public and viewed tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth outside Windsor Castle on Saturday. The Fab Four, Back Together. Crowds outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday were pleasantly surprised to see Prince...
Trump offers statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Former President Trump responded to news that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed, leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III. “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said in a statement from his website 45office.com.
In 1953, 'Queen-crazy' American women looked to Elizabeth II as a source of inspiration – that sentiment never faded
In the spring of 1953, women from across the United States traveled to Britain – for many, it was their first time abroad. The impetus for the trip was Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, held in Westminster Abbey on a rainy June 2 of that year. Among those making the journey were Peggy Webber, who traveled all the way from Iowa, and Geneva Valentine from Washington, D.C. For both women, whom I learned of while researching the monarchy and gender, the coronation provided an unprecedented opportunity to be part of a momentous occasion in which a woman was at the center of...
The Guardian view on the death of Queen Elizabeth II: the end of an era | Editorial
Editorial: Her majesty was a source of stability as the country underwent epochal changes at home and in the world
Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth
Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96. Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson,...
